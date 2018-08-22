Eagles

Did Mychal Kendricks really say Browns have more talent than Eagles?

By Dave Zangaro | NBC Sports Philadelphia August 22, 2018 10:20 AM

In May, the Eagles released longtime linebacker Mychal Kendricks. But somehow Kendricks ended up on a team with even more talent than the Super Bowl champs. 

Where did he end up again? 

Oh … wait, what? 

Kendricks signed as a free agent with the Cleveland Browns, who you might remember from such seasons as “0-16 last year” and “1-15 the year before.” 

Thanks to WIP’s John Barchard we see Kendricks talk to some of his teammates on the teaser for next week’s episode of "Hard Knocks" on HBO. The Eagles, of course, face the Browns in Cleveland Thursday. 

The question is: Who was in the room Kendricks was talking to? 

If Kendricks is talking about the entire Browns team being more talented than the Eagles, he’s insane. Insane! That’s just not true. 

But before we completely crucify him, it looks like he might speaking in a pretty small room. If Kendricks is just talking to his group of linebackers, he might actually be right. 

The Browns have Joe Schobert, coming off his first Pro Bowl. They have Christian Kirksey, who filled up the stat sheet last year. They have Jamie Collins, who is coming off an MCL tear but was once a Pro Bowler himself. And now they added Kendricks. That is a really good unit. 

Let’s hope that’s what Kendricks was talking about. Because if he was talking about the entire roster … he lost his mind somewhere between Philly and Cleveland.

And maybe he did. Apparently, he was in fact talking about the whole team.

By the way, we’ll probably get to see the Eagles on next week’s episode of "Hard Knocks". They won’t play a huge role in the episode but being one of the Browns’ opponents, especially for the third preseason game, might mean we see them a little bit. 

Adam Schefter gives pessimistic outlook for Carson Wentz

By Paul Hudrick | NBC Sports Philadelphia August 22, 2018 2:11 PM

Everyone has taken their guess on when Eagles franchise quarterback Carson Wentz will return from knee surgery.

As a guest on 97.5 The Fanatic’s morning show on Wednesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter gave his informed opinion on when he thinks Wentz will play his first regular-season game in 2018. 

Eagles fans won’t be thrilled.

“Last week, (morning show hosts) Anthony (Gargano) and Bob (Cooney) were saying they were skeptical that Carson would be able to go in the opener and I’ve come around to their side of thinking,” Schefter said.

Opening night is on Sept. 6 vs. the Falcons, which will be less than nine months removed from Wentz’s injury. Every athlete is different, but typically it takes 12 to 18 months before a player is 100 percent recovered from ACL surgery — unless you’re Adrian Peterson, of course.

Some have suggested that Wentz should sit Week 1 to avoid Atlanta’s fast and athletic front. He’d also get 10 extra days before Week 2 in Tampa vs. the Bucs.

Schefter mentions that Wentz’s return will be solely based on his health and not about opponents — especially considering the team’s medical staff is brand new this season.

“There aren’t too many defenses I’d be worried,” Schefter said. “Either he’s medically ready and clear or he’s not. And if he’s not, you can’t put him out there. And if he is, I don’t worry about who the opponent is or how fast or tough they are defensively.”

The good news is Schefter thinks Wentz will be back before the Eagles’ bye in Week 10. A more realistic goal, per Schefter, is the Eagles’ Week 3 matchup at home against the Colts.

Schefter’s point that Wentz’s overall health is the only concern is the right take. It’s important for the Eagles (and Wentz himself) to not hurry Wentz back, regardless of opponent or the team’s current standing. This team won a Super Bowl without him last season but could have a chance to win several more with a healthy Wentz over the next decade or so.

Up to this point, Wentz has deferred to the medical staff. He still has a pretty big hurdle in front of him, needing to be cleared for contact in Week 1.

“I want to be out there every day,” Wentz said. “I want to be a full participant in every single thing. But that wasn’t totally my call and you just have to be smart in those situations. It was tough, but yeah, getting out there in the full-team drills, I definitely enjoyed it.” 

