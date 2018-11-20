Eagles

Eagles lacking firepower to compete in modern NFL

By Reuben Frank November 20, 2018 3:15 PM

It was impossible to watch the Chiefs-Rams game Monday night without saying to yourself, “This isn’t even the same sport that the Eagles play.”

That game was an extreme example — the first game in NFL history in which both teams scored 50 points — but this is what the modern National Football League is.

The notion that you win with defense isn’t really true anymore. The way the rules are written and the way the league is trending, you win by piling up an insane number of points and then holding your breath.

And that modern NFL is leaving the Eagles behind.

They can’t keep up.

You watch the Rams, Chiefs and Saints, and they’re playing a different game than the Eagles. In fact, those three teams are all averaging more points than the Eagles have scored all year.

The top five offenses in the league belong to five of the best teams in the league. Traditional defensive powerhouses like the Steelers and Bears are averaging close to 30 points per game.

• Rams (10-1) — third (35.4)

• Saints (9-1) — first (37.8)

• Chiefs (9-2) — second (36.7)

• Steelers (7-2-1) — fourth (29.9)

• Bears (7-3) — fifth (29.4)

• Texans (7-3) — 16th (23.9)

• Chargers (7-3) — 10th (26.2)

There are 11 NFL teams with a winning record, and 10 of them are ranked in the top half in the league in scoring (all but the Redskins).

Defense? The Chiefs are 30th. The Rams are 28th. The Saints are 15th. None of the top three defensive teams in the league have a winning record. Only five of the top 13 defensive teams have a winning record.

The teams that are scaring everybody right now are the Saints, Chiefs and Rams, simply because they’re able to outscore anybody.

Then there are the Eagles, who are plodding along with an anachronistic 20.5 points per game.

They’ve scored more than 24 once all year, and they’re averaging 20.5 overall and 19.2 at home.

Think about this: The Rams, Saints and Chiefs are scoring almost as many points per half as the Eagles are scoring per game.

You can’t compete like this. You can’t compete when you can’t generate piles of points in a hurry. You can’t keep up.

Now, the Eagles will tell you they’re close. They’re gaining yards but they’re just not scoring. But they’re only 19th in total yards. Just behind the Browns and 49ers.

With each passing week, it looks more and more like the Eagles have been left behind.

A year ago, this offense was explosive, unpredictable, dynamic, multiple and high-powered. The Eagles could win by shutting teams down, like they did in the playoffs against the Falcons, and they could win in a shootout, like they did in the Super Bowl. Or they could do both, like in the NFC Championship Game against the Vikings.

Sunday, the Eagles' offense sank to a new low, managing just seven points against a Saints defense that was allowing nearly 30 per game.

The biggest challenge facing Howie Roseman, Joe Douglas and Doug Pederson right now isn’t finding healthy cornerbacks or effective pass rushers or playmaking linebackers, although they do need those.

It’s finding a way to rebuild this offense so the Eagles can keep up with the best teams in the league.

That means finding explosive playmakers. That means figuring out how best to use Carson Wentz’s immense talent. That means rebuilding the aging offensive line. That means getting guys who have the speed to make plays down the field. That means figuring out exactly how to incorporate a running game into a modern NFL offense. That means putting together a coaching staff that’s innovative and creative and aggressive.

Teams are scoring at will these days. The Chiefs have scored 35 points seven times, the Rams and Saints six times. 

The Eagles have had games with 7, 17, 18, 20, 20, 21, 21 23 and 24 points.

Heck, Frank Reich’s Colts are averaging 30 points per game in his first year as a head coach, and they’ve gone 34-37-42-29-38 in their last five games.

The question is no longer how much do the Eagles miss Reich, it’s how big a rebuilding project do they face to be able to play offensive football again at a high level? To be able to stand toe to toe with the best teams in the NFL and even be in the game.

The Eagles have some good pieces in place. With each passing week, it’s becoming clearer and clearer they don’t have enough.

Eagles finally activate Tim Jernigan after long layoff

By Reuben Frank November 20, 2018 4:10 PM

It may be a case of too little too late, but defensive tackle Tim Jernigan is finally back.

The Eagles on Tuesday activated Jernigan from the reserve-non-football injury list, and he’s expected to make his 2018 debut on Sunday, when the Eagles face the Giants at the Linc.

To make room on the 53-man roster, the Eagles released defensive tackle T.Y. McGill.

Jernigan hasn’t played since the Super Bowl. He got hurt during an unsupervised offseason workout, underwent disc surgery and has been on reserve-NFI since. 

