Roob Knows: Top NFL quarterbacks 30 and older
Some of the oldest quarterbacks in the NFL are off to remarkable starts and some of the youngest have been almost as impressive (see top 5 youngest QBs).
Tom Brady, Matt Ryan and Ben Roethlisberger have all put up big numbers the first three weeks of the season but don’t even make the top-5 30-and-over list.
Here are the inaugural Roob Knows rankings for quarterbacks 30 and over! (USA Today Images)
5. Aaron Rodgers, Packers
Despite getting sacked 10 times so far, Rodgers has hung in there with six TDs and no INTs and 66 percent completion percentage for the 1-2 Packers. (USA Today Images)
4. Philip Rivers, Chargers
The Chargers are 1-2 but it’s not Rivers’ fault. He’s hitting 69 percent of his passes with eight TDs and one INT and averaging over 300 yards per game. (USA Today Images)
3. Ryan Tannehill, Dolphins
The Dolphins are 3-0 after opening the last four seasons 1-2, and Tannehill has completed over 70 percent of his passes in all three games with seven TDs and just two INTs. (USA Today Images)
2. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Buccaneers
Despite a terrible first half against the Steelers, Fitzpatrick became the only QB in NFL history with three straight 400-yard games. He leads the NFL with 11 TDs and a 124.8 passer rating. (USA Today Images)
1. Drew Brees, Saints
Now in his 18th season, Brees has been better than ever, completing 81 percent of his passes for nearly 1,100 yards, eight TDs and no interceptions. (USA Today Images)