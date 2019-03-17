Eagles

Washington Redskins and Dallas Cowboys take weak social media jab at the Eagles

By Josh Ellis March 17, 2019 4:20 PM

It’s March and the Washington Redskins and Dallas Cowboys are desperate for #content. They’re also, apparently, thinking about the Eagles this St. Patrick's Day.

On Sunday, the Washington Redskins tweeted this head-scratcher of a burn on the Eagles.

Since this is one of the weakest social media burns we’ve ever seen, Eagles fans, and the team account itself, came to defend their team and make fun of Washington immediately.

If it wasn’t enough, the Dallas Cowboys thought it was a good idea to join.

However, they even tweeted out a green logo earlier today.

It’s funny to think about how this even came about. The folks who work in social media for Washington probably had a planning meeting, saw the holiday was coming up and brainstormed ideas. When we think of these types of social burns, they’re typically pretty well-vetted to make sure it’ll at least be funny and fans will enjoy it. I just don’t get this one at all. It’s not even remotely funny or interesting.

Even Redskins fans agree.

Look, it’s March 17th, and everyone will be filling out brackets this week and not necessarily thinking about football, which, for a week is just fine. It just proves that we are in a weird cycle of the year where even NFL teams are reaching for relevance.

Let’s save the funny internet burns for a little closer to the season and watch some basketball this week. We can go back to obsessing over the NFL before the draft.

Common theme in Eagles' offseason has been culture-building

By Dave Zangaro March 17, 2019 3:38 PM

There’s been a common theme to this Eagles’ offseason: Culture. 

Not long ago, Howie Roseman agreed with my assessment that the Eagles can’t just try to recreate the Super Bowl team, that they have to remain innovative (see story). He did, however, say they can take lessons from the 2017 season. One of the big ones is about chemistry. 

He said this at the combine: 

Character and chemistry of the football team was unbelievable. And sometimes, that’s a big reason for your success.

Roseman also talked about the organization’s desire to sign its own players with top-of-the-market deals and supplement that with free agency. Now, that’s a lot easier to do when you have talent on your roster, but that’s the situation the Eagles are in. And they know rewarding their own is a great way to improve team chemistry. (Same goes for the coaching staff.)

If you take a closer look at just about every move the Eagles have made this offseason, team chemistry plays a role. 

First, the Eagles re-signed Brandon Graham to a three-year extension and didn’t let him hit the open market. Then they extended Jason Kelce and Isaac Seumalo a year earlier than they needed to. Then they figured out a way to keep Jason Peters for the 2019 season. They held on to Nelson Agholor despite a huge cap hit. They slapped a second-round tender on Nate Sudfeld, ensuring he’ll be back. And on Friday, they signed Ronald Darby to a one-year deal despite a defensive back’s room that is full of younger and cheaper talent. 

You can argue the merit of all those moves, but it seems pretty obvious that the Eagles like what they have going in the locker room and are trying to do what they can (within reason) to keep that chemistry. 

Look at that list of players. They’re all really well-liked in the locker room. Peters, Graham and Kelce are the three-longest tenured players on the team and are all leaders. There was also a possibility not that long ago that all three weren’t going to return in 2019. 

The Eagles rewarded younger players like Seumalo and Sudfeld for their efforts. Seumalo’s contract is very team-friendly, but he was probably happy to get a chunk of change in his pocket early and Sudfeld will also get a nice pay raise.

Agholor is making $9.4 million this year, which is very expensive. But the Eagles wanted to keep their own guys.  

And then there’s Darby. Despite having Jalen Mills, Rasul Douglas, Sidney Jones, Avonte Maddox and Cre’Von LeBlanc, they are still bringing him back for one more season as he recovers from a torn ACL. This move can be questioned — and rightfully so — but Darby’s a well-liked guy too. And his teammates will be happy to have him back. 

That brings us to the guys who won’t be back. Nick Foles almost doesn’t even count. We all knew he wasn’t coming back. Jordan Hicks got a bigger contract than the Eagles could justify. And they have so much money tied up into their receivers that it was always unlikely Jordan Matthews or Golden Tate would return. Tim Jernigan’s departure was also a financial decision. 

After that, the Eagles traded Michael Bennett and didn’t pick up Stefen Wisniewski’s option year. Both those moves are slightly odd from a football perspective. Bennett was the team’s top DE in 2018 and Wisniewski’s $3.7 million salary wouldn’t have been too hard to swallow for a top interior backup, one who might have needed to start if Brandon Brooks isn’t ready to go. 

Sure, financials played a role. But what did Bennett and Wiz have in common? They were both vocal in their desire to be starters and with their unhappiness being reserves. I’m not saying either of them had been a problem in the locker room. In fact, their teammates seemed to like them. But unhappiness with role or salary doesn’t bode well for chemistry. 

Then there are the two major players the Eagles have brought in: the Jacksons … Malik and DeSean. 