During the interim, the Eagles slashed his contract, converting guaranteed money to non-guaranteed salary, so in a way he’s playing for his roster spot these last six weeks. He's earning $3 million this year.

Once Jernigan was cleared to practice on Nov. 5, the Eagles had three weeks to either activate him or shut him down for the season.

How much he can play and how much he can contribute after missing all of the offseason, OTAs, training camp and the first 10 games of the season remains to be seen. 

But considering what the Eagles have been running out there at defensive tackle, it’s hard to imagine he won’t be a major upgrade.

In Jernigan’s absence and with Haloti Ngata in and out of the lineup (he missed three games), the Eagles used Bruce Hector in six games (he’s currently on the practice squad), Treyvon Hester in six games (he had been on the practice squad) and the last two weeks McGill, who got 15 snaps against the Cowboys and 30 against the Saints.

McGill, who had previously spent time with the Seahawks, Colts, Browns, Chiefs and Chargers, earned $82,941 for his two-week stay with the Eagles.

“It’s been a long journey for him,” defensive end Chris Long said of Jernigan earlier this month. “He’s very eager. He’s been patient, because that’s not something to mess around with, but at the same time, I know he wants to be back out here with us. We’ve watched him work every day and he’s ready to roll.

“He’s definitely a complete player. We’re not going to expect him to come back the first game and light the world on fire. [But] he’s going to be a valuable member of the team.”

Jernigan, 26, spent his first three seasons with the Ravens before the Eagles acquired him for a 2017 third-round pick. He started 15 games last year for the Super Bowl champs. He has 15½ sacks in four seasons.

Eagles coaches to blame for failure to integrate Golden Tate

By Dave Zangaro November 20, 2018 3:55 PM

During his Tuesday press conference, Eagles offensive coordinator Mike Groh was asked about some confusion the Eagles’ offense showed during their blowout loss to the Saints on Sunday. 

At first, Groh took responsibility, saying it “should not happen.” But then he added they have “a new guy” and are “trying to introduce some different personnel groups.” 

The “new guy” is, of course, Golden Tate, the super-talented and productive receiver the Eagles traded a third-round pick to get just three weeks ago. 

So then I asked Groh if it has been more difficult to fit Tate into the offense than they previously anticipated. Groh’s answer to that won’t instill a bunch of confidence in him or the rest of the Eagles’ offensive coaching staff. 

“I don’t know if it’s been more difficult, but it’s been challenging to integrate him,” Groh said. 

“Certainly, with the way we weren’t able to stay on the field the other day and finding a rhythm to the offense, that's part of it, then everything became a little disjointed. If we can do a better job of staying on the field and having drives then everybody gets more involved in the offense.”

It’s been challenging to integrate him? 

Challenging to integrate him?! 

Well, guess who that falls on. Yup, the coaching staff. If a team is struggling to integrate a guy who has been one of the most productive receivers in the NFL for the last half-decade, it all falls on the coaching staff. Figure it out. That’s what you’re paid to do. 

And partly because of their failure, this trade looks worse and worse by the day. 

The Eagles traded away a third-round pick for eight games of a 30-year-old receiver. You can argue the merits of that trade on its face and many did at the time it was made. But once that deal goes through, it’s on the coaching staff to make it work. And they haven’t made it work. 

In two games, Tate has played 54 snaps. He has seven catches for 67 yards. They brought Tate to be a spark to help a feeble offense, but in the two games he’s played, the Eagles have averaged 13.5 points per game. 

It’s not apple-to-apples, but look what the Cowboys have been able to do with Amari Cooper. In Cooper’s first three games since getting dealt to Dallas, he has 14 catches for 169 yards and a touchdown. 

What’s even more troubling about this situation with Tate is what it has meant for Nelson Agholor. We all knew Tate primarily plays in the slot, which is where Agholor has thrived. But it was on the coaching staff to figure it out and that’s what everyone was counting on. On Monday, Doug Pederson said he spoke to Groh about the need to get Agholor more involved offensively. 

“I think roles changed a couple weeks ago,” said Groh, who admitted Agholor is now asked to do some different things after the addition of Tate.  

Groh said he thinks Tate is getting more and more comfortable with the Eagles with each passing day. And he thinks they are “definitely making progress” with figuring out how to use Tate and all their pieces. Well, great. 

But the fact that they haven’t figured it out yet is disappointing. And it’s abject failure on the part of the offensive coaching staff.

