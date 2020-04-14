Flyers

Laundry, dishes and good points by Sean Couturier on looming questions for NHL

By Jordan Hall April 14, 2020 6:40 PM

Laundry, dishes and good points by Sean Couturier on looming questions for NHL

By Jordan Hall April 14, 2020 6:40 PM

As the NHL on Tuesday inevitably extended its self-quarantine recommendation to April 30, Sean Couturier was asked if he was optimistic about the chances of the 2019-20 season resuming.

“Trying to be," Couturier said on a conference call. "That’s my mindset anyway. Trying to stay in shape — if ever we start again, I’m ready as much as possible."

The coronavirus outbreak has put the league and its players in a precarious state. There is no definitive plan or timeframe for how or when the suspended season might return, nor can there be right now during such a pandemic. In the NHL's hopes of finishing this season and awarding the Stanley Cup, the 2019-20 campaign could go deep into the summer, which would have a trickle-down effect on the players' preparation for 2020-21.

"That’s the toughest part of getting ready or staying in shape because there’s no set date," Couturier said in a video interview with NBC Sports Philadelphia's Taryn Hatcher. "You don’t really know when to get prepared for, usually you have three months to kind of get ready for the next season.

“It’s just so much unknown, it’s tough to get ready. You want to get ready for if we play the playoffs, and then a month after the playoffs, we might be starting the next season. That’s another way you’ve got to think, you want to be ready for the whole next season, it’s a long season, 82 games. It’s going to be interesting to see what’s going to happen, even going next year.”

Couturier, a put-your-head-down, no-excuse kind of worker, is making the best of the situation.

“I’m going up and down the stairs doing some laundry, doing some dishes — that’s my training right now," Couturier joked. "But seriously, every day I’m going for a walk or run, just home workouts — body weights, push-ups, sit-ups, kind of old-school workouts when you’re growing up doing it at home.

"It’s not ideal but it is what it is. Just trying to be as prepared as I can with the circumstances we are in.”

The break has kept the Flyers' team text message chain busy, with the chatter led by the outgoing Kevin Hayes, according to his teammate.

"I’m sure you guys probably guessed that one," Couturier said with a laugh. "He’s pretty vocal in that group.

"We have a big group chat. It gets going every day. There’s something new from someone. I’m not too big of a text guy so I try to read [the conversations] more than I actually text. It’s good to stay in touch, stay connected and see what guys are doing."

Regarding the NHL's conversations about 2019-20 and 2020-21, even a hopeful guy like Couturier can admit there are big questions ahead and no real answers in sight.

Craig Berube believes NHL playoffs can be done without fans

Craig Berube believes NHL playoffs can be done without fans

By Joe Fordyce April 17, 2020 9:00 AM

In sports, it’s always said that one of the hardest things to do is defend a championship. In the case of the St. Louis Blues and head coach Craig Berube, they’re left to wonder whether they’ll even have that chance.

With the league on pause because of the coronavirus outbreak, there’s been a wide variety of scenarios tossed around.  

“Just playoffs, no fans, things like that,” Berube said in a video interview this week with NBC Sports Philadelphia's Flyers analyst Chris Therien. “The league wants to get it in the best they can. They want to hand that Cup out.”

Berube’s guess is as good as anyone, as the league continues to mull over its options, including playing deep into the summer.

“Maybe a two-week training camp, right into playoffs,” Berube said. “They’re going to do what they can to get this up and running at some point.

“We gotta do what’s right for everybody.” 

Many players, including the Flyers' Sean Couturier, have expressed concerns with finishing the current season and then beginning the next season in close proximity, among other concerns. But for Berube, he’s ready to play whenever and wherever they can. 

“For me, I’m all set to play no matter what," the former Flyers player and head coach said. "I’d love to play. If we have to play without fans, we have to.

“It’s not the best scenario but people are going to watch because they want something to watch. If we can get out there and play even without fans, it just gives people something to do and watch while this is going on.”

There’s arguably nothing that matches the energy of the NHL playoffs and much of that is because of the fans in arenas. Berube said players and coaches may have to find different sources of motivation. 

“I get there’s no fans, but your motivation is you might have a chance to win the Stanley Cup this way," he said. "It’ll never be this way again.” 

Berube’s Blues at the hiatus had the most points in the Western Conference and second most in the entire NHL. Time will tell if the Blues get to “Play Gloria” once again. 

Flyers Talk podcast: Summer hockey? What about offseason decisions?

Flyers Talk podcast: Summer hockey? What about offseason decisions?

By Jordan Hall April 16, 2020 10:35 PM

On the latest Flyers Talk podcast, NBC Sports Philadelphia's Katie Emmer and Jordan Hall discuss the team's current state and what the offseason may entail.

From Sean Couturier's perspective and Craig Berube's thoughts on the Flyers, let's dive in:

1:25 — The impact of hockey going deep into summer

7:40 — So many questions for the NHL

13:30 — Couturier answers fun questions about teammates

15:35 — Flyers players have different quarantine situations

22:40 — Hearing from Berube, who has been impressed with the Flyers

29:10 — Berube hit on a big initiative of the Flyers' offseason

32:50 — What is on tap for the Flyers' offseason decisions?

