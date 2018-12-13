Carson Wentz spent Thursday morning getting tests on his back as the Eagles try to figure out exactly what’s causing the soreness and tightness that have jeopardized the rest of his 2018 season.
Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Wentz underwent a “scan” — presumably a CT scan — and was scheduled to undergo an MRI as well Thursday to try and determine why Wentz has experienced lingering back pain.
According to Schefter, the scan was inconclusive.
Eagles head coach Doug Pederson told reporters Wednesday that Wentz would miss practice, and when asked he said he didn’t know whether Wentz would be able to play Sunday against the Rams in Los Angeles, the site of his knee injury a year ago this week.
NFL Network reported Wednesday that not only was Wentz unlikely to play against the Rams, there was a chance he wouldn’t be able to return this year.
The Eagles haven’t ruled Wentz out of anything yet, but Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles took all the reps at practice Wednesday and was expected to take the reps Thursday afternoon at practice.
Wentz has been bothered by back spasms for at least two months.
He first appeared on the Eagles’ practice report as limited with back soreness on Oct. 17, the Wednesday leading up to the Carolina game. He remained on the injury report the rest of that week and the following week prior to the Eagles’ game against the Jaguars in London but never missed an entire practice or a snap in any of the games.
When the Eagles returned after their bye week, Wentz no longer was on the injury report, and there was no word about the issue until Wednesday when Pederson identified the issue as “a little bit of back soreness, a little tightness.”
Within hours, that little bit of soreness and tightness had escalated into an injury that is jeopardizing the end of his third NFL season.
