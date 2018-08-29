Eagles

Cris Collinsworth wishes he could take back his analysis on Zach Ertz's Super Bowl TD

By Jordan Hall August 29, 2018 10:50 PM

It's no secret Eagles fans grew disgruntled with NFL analyst Cris Collinsworth during Super Bowl LII.

You know, the big game the Eagles won to be crowned football champions of the world?

That one.

And it was because Collinsworth, in real time, questioned a few of the official rulings on two of the most meaningful plays in franchise history that propelled the Eagles to that 41-33 win over the Patriots on Feb. 4.

Everyone knows the plays.

Corey Clement's third-quarter touchdown catch to extend the Eagles' lead to 29-19, and Zach Ertz's game-winning touchdown catch late in the fourth.

With a new season ahead of us, Collinsworth has had some time to think about the Super Bowl and his analysis, which is his job — to provide his commentary and thoughts.

So what does he think now of those upheld touchdowns? Collinsworth had a chance to discuss the plays at the NBC Sunday Night Football special preview Wednesday in Philadelphia. The former wide receiver was honest, fair and had some fun with it.

On the Clement play:

The Corey Clement play, I probably wouldn't change my opinion on that one. All season long, I did 30 games, if you bobbled the ball and stepped on the line, it was incomplete.

On the Ertz play:

The second one, the first words out of my mouth, I wish I just stuck with these, was: 'I have no idea what they're going to call on this.' The ball bounced out, we've seen 1,000 different things. So the baseline thing is you've got to survive the ground, right? That's the rule, you've got to survive the ground. So what was Dez Bryant? Dez Bryant was one, two, three, a football act diving for the end zone, ball comes out, incomplete. What is this play? One, two, three, a football act and the ball comes out.

'Well, I guess they're going to have to overturn this one.' Oh, man, I wish I never said that.

Collinsworth went on to explain why Ertz's catch was in fact a touchdown. You can watch it in the video above.

As for his in-game thoughts ...

"I wish I would have just said what was the simple truth, which was I had no idea what they were going to do with that play, that was my mistake," Collinsworth said.

Mychal Kendricks cut by Browns hours after bombshell charges filed

By Dave Zangaro August 29, 2018 9:21 PM

Just hours after it was announced that former Eagles linebacker Mychal Kendricks is facing federal insider trading charges (see story), he’s out of a job. 

His new team, the Cleveland Browns, released Kendricks on Wednesday night in the wake of the charges, which allege Kendricks netted nearly $1.2 million from inside trading in 2014 and 2015. 

That means Kendricks has been released twice in just a few months. But now his future in the NFL — and possibly his future as a free man — hang in the balance. 

Browns GM John Dorsey released the following statement on Wednesday night: 

Prior to signing Mychal, we were informed that there was a financial situation that he had been involved with in 2014. We were told Mychal had fully cooperated with investigators as a victim. From what was communicated at that time and based on the numerous questions we asked and further due diligence on our part, including checking with the league office, there was no information discovered that conveyed otherwise.

Recently, we were provided an update on the matter and the circumstances have changed. We are now dealing with a different set of facts and the additional information we’ve gathered has led us to the decision to release Mychal from our team. Due to the ongoing legal nature of this situation, we will have no further comments.

Based on that statement, we’re led to believe the Browns thought Kendricks was simply a victim in the situation, but that is far from the reality. On Wednesday, Kendricks even admitted his guilt in the matter and is expected to plead guilty to charges. 

In a statement from Kendricks earlier in the day, he admitted willful wrongdoing, saying, “While I didn't fully understand all of the details of the illegal trades, I knew it was wrong, and I wholeheartedly regret my actions."

After spending the first six years of his career in Philadelphia, Kendricks lasted less than three months in Cleveland before Wednesday’s news broke.

What does Aaron Rodgers' massive contract mean for Carson Wentz, Eagles?

By Reuben Frank August 29, 2018 6:20 PM

Carson Wentz keeps getting richer and richer without even playing a snap.

