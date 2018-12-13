It’s a huge adjustment for everybody, but Zach Ertz isn't just losing the quarterback who has him on record pace for catches in a season, he's also losing his best friend.

Ertz needs 13 catches in the Eagles’ last three games to break Jason Witten’s record for catches in a season by a tight end, but if he’s going to do it, it appears he may have to with Nick Foles at quarterback and not Carson Wentz.

Wentz missed practice Wednesday with back soreness and tightness, and according to NFL Network, the injury has jeopardized the rest of his season.

Wentz hasn’t been formally ruled out for anything, including the Eagles’ game against the Rams on Sunday in Los Angeles. But Ertz sure didn’t sound very optimistic.

I understand what he’s gone through all year, even last year how hard he worked to get back. He wanted to play each game from Week 1, it’s just unfortunate that it went this way. I don’t know if his season’s over, but I wish he was out there. I love playing with him, I love playing for him. He’s the unquestioned leader of this football team, so are we going to miss him? Yeah. But we’ve got all the confidence in the world in Nick, he’s a phenomenal player and we’re excited to play for him.

Wentz missed the playoff run last year with his knee injury, missed the first two games this year as he continued to recover and now could be done for the rest of this season.

It’s been that kind of year for the Eagles, who’ve lost half their starting defense and a handful of key guys on offense a year after winning the Super Bowl.

“It’s tough,” Ertz said. “Injuries are part of the game, you understand that playing in this league as long as I have. But you never want to see a guy who worked so hard to get back to play each and every game injured and you don’t want anyone to get hurt that’s that talented.

“Injuries are probably the worst part of this game, the worst part of this league. But it’s the next-man-up mentality and the Rams aren’t going to feel bad for us no matter who’s out there.”

Wentz, who was an MVP hopeful before he got hurt last year, now has to hear that he’s injury-prone, and that tag isn’t going away until he's able to start and finish a season healthy. Which he did as a rookie.

Dealing with injury’s always tough. He’s definitely doing everything he can to play. This year hasn’t gone the way we all thought it would. But I care about him as a person first and foremost and I’m here for him, he knows that.

Ertz and Foles have played a lot together – the second half of 2013, before Ertz was a starter, and the first half of 2014, as well as the late-season run last year and the first two games this year.

Ertz has 83 catches for 951 yards and seven TDs playing with Foles, and 216-for-2,343 yards and 17 TDs playing with Wentz.

He needs two catches Sunday to become the fourth tight end in NFL history and first Eagle ever with 100 catches.

Wentz may be Ertz’s best friend and his regular QB, but it was Foles who threw him the game-winning pass in the Super Bowl. And Ertz had 21-for-214 in the playoffs, so there’s obviously a tremendous connection there as well.

“This year’s been tough obviously for a multitude of reasons," Ertz said. "Feel bad for (Wentz), obviously. One of my best friends on the team. It’s tough, but Nick is a Super Bowl MVP quarterback for a reason and we’ve got a ton of confidence that he’s going to give it his all like he always does."

Bottom line is that Ertz and the Eagles will miss Wentz tremendously, but playing a late-season game at L.A. Coliseum with Foles at the helm in place of Wentz has a certain familiarity to it.

It worked before. Maybe it'll work again.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles