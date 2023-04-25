Chiefs, Bills lead early Super Bowl LVIII odds ahead of 2023 draft

NFL teams are currently focused on the upcoming draft, but the goal of lifting the Lombardi Trophy is always front and center.

The Kansas City Chiefs became the latest team to win it all, beating the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII two-plus months ago. Now, franchises are setting their sights on Super Bowl LVIII in Sin City.

The Super Bowl is heading to Las Vegas for the first time on Feb. 11, 2024, and oddsmakers are predicting that this past season’s final two teams will be in the mix for next year’s title.

Here is an early look at Super Bowl LVIII odds.

Who is the favorite to win Super Bowl LVIII?

The Chiefs were listed as slight underdogs against the Eagles, but they are now the favorites to go back-to-back. Patrick Mahomes and Co. lead the pack with +600 odds to win Super Bowl LVIII, according to our partner, PointsBet.

The rest of the top five includes teams that made it to the divisional round or beyond this past postseason. The Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers are next on the list at +750. Those teams are followed by the Eagles (+850) and Cincinnati Bengals (+900).

No. 6 on the list is a team that may not have reached the playoffs but is already a major offseason winner. The New York Jets are up to +1200 to win Super Bowl LVIII after landing Aaron Rodgers in a blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Packers.

Which team has the worst Super Bowl LVIII odds?

The Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals share the worst Super Bowl odds for next season at +20000.

The Texans finished 3-13-1 in 2022 and wound up firing head coach Lovie Smith after Week 18. A loss to the Indianapolis Colts in the regular season finale would have landed the Texans the No. 1 draft pick in 2023, but Smith’s squad rallied and pulled off a stunning upset against its division rivals, earning the team the No. 2 pick instead.

The Cardinals, meanwhile, are right behind the Texans in the draft order at No. 3. Following Kyler Murray’s ACL tear, it will be an uphill battle for Arizona and new head coach Jonathan Gannon in 2023.

Following the Texans and Cardinals, the Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the next-worst Super Bowl LVIII odds at +10000.

Full Super Bowl LVIII odds

Here is where every team stands in Super Bowl LVIII odds ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft:

