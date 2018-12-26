Eagles

Nick Foles named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Nick Foles named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

By Dave Zangaro December 26, 2018 9:51 AM

Nick Foles has been named the NFC Player of the Week for his record-breaking performance in the Eagles’ 32-30 win Sunday over the Texans.

Foles completed 35 of 49 passes for a franchise-record 471 yards and four touchdowns. He also threw an interception but had a passer rating of 120.4.

It was Foles’ fourth 400-plus-yard game, breaking an Eagles record.

“I think I’ve said it many times, I’m just staying in the moment,” Foles said Sunday night after the game. “I’m fortunate to work with great people. I’m fortunate to have great teammates, everyone at the NovaCare facility. It’s really been a joy throughout my career to be in that facility, be there and work with everyone. So yeah, I’m just really staying in the moment.”

Foles became just the seventh player this season to throw for 400-plus yards and four touchdowns, joining Derek Carr, Kirk Cousins, Andrew Luck, Patrick Mahomes and Ryan Fitzpatrick and Jared Goff, who have each done it twice.

There’s a good chance Sunday’s game was Foles’ last home game at the Linc, and that wasn’t lost on him. He became emotional when asked about that possibility Sunday night.

But if that was his last home game in Philly … what a performance.

Foles is the Eagles’ first NFC Player of the Week on either side of the ball this year.

The last Player of the Week for the Eagles was Jalen Mills in Week 8 last season. The last Eagles’ Offensive Player of the Week was Carson Wentz in Week 7 last year.

Foles hadn’t been the NFC Offensive Player of the Week since Week 9 of the 2013 season. He also took the award in Week 6 that year, during his only Pro Bowl season (the 27 and 2 year).

It’s a nice honor for Foles to win this award, but we’ve seen him have his highs and lows in this league. The Eagles need to win this weekend and get some help to get into the playoffs, so they need him to keep it up at least as long as Wentz is out.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles

Mike Wallace feels great but unsure about playing Sunday

Mike Wallace feels great but unsure about playing Sunday

By Dave Zangaro December 26, 2018 4:07 PM

Mike Wallace doesn’t know. How could he? 

He’s never been in this situation before. 

The Eagles’ 32-year-old receiver, who broke his fibula in Week 2, is clearly nearing a return. He’s been running routes, working out with trainers and the Eagles just designated him to return from injured reserve. So it appears he’s getting close, but this is all “uncharted territory” for Wallace. 

In the first nine years of his career, Wallace had been remarkably healthy. He played at least 15 games in all nine seasons and said the worst injury he suffered before this one was a strained groin or hamstring. 

So ask him if he thinks he’ll return Sunday against the Redskins and you’ll get an honest answer. 

“I don’t know. I just got activated 20 minutes ago,” said Wallace, who was actually designated to come off IR on Monday. “I just take it day to day, see how I feel, just get back out there, get into a flow of things. I’m not sure. I feel like I can run, but it’s different when you get on a football field actually against other players.”

Since we’re so late in the season and Doug Pederson is trying to preserve his players’ bodies, the Eagles didn’t have a typical practice Wednesday. They instead had a walkthrough (Wallace was listed as limited), which means the Eagles will practice Thursday and Friday only this week. Those will be Wallace’s only opportunities this week to test his leg against real competition as he and the team try to make a determination about Sunday. 

Will he be able to tell at practice Thursday if he’ll be good to go? 

I don’t know. This is my first time ever being hurt or coming back from injury. I don’t know what to expect. I just know I feel good every single day when I go in the bubble and when I go out and run routes. This is the next step, coming back and getting on the practice field, getting in front of some of these DBs, doing releases, getting off the line, getting back acclimated. That’s the first step. 

I can’t say what’s going to happen Sunday. I might go out tomorrow and my leg don’t feel good. I might go out tomorrow and my leg feels great. We’ll just progress forward. I’m not sure. I don’t know what to expect, honestly. I know as of right now, I feel really good. I feel like I could get out there and play.

If the Eagles make the playoffs, it appears Wallace could be available to them. But making the playoffs isn’t a given. They need the Bears to beat the Vikings and they need to beat Washington. Maybe Wallace could help. Or maybe it would help the Eagles to get Wallace some action before the playoffs begin. 

Wallace said he ultimately thinks it’ll be his decision if he’s ready to go or not, but again, he’s not sure. He’s never been in this spot before. But he made it clear he won’t force anything. 

“I’m too late in my career to be forcing myself to play in any games,” he said. “My health is the most important thing to me. I want to make sure I can play with my kids and walk around and be healthy. That’s the most important thing to me. Obviously, this team is up there on my priority list to get back out there and contribute for them taking a chance on me in free agency. I want to reward them and show them I’m the player they thought I was.”