So whether it’s Week 1 or Week 10, let’s trust the Eagles’ medical staff with the team’s franchise signal-caller.

ap-postacrd-avonte-maddox.jpg
AP Images

Third preseason game 'will go a long way' in deciding starting slot corner

By Reuben Frank | NBC Sports Philadelphia August 22, 2018 11:20 AM

Avonte Maddox thought he had perfect coverage. He looked away from Chris Hogan for a split second, and the next thing he knew Hogan was celebrating a touchdown and Tom Brady was running off the field with his arms raised.

Welcome to the NFL, kid.

Maddox, a rookie fourth-round pick, found himself in the slot, matched up with Hogan on the seventh play of the Eagles-Patriots preseason game last week in Foxboro.

Touchdown Patriots.

“That’s a great experience to learn from,” the rookie fourth-round pick said. “You learn from playing the best, and Tom Brady is the best.  

“He moved around, bought some time in the pocket, made some time for his receiver to get open a little bit. Definitely a great experience from me. I’ll get better from it.”

Maddox finds himself in a battle with Sidney Jones for the Eagles’ No. 1 slot corner spot this summer, and while Jones may be the favorite, Maddox has had a promising summer, and defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz made it clear on Monday that Thursday’s preseason game against the Browns in New England will be very important for both Jones and Maddox.

Maddox talks about learning something new every day, and he certainly learned from that rep against Brady.

“Definitely learned a lot,” he said. “Just knowing everything happens fast in the red zone. I played good coverage on the initial coverage and then my eye came off to see if the ball was coming and it wasn’t, and I learned if the ball’s not coming right then and there you’ve got to get your eyes right back on your man because as soon as I turned back he was breaking back out and I saw Brady kind of sprinting out a little bit, and he got him the ball.

“It’s definitely a learning tool and next time I’ll know what to do and I’ll be better.”

The Eagles finish the preseason with an 8 p.m. game against the Browns in Cleveland Thursday and a home game against the Jets a week from Thursday.

Cut-down day to the regular-season roster limit of 53 will follow on Sept. 1.

“Anytime you compete against great players it's going to raise your game up a little bit,” Schwartz said. “I think whether it's in a preseason game like that (or)  going against our offense, a lot of times we don't match groups. You'll see a lot of different things. I'm sure you saw a lot of times where people were like, ‘Wow, that's 3’s against 1’s.’

“That's part of the evaluation process. You want guys that can raise or maintain the same level of play regardless of who is out there.”

De’Vante Bausby has also been in that nickel competition, although Schwartz only mentioned Maddox and Jones when asked about it earlier this week, and those are the two getting the bulk of the first-team reps.

“The competition brings out the best in both of them,” Jalen Mills said. “I love it, man.

“You see one day Avonte will have a great day and Sid may be shaky. And then it’s vice versa. Sid watches film and makes the adjustment he needs to make and he comes out and has a great day and then Avonte is shaky.

“So that back-and-forth battle between those two is just making them sharper, just making them better players.”

With Patrick Robinson gone, this is a crazy young group of corners, and the 25-year-old Bausby is actually the oldest cornerback currently on the roster.

Jones and Maddox are both 22 and although Jones is technically not a rookie they’re both new at the slot, both new to NFL football.

It’s a lot to ask of a young inexperienced player, but in two weeks one of them will be out there lining up in the slot against Matt Ryan and the Falcons.

“It's a position, obviously that we've been watching throughout OTAs and camp,” Doug Pederson said. “It's a tough position. It's a physical position. There's a lot happening in there.

“It's different than playing on the outside. These two guys are young players and really both of them are rookie players. They’re learning each and every day and each and every week and they have been exposed to a lot.  These next couple weeks are going to be big for them.”

The Eagles will miss Robinson tremendously, but there was no way with their cap situation they could even think about competing with the Saints, who signed the 30-year-old to a four-year, $20 million deal.

So they move forward with Jones or Maddox.

There will be growing pains, but this is life for a Super Bowl champion. You have to let good players go and you have to draft well to replace them.

“We're still a work in progress,” Schwartz said. “Nothing has been settled there. Each guy brings a little bit different skillset, a little bit different strengths and weaknesses to the position. I think the competition is good.

“This game will go a long way to deciding who is going to be out there in the opener.”