Such is life when you’re a talented, young NFL quarterback playing on a rookie contract.

Fourteen months ago, Andrew Luck was the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history at $24.5 million per year.

Now he’s eighth.

Welcome to the insane world of NFL quarterback contracts, where salary records are set and broken on a routine basis.

Aaron Rodgers, a Super Bowl champion and six-time Pro Bowler, is the latest highest-paid quarterback in NFL history.

Rodgers on Wednesday signed an extension with the Packers. The deal is worth $134 million over four years, according to NFL Network, including $103 million guaranteed, according to ESPN.

That $33.5 million average annual salary supplants Matt Ryan’s five-year, $150 million deal ($30 million per year) from May as the most lucrative in NFL history. Ryan’s deal supplanted Jimmy Garoppolo’s five-year, $132 million deal ($26.4 million per year) from February.

Wentz is still playing on his rookie deal, which averages $6.669 million per year, so as of Thursday he’s the 28th-highest paid quarterback in the NFL.

Not for long.

According to terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, the Eagles aren’t allowed to sign Wentz to a new contract until the end of his third year — this coming season — but these other quarterback contracts give us a pretty good idea of what kind of money he’s looking at.

And the numbers are staggering.

Wentz is signed through 2019 with the Eagles holding an option for 2020 that would pay Wentz the average of the top 10 highest-paid quarterbacks in the league, which will be well over $30 million.

But it would make sense for the Eagles to sign Wentz to a new deal as soon as humanly possible.

You know that phrase, "High tide raises all ships?"

As quarterbacks like Garoppolo, Ryan and Rodgers sign deals, Wentz’s value keeps going up.

Wentz has started only 29 games in his two-year NFL career, with an 18-11 record, and his status for the 2018 opener remains up in the air. But his performance before he got hurt last year — 33 touchdowns, seven interceptions, an 11-2 record and a 101.9 passer rating — propelled him into elite status.

The longer he plays at that level, the more his value increases. So the sooner the Eagles can get a deal with him done, the better off they are.

Here’s a look at the top-10 quarterbacks based on average annual salary. The info is from Spotrac, a web site that tracks NFL contracts:

$33,500,000 … Aaron Rodgers
$30,000,000 … Matt Ryan
$28,000,000 … Kirk Cousins
$27,500,000 … Jimmy Garoppolo
$27,000,000 … Matt Stafford
$25,000,000 … Drew Brees
$25,000,000 … Derek Carr
$24,594,000 … Andrew Luck
$23,500,000 … Alex Smith
$22,133,333 … Joe Flacco

Where does Wentz belong on that list? Yeah, pretty high up. He’s much younger than Rodgers, Ryan and Brees, better than Cousins or Stafford, has more of a track record than Garoppolo.

Elite quarterbacks don’t come along very often, and Wentz was having an MVP season when he got hurt. Even missing the last 2½ games of the season, he set a franchise record with 33 touchdowns and became only the fifth QB in NFL history with 33 or more TDs and seven or fewer INTs in a season.

Not coincidentally, Rodgers and Ryan are among the other four, along with Tom Brady and Brett Favre.

And as guys like Cousins, Ryan and Rodgers sign deals worth close to or in excess of $30 million per year, it just drives the market up. And just makes Wentz richer and richer.

So $30 million per year is a good starting point for Wentz, but his actual average salary will probably be higher. Probably somewhere between where Ryan and Rodgers currently are.

This is why the Eagles must continue drafting well. They simply won’t have the cap space to sign a ton of expensive free agents once the Wentz deal is done.

Getting Nick Foles off the books next year will carve out some cap space, but that’s only a start.

Howie Roseman knows the challenge the Eagles face and has been preparing for it for a while.

That’s why you see him constantly trying to stockpile draft picks. The more picks you have, the higher your odds of stocking the roster with young (cheap) talent.

The only thing that’s certain is that Carson Wentz in the near future will become one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in NFL history.

And a few years after that, he’ll be horribly underpaid, and it’ll be time to do this all over again.

