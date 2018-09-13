Eagles

NFL predictions 2018, Week 2: Patriots-Jaguars should be a great fight

By Derrick Gunn September 13, 2018 10:22 AM

NBC Sports Philadelphia's Derrick Gunn gives his predictions for Week 2 of the NFL season.

Ravens at Bengals (8:20 p.m., Thursday, NFL Network)

These two AFC North rivals both got off to winning starts. Joe Flacco and Andy Dalton have had some memorable shootouts in the past. This could be another one. I like the Ravens' pass-catching trio of Willie Snead IV, John Brown and Michael Crabtree better than I like the Bengals being at home.

Panthers at Falcons (1 p.m., FOX)

Carolina had 147 yards rushing vs. Dallas, but it's never good when your QB is the leading rusher (Cam Newton ran for 58 yards). Atlanta is hurting and not just because of how it lost to the Eagles. Safety Keanu Neal tore his ACL and is out for the season. Linebacker Deion Jones was placed on IR with a foot injury. It may be Week 2 but this is a key NFC South tussle. The Falcons claw the Panthers in their nest.

Chargers at Bills (1 p.m., CBS)

Buffalo should have known it was in trouble when it allowed QB Nathan Peterman to start its season opener, and it was a disaster. Head coach Sean McDermott saw all he needed to see from Peterman and has announced first-round pick Josh Allen will start against Los Angeles. But Allen vs. Philip Rivers sounds like a mismatch, and it is. Another tough Sunday for the Bills.

Vikings at Packers (1 p.m., FOX)

What Aaron Rodgers did on one leg vs. the Bears is the stuff legends are made of. If he’s able to go against Minnesota, he knows the Vikes' relentless defensive front is coming after him. Kirk Cousins was efficient in his debut with his new team. Because Rodgers is not at 100 percent, I give the edge to the Vikings in Round 1 of this NFC North battle.

Texans at Titans (1 p.m., CBS)

Marcus Mariota lost his TE Delanie Walker for the season because of a dislocated ankle. Speaking of Mariota, he’s dealing with an elbow injury. Houston QB Deshaun Watson and the Texans didn’t get the job done at New England. Tennessee isn’t as difficult of a place to play, especially if Mariota is ailing. Texans ride out of town with a W.

Browns at Saints (1 p.m., FOX)

Cleveland had the Steelers on the ropes and let them off the hook. It’s obvious the Browns are fielding a more talented team, but they have to learn how to win before they can win. Unfortunately, they’re heading to the Superdome and the Saints are ticked off after getting embarrassed by Tampa Bay. The Browns will give it their best, but their best won't be good enough against Drew Brees and his crew.

Dolphins at Jets (1 p.m., CBS)

Just like every other year, both of these teams think this is the season they take down the Patriots in the AFC East. But first they get to size each other up. Ryan Tannehill has the experience, but rookie QB Sam Darnold was smooth in his pro debut against Detroit and could be really special. The Jets' defense looks good and will give the Dolphins problems. New York gets to 2-0.

Chiefs at Steelers (1 p.m., CBS)

Tyreek Hill and Antonio Brown on the same field is worth the price of admission. The Steelers' run game is different without Le’Veon Bell, but James Conner has shown he can be an adequate replacement. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has a cannon for an arm and he’s accurate. Pittsburgh is always tough at home, but I think the Chiefs are tough enough to take the 'Burgh down.

Colts at Redskins (1 p.m., CBS)

It looks like Alex Smith is a perfect fit for Jay Gruden's offense, and so is 33-year-old Adrian Peterson. Andrew Luck and the Colts have problems along the offensive line, run game and defense. The Colts blew a 23-10 third-quarter lead at home vs. the Bengals. It’s going to be a long afternoon on the road  for Indy.

