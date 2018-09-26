Roob Knows: Top NFL quarterbacks 30 and older

Some of the oldest quarterbacks in the NFL are off to remarkable starts and some of the youngest have been almost as impressive (see top 5 youngest QBs).

Tom Brady, Matt Ryan and Ben Roethlisberger have all put up big numbers the first three weeks of the season but don’t even make the top-5 30-and-over list.

Here are the inaugural Roob Knows rankings for quarterbacks 30 and over! (USA Today Images)