The Eagles have already had enough trouble acclimating Golden Tate to their offense since they picked him up at the trade deadline, so it’s fair to wonder if they’d even be able to find snaps for Wallace. But Wallace is a different kind of receiver. He’s the type of vertical threat the Eagles have sorely missed this season — at least he was before the injury. We won’t know if he’s that guy post-injury until he gets back on the field. 

That’s the part that has been tough for Wallace. He has watched the Eagles’ missing the exact element he was supposed to bring. That’s been frustrating. 

Even though Wallace is in Philly on a one-year deal, he wasn’t much interested Wednesday in talking about his up-in-the-air future. He’s trying to not look too far ahead, but it seems he’d be willing to return if both sides were agreeable. 

I asked him if he liked it here. 

“Love it,” he said. “Guys never treated me any different. From playing when I was in training camp with them. I got hurt. Every single day guys are positive with me, they give me good vibes. Coaches the same way. It was never a thing where I didn’t feel like I was on the team. I wasn’t even here long, but I always felt like I was a part of the team. I just thank my teammates and coaches for making me feel that way. It’s been great.”

We don’t know if we’ll see Wallace in an Eagles uniform again and if we do, we don’t know when that will be. He’s just happy to finally be nearing the end of his first major injury in a decade-long career. 

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles

Roob Knows: Week 17 QB rankings

usa-cousins-watson.jpg
USA Today Images

Roob Knows: Week 17 QB rankings

By Reuben Frank December 26, 2018 1:11 PM

Kirk Cousins makes his first appearance since early in the year on the over-30 list after a big game against the Lions, and Russell Wilson and Matt Ryan move past Philip Rivers, who struggled in the Chargers’ loss to the Ravens.

Can Patrick Mahomes wire the field in the under-30 rankings? Sure looks that way! DeShaun Watson continues to move up the list while Jared Goff moves down as the 2018 season comes down to one weekend to go!

Top 5 QBs 30 and older

1. Drew Brees
For the 10th time this year, Brees had a passer rating over 100, and he extended his streak of games completing at least 64 percent of his passes to 11 — third-longest in NFL history (and his third-longest). Brees goes into the season finale against the Panthers with 32 TDs, 5 INTs, 74 percent accuracy and a whopping 115.7 passer rating.

2. Russell Wilson
Another masterpiece from Wilson, who threw three TDs without an INT in the Seahawks’ win over the Chiefs. Wilson has 29 TDs and 3 INT since Week 3 and is in the playoffs for the sixth time in his seven NFL seasons. 

3. Matt Ryan
Disappointing season for the Falcons but Ryan has been better than ever. He’s hitting on 69 percent of his passes with 33 TDs, 6 INTs and 4,546 passing yards. Incredible season.

4. Philip Rivers
Rivers threw two INTs for a second straight week, but he’s still at 69 percent for the season with 31 TDs and 6 INTs and a 107.7 passer rating going into the finale in Denver.

5. Kirk Cousins
Cousins had one of the best games of his career in a big win in Detroit, completing 75 percent of his passes with 3 TDs and no INTs. Cousins has been over 70 percent in 10 of 15 games this year and has 29 TDs and 10 INTs with one game left against the Bears.

Top 5 QBs under 30

1. Patrick Mahomes
For the 12th time this year, Mahomes had a passer rating over 100 and for the 10th time he threw at least three TDs. Mahomes goes into the finale against the Raiders with 48 TDs, 11 INTs, 4,816 yards and 66 percent accuracy. Historic season.

2. DeShaun Watson
Eagles fans saw how special Watson is Sunday. He completed 73 percent of his passes for 339 yards with 2 TDs and 0 INTs in a game the Eagles won. He hasn’t thrown an INT since mid-November and goes into the Jaguars game with 26 TDs, 9 INTs, 3,931 passing yards and 485 rushing yards.

3. Andrew Luck
Two more TDs pushed Luck’s total to 36 in his comeback season to go with a 67 percent completion percentage, 4,308 yards and a 98.0 passer rating. The Colts are in the playoffs with a win over the Titans.

4. Carson Wentz
Wentz’s season is over after just 11 games, but he threw 21 TDs and just 7 INTs, completed 70 percent of his passes and will become only the seventh player in NFL history with back-to-back seasons with a passer rating over 100. 

5. Jared Goff
Goff has dropped off the last month, with just two TDs and six INTs in his last four games, but he does have the Rams in position to clinch a first-round bye with a win over the 49ers. Goff has 28 TDs, 12 INTs, 65 percent accuracy and a 99.5 rating going into Sunday.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles

 

Load more