Cardinals at Rams (4:05 p.m., FOX)

It's hard to explain what went wrong for the Cardinals in their home opener. Now they have to go on the road to face a Rams squad that is complete on both sides of the ball, and is favored by many to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl. Can Arizona stop Jared Goff, Brandin Cooks, Todd Gurley, Aaron Donald, Marcus Peters and many more? Not on this day, it can't.

Lions at 49ers, (4:05 p.m., FOX)

Both teams opened with losses. The difference is the Lions got blasted by the Jets at home. Just like last year, Detroit is still trying to find a run game. The Niners gave it a good shot at Minnesota, but Jimmy Garoppolo and his crew still have some kinks to work out in their schemes. San Fran gets it right at home this time.

Raiders at Broncos (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Plain and simple, Derek Carr has to get the ball in the hands of WR Amari Cooper more than just one time. But Carr’s bigger problem is knowing where Denver DE Von Miller is at all times. All Miller did against Seattle was record three of the team's six sacks, force two fumbles and recover a fumble. The Raiders' defense just isn’t the same without Khalil Mack. No Mack attack, no Raiders win here.

Patriots at Jaguars (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Is this an early preview of another AFC Championship showdown between these two? The Jaguars feel they owe the Pats. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey has said Pats TE Rob Gronkowski is a mere mortal when a cornerback is covering him. Sounds like fighting words to me, and this should be a good fight from start to finish, with Tom Brady taking on the Jags' defense. I think Brady and crew are just crafty enough to steal one in Florida.

Giants at Cowboys (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Both teams' deficiencies were exposed last Sunday. Both have problems along the offensive line. Dallas has bigger problems. Dak Prescott can’t carry the weight of the offense on his shoulders, and a No. 1 receiver hasn’t emerged. Odell Beckham Jr. and rookie RB Saquon Barkley take a lot of pressure off Eli Manning. It’s a good, old fashioned NFC East grudge match. The Giants will prevail in the house that Jerry built.

Seahawks at Bears (8:15 p.m., Monday, ESPN)

Russell Wilson was sacked six times at Denver, and the 'Hawks' defense, as expected, has holes in it. The Bears are still trying to shake the cobwebs off how they blew a 20-nothing lead in Green Bay. Mack should be in better football shape to wreak havoc. Wilson won't have WR Doug Baldwin for a few weeks because of a knee injury, and their run game isn’t there yet. The Bears bounce back in their den. 

Eagles' impressive depth at cornerback already paying off

Eagles' impressive depth at cornerback already paying off

By Dave Zangaro September 13, 2018 10:58 AM

Rasul Douglas spent most of his Thursday night watching the Eagles’ defense and cheering on his teammates. 

Until the Eagles needed him. 

That happened in the fourth quarter against Atlanta. It was a one-score game and the Falcons were in the red zone when Ronald Darby came out of the game for two plays — the only two defensive snaps Douglas got all night. 

On third down, veteran Matt Ryan decided to try the cold cornerback. A blitz forced a quicker throw than Ryan would have liked and Douglas cut off the route, intercepted the pass and got his feet in bounds. 

Then he went and sat back on the bench again. 

Aside from saying Douglas has a nose for the ball, defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz wasn’t about to heap tons of praise on the second-year corner just for intercepting a huge pass at a pivotal moment of a huge game. 

“That was his job,” Schwartz said. 

This is what the Eagles expect from their corners. They expect it from their starters. And they expect it from their backups, including Douglas, who started five games as a rookie last season. 

But with Ronald Darby and Jalen Mills cemented as starters and with Sidney Jones now healthy, Douglas is a backup again in a group that is all of a sudden incredibly deep. 

“We’re loaded,” Douglas said. “We’ve got guys that could start around the league. We know that in our room. That’s what’s so tough about our room. You can’t come in here and have a bad day or you can’t have a bad practice. Guys will get on you and there are guys who will make plays. 

“The intensity is already so high. You gotta bring this to the table and if you don’t, you’re a cancer to our room, and if you’re a cancer to our room, you’re a cancer to our team.”

