Report: Carson Wentz undergoing tests as Eagles try to pinpoint injury

By Reuben Frank December 13, 2018 11:50 AM

Carson Wentz spent Thursday morning getting tests on his back as the Eagles try to figure out exactly what’s causing the soreness and tightness that have jeopardized the rest of his 2018 season.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Wentz underwent a “scan” — presumably a CT scan — and was scheduled to undergo an MRI as well Thursday to try and determine why Wentz has experienced lingering back pain.

According to Schefter, the scan was inconclusive.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson told reporters Wednesday that Wentz would miss practice, and when asked he said he didn’t know whether Wentz would be able to play Sunday against the Rams in Los Angeles, the site of his knee injury a year ago this week.

NFL Network reported Wednesday that not only was Wentz unlikely to play against the Rams, there was a chance he wouldn’t be able to return this year.

The Eagles haven’t ruled Wentz out of anything yet, but Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles took all the reps at practice Wednesday and was expected to take the reps Thursday afternoon at practice.

Wentz has been bothered by back spasms for at least two months.

He first appeared on the Eagles’ practice report as limited with back soreness on Oct. 17, the Wednesday leading up to the Carolina game. He remained on the injury report the rest of that week and the following week prior to the Eagles’ game against the Jaguars in London but never missed an entire practice or a snap in any of the games.

When the Eagles returned after their bye week, Wentz no longer was on the injury report, and there was no word about the issue until Wednesday when Pederson identified the issue as “a little bit of back soreness, a little tightness.”

Within hours, that little bit of soreness and tightness had escalated into an injury that is jeopardizing the end of his third NFL season.

Reports: Scan reveals Carson Wentz has fracture in his back

By Dave Zangaro December 13, 2018 1:52 PM

It’s turns out the soreness in Carson Wentz’s back is a little more than just soreness. 

According to ESPN and NFL Network, a recent CT scan has revealed a fracture in the franchise quarterback’s back. 

The good news is that based on these reports, surgery won’t be needed and time will heal Wentz’s fractured back. 

The bad news is that Wentz has been dealing with back soreness since October and a fracture was just now discovered. This medical staff is in its first year with the Eagles and there might be some reason to be concerned about it. There have been other eye-brow raising incidents before this one with Wentz. 

Even though he wasn't practicing, Wentz was at practice on Thursday afternoon as a spectator. He chatted with QBs coach Press Taylor and OC Mike Groh during stretching and then jogged down the field to be with Foles and Nate Sudfeld as they went through drills. Foles has gotten first-team reps for the last two days. 

While it is increasingly likely Nick Foles will start on Sunday in Los Angleles, both reports from ESPN and NFL Network don’t completely rule out a possible return for Wentz this season. But there are just two games remaining after Sunday and the Eagles' playoff chances are dwindling. It might be wise to simply shut down the franchise quarterback. 

On Wednesday, Zach Ertz made it clear that Wentz wanted to address reporters about his injury, so hopefully that happens sooner rather than later. 

Wentz first appeared on the Eagles’ injury report with a back injury in mid-October. He was limited for consecutive Wednesdays before the Panthers and the Jaguars games. But he has played every snap since returning from his torn ACL and LCL in Week 2. 

During his Wednesday morning press conference, Pederson said Wentz was dealing with “a little bit of back soreness, a little tightness,” which now seems like an obvious understatement. 

Zach Ertz adjusting again after injury to his QB and best friend

By Reuben Frank December 13, 2018 11:30 AM

It’s a huge adjustment for everybody, but Zach Ertz isn't just losing the quarterback who has him on record pace for catches in a season, he's also losing his best friend.

Ertz needs 13 catches in the Eagles’ last three games to break Jason Witten’s record for catches in a season by a tight end, but if he’s going to do it, it appears he may have to with Nick Foles at quarterback and not Carson Wentz.

Wentz missed practice Wednesday with back soreness and tightness, and according to NFL Network, the injury has jeopardized the rest of his season.

Wentz hasn’t been formally ruled out for anything, including the Eagles’ game against the Rams on Sunday in Los Angeles. But Ertz sure didn’t sound very optimistic.

I understand what he’s gone through all year, even last year how hard he worked to get back. He wanted to play each game from Week 1, it’s just unfortunate that it went this way. I don’t know if his season’s over, but I wish he was out there. I love playing with him, I love playing for him. He’s the unquestioned leader of this football team, so are we going to miss him? Yeah. But we’ve got all the confidence in the world in Nick, he’s a phenomenal player and we’re excited to play for him.

Wentz missed the playoff run last year with his knee injury, missed the first two games this year as he continued to recover and now could be done for the rest of this season.

It’s been that kind of year for the Eagles, who’ve lost half their starting defense and a handful of key guys on offense a year after winning the Super Bowl.

“It’s tough,” Ertz said. “Injuries are part of the game, you understand that playing in this league as long as I have. But you never want to see a guy who worked so hard to get back to play each and every game injured and you don’t want anyone to get hurt that’s that talented.

“Injuries are probably the worst part of this game, the worst part of this league. But it’s the next-man-up mentality and the Rams aren’t going to feel bad for us no matter who’s out there.”

Wentz, who was an MVP hopeful before he got hurt last year, now has to hear that he’s injury-prone, and that tag isn’t going away until he's able to start and finish a season healthy. Which he did as a rookie.

Dealing with injury’s always tough. He’s definitely doing everything he can to play. This year hasn’t gone the way we all thought it would. But I care about him as a person first and foremost and I’m here for him, he knows that.

Ertz and Foles have played a lot together – the second half of 2013, before Ertz was a starter, and the first half of 2014, as well as the late-season run last year and the first two games this year.

Ertz has 83 catches for 951 yards and seven TDs playing with Foles, and 216-for-2,343 yards and 17 TDs playing with Wentz.

He needs two catches Sunday to become the fourth tight end in NFL history and first Eagle ever with 100 catches.

Wentz may be Ertz’s best friend and his regular QB, but it was Foles who threw him the game-winning pass in the Super Bowl. And Ertz had 21-for-214 in the playoffs, so there’s obviously a tremendous connection there as well.

 “This year’s been tough obviously for a multitude of reasons," Ertz said. "Feel bad for (Wentz), obviously. One of my best friends on the team. It’s tough, but Nick is a Super Bowl MVP quarterback for a reason and we’ve got a ton of confidence that he’s going to give it his all like he always does." 

Bottom line is that Ertz and the Eagles will miss Wentz tremendously, but playing a late-season game at L.A. Coliseum with Foles at the helm in place of Wentz has a certain familiarity to it. 

It worked before. Maybe it'll work again.