Malik Jackson is a pro who, even though he was upset, didn’t cause any locker room problems last year in Jacksonville after he was benched. He’s also a former Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee. He’s going to fit in fine in Philly. 

And DeSean might still be DeSean, but he has matured a lot in the five years since Chip Kelly cut him. If he hadn’t, the Eagles wouldn’t have brought him back. Sure, the Eagles will have to keep an eye on him, but if they really thought he was a threat to their locker room chemistry, they wouldn’t have made the deal. 

It seems like they’re not going to make any deal that truly threatens the chemistry of the team. That’s part of the Super Bowl team they think they can recreate. 

Who’s still left? Updating statuses for all Eagles’ free agents

By Dave Zangaro March 17, 2019 9:00 AM

The craziness of free agency has finally died down, so it’s time to take a breath and take stock of the Eagles’ free agents. 

So far, several Birds from the 2018 team have re-signed, others have signed elsewhere and plenty are still on the open market. 

Here’s a complete look: 

Brought back 

Brandon Graham: Graham never made it to free agency, signing a three-year, $40 million deal before the new league year. Just the first two years of the contract are guaranteed, but it was still a nice payday for the 30-year-old defensive end. 

Ronald Darby: He’s still rehabbing from a torn ACL, but Darby is back for the 2019 season to join a crowded cornerback room. His deal is reportedly worth $8.5 million. There’s some question as to whether or not he’ll be ready for the opener. 

Paul Worrilow: Worrilow didn’t make it to free agency either. The veteran linebacker was re-signed back in January. He tore his ACL early in OTAs, so he’s far along and could factor into the linebacker rotation. 

Nate Sudfeld: The Eagles slapped a second-round tender on the restricted free agent. It all but guarantees he’ll be back for 2019 at a salary just north of $3 million.  

Rick Lovato: The long snapper signed a one-year deal. He was an exclusive rights free agent. 

Jake Elliott: Ditto. Elliott signed a one-year deal too. 

Signed elsewhere 

Golden Tate: Tate talked a lot about wanting to win, but then cashed out with a four-year, $37.5 million deal to join the directionless Giants. He spent just half a season with the Birds, but will now see them twice per season for the next several years. 

Jordan Hicks: The Eagles would have welcomed Hicks back, but not with the deal he got. Hicks signed a four-year, $34 million contract to join the Arizona Cardinals. It includes $20 million guaranteed for the former third-round pick. 

Jordan Matthews: Matthews’ second stint as an Eagle came to a close when he agreed to a one-year deal with the 49ers. The Eagles brought back Nelson Agholor for $9.4 million and he will be their slot receiver. 

Nick Foles: The inevitable happened and Foles is no longer an Eagle. He got a huge four-year, $88 million contract with over $50 million guaranteed with the Jaguars. At least he left the NFC.  

Still available 

Jay Ajayi: He’s recovering from an ACL tear and had knee issues before the injury, but Ajayi might be a cheap option for 2019. We’ll see where he ends up, but the Eagles will at least know how his recovery is going.  

Haloti Ngata: The 35-year-old played better down the stretch, but he wasn’t worth the $3 million the Eagles paid him in 2018. Can’t imagine he’ll be back. 

Mike Wallace: For a while, I thought maybe Wallace would be back on a cheap deal. But after trading for DeSean Jackson, the Eagles have found their deep threat. 

D.J. Alexander: Alexander was a key special teams contributor when healthy, but he missed four games in 2018. He is a former special teams Pro Bowler, but the addition of L.J. Fort might not bode well for the 27-year-old’s chances to return. Still a chance, though. 

LaRoy Reynolds: Another special teams linebacker, at least Reynolds played limited snaps on defense in 2018. Wouldn’t be the worst thing to bring him back. 

Darren Sproles: Sproles is 35 now and his initial plan was to retire. We haven’t heard otherwise yet, but we know he was thinking about one more season. Doug Pederson said he would welcome Sproles back, but I wouldn’t count on that happening. 

Richard Rodgers: The Eagles might sign a veteran tight end to be their third behind Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert, so Rodgers is still a possibility. But maybe the Eagles would be happy with Josh Perkins or Will Tye, who are already on the roster. 

Chance Warmack: The Eagles need depth on the interior of their line, but I don’t want to hear the collective groan from all Eagles fans if they bring Warmack back. 

Corey Graham: My guess is Graham finally retires. He was really close after the 2017 season and I think this time it sticks.  

Tim Jernigan: The Eagles didn’t pick up Jernigan’s option, a move that saved them $7 million in cap space. Perhaps they could bring him back on a cheaper deal, but Malik Jackson is definitely the new starter next to Fletcher Cox. 

Chris Maragos: A significant knee injury suffered in 2017 kept Maragos out all of last season and he needed another surgery late in the year. Heckuva career for an undrafted safety.  

Stefen Wisniewski: The Eagles declined Wiz’s option and will save $3 million because of it. He’s on the market and maybe he’ll find that starter job he’s been coveting since he arrived to Philadelphia.