The Eagles’ defensive back room, led by coach Cory Undlin, is as competitive as it is deep. Douglas explained that they’re not just competitive with football; it’s everything. He said if he walked up to Jones or rookie Avonte Maddox and challenged them to a game of rock-paper-scissors, it would get intense. He then peeked around the corner and looked disappointed that neither player was at their respective locker stalls. 

In addition to his two defensive snaps, Douglas said the 10 special teams snaps he got helped to keep him loose during the game. That’s a key. So is staying mentally involved in the game. He’s not playing, but it’s not hard for him to keep his focus. 

“What else are you watching?” he said. 

Douglas knows the Eagles could call for him to step back on the field at any given moment. He’ll be ready when they do. 

4 reasons why Nick Foles is primed for a big Week 2

4 reasons why Nick Foles is primed for a big Week 2

By Dave Zangaro September 13, 2018 8:56 AM

Even though the Eagles squeaked out a win last Thursday night, Nick Foles didn’t play well. In fact, he was really bad. He missed throws, threw an interception and averaged just 3.44 yards per attempt.

That won’t happen this Sunday in Tampa Bay. 

I completely expect Foles to have a big bounce-back game against the Bucs. 

Here are a few reasons why:

1. It starts with his extended reps. This will be his second week getting the full complement of reps with the first-team offense, which is a bigger deal for him than some other quarterbacks.

You might remember back during training camp, Foles and Carson Wentz were splitting reps 50-50. That was an attempt to get them both ready to play in Week 1, but I think it hurt Foles. I can’t blame the coaching staff for doing it; the possibility of Wentz’s being ready for Week 1 was worth the risk. But it didn’t do Foles any favors. 

“If anything, it might affect timing a little bit with guys,” said head coach Doug Pederson, who added that Foles had a good week of practice before the Atlanta game and credited the Falcons’ defense for that game. 

The Eagles still don’t have Alshon Jeffery for Week 2, but Foles will have his other offensive weapons. Guys like Nelson Agholor and Corey Clement and Jay Ajayi and Jason Peters and Darren Sproles and Mike Wallace all missed practice time or game time in the summer. They’re all back now. 

“He’s into Week 2 and [Foles is] getting all the reps,” Pederson said. “I think there’s something to say about that. Much like last season at the end of the year, the more he played and practiced with the guys, the more comfortable he got. I think we’re trending, obviously, in that direction.”

2. This is what Foles does. He has bad games and sometimes follows them with really good games. Last Thursday was his 10th career game with a passer rating lower than 60. Aside from three games during that miserable year in St. Louis, Foles has always bounced back with passer ratings of at least 86 in the next game that matters. 

Remember Foles’ seven-touchdown performance? Guess what he did in his previous game. His passer rating was 46.2 against Dallas and his next game in Oakland he tied an NFL record for touchdown tosses. 

Foles even did it last season. He finished the regular season with a dud against the Raiders and then a bad start in the regular-season finale. From there, he warmed up against Atlanta and was white-hot against the Vikings and Patriots. 

3. It’s been a while since Foles has played at Raymond James Stadium, but he has a good history there. He’s 2-0 in Tampa Bay. He’s completed 54 of 82 passes (66 percent) for 677 yards, five TDs and zero INTs on the road against the Bucs. 

Even Pederson admitted fond memories in an opposing stadium can put a quarterback in a good headspace for a game that comes even years later. 

4. The Bucs’ defense didn’t look very good in Week 1. Sure, Ryan Fitzpatrick somehow powered that offense to 48 points, but the Saints put up 40 too. Not saying Foles is Drew Brees, but he’ll have a chance to do some damage. 

The Bucs just put Vernon Hargreaves on IR. And their other top corner, Brent Grimes, has been dealing with a groin injury and missed Week 1. Look for Foles to try to push the ball downfield against Tampa. 

It’s kind of funny. I was more worried about Foles in Week 1 than I am heading into this game, even after watching him struggle last week. There are just too many reasons I think Foles is going to have a big game. 

