Bryce Harper leaves spring training game early with right foot contusion

By Noah Levick March 15, 2019 2:46 PM

Updated: 4:01 p.m. 

Bryce Harper left the Phillies’ Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays on Friday afternoon in Clearwater, Florida, walking gingerly off the field after getting hit with a pitch on the right foot. After the Phillies' 3-2 win, manager Gabe Kapler told reporters in Clearwater that Harper has a right foot contusion.

"It was certainly extra scary given where we are in camp, but we’re confident," Kapler said. "We understand that we have a good club on the field. And we’re confident Bryce is going to be alright."

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Harper was struck on the foot on a 1-1 pitch by Trent Thornton, a 96 mph fastball. Kapler immediately came out to check on Harper, who shouted a few words at Thornton after rising to his feet, presumably in frustration.

Thornton said the pitch slipped and that he was "amped up" to face Harper, per Rogers Sportsnet's Arash Madani.

Harper was 0 for 2 with a strikeout on the afternoon before the hit by pitch. He left the dugout later in the inning and walked to the clubhouse, accompanied by a Phillies trainer.

Harper is now 0 for 5 with three walks and two strikeouts in spring training play. He’s said he typically needs 40 to 50 plate appearances to feel ready for the regular season. With opening day on March 28, he might not end up getting that many plate appearances, although health will obviously be priority No. 1.

"I think it’s a little premature to speculate on lost at-bats or anything like that," Kapler said. "I think, first and foremost, we probably have to get inside and meet with our medical team and discuss. But, again, not overly concerned right now."

The Phillies had planned for Harper to play right field on Saturday vs. the Astros and to DH on Sunday vs. the Yankees. You’d assume that plan might change, as the Phillies have every reason to exercise caution with the star they’ve signed to a 13-year, $330 million deal with a no-trade clause and no opt-outs. 

Why Nick Pivetta has a legit chance to be one of MLB's most improved pitchers in 2019

usa_nick_pivetta_spring_training.jpg
USA Today Images

By Corey Seidman March 15, 2019 12:30 PM

CLEARWATER, Fla. — There are many reasons, despite the 5.33 career ERA, that the Phillies are excited about what Nick Pivetta can accomplish this season and beyond.

When you look under the hood, Pivetta was much better in 2018 than his ERA. His velocity, the movement of his breaking ball and his peripheral numbers all paint the portrait of a pitcher whose ceiling is a lot higher than his ERA indicates.

This season, the Phillies need him to get closer to that ceiling.

Pivetta struck out 10.3 batters per nine innings and walked 2.8 last season. Only seven other starting pitchers in baseball matched or exceeded both numbers:

Jacob deGrom
Max Scherzer
Justin Verlander
Patrick Corbin
Carlos Carrasco
Luis Severino
German Marquez

The combined ERA of that group: 2.89. 

Pivetta's ERA: 4.77. 

His ERA was a full run higher than anyone else's on the list.

The big difference between Pivetta and those aces came not with home runs but with balls in play. Among pitchers with at least 150 innings, Pivetta had the third-highest rate of hits allowed, ahead of only Jon Gray and Dylan Bundy. Some of that can be attributed to hard contact. But there was also plenty of bad luck.

These days, it's common to see teams, writers and commentators refer to pitchers as being unlucky when their batting average on balls in play is higher than the league average. It's not always the case. Sometimes it's the easy way out.

Pivetta, though, actually was unlucky.

According to Sports Info Solutions, the Phillies' range and positioning cost Pivetta 24 runs last season — seven runs more than anyone in the majors. The Phillies, with their league-worst defense in 2018, had three of the top five pitchers in this unfortunate category, with Vince Velasquez and Zach Eflin tied for third at 14 runs.

Keep in mind that this is not referring to errors, but instead plays the defense didn't make behind Phillies starting pitchers that were deemed catchable or routine — grounders in the hole or past a diving player, bloops to the outfield that fell in because of how deep Odubel Herrera and Rhys Hoskins played.

Don't you know it, in Sunday's four-inning stint against the Orioles in Sarasota, Pivetta again dealt with some bad luck in the form of bloops and soft hits.

"I thought [his start last Sunday] was a really good example of some luck, some things that didn't go his way," manager Gabe Kapler said. "Some wind balls that stayed in the diamond that may have not otherwise, some balls that we just missed on defense. But he was still able to have a really great game. We know that that's in there.

"And maybe the thing that will really take him to that next level is the mental focus, the mental intensity, the composure when things go just a tiny bit off the rails. Not completely but just a tiny bit off the rails. To keep it there and to kind of turn the arrow in the opposite direction. When things are trending in a way that doesn't look good for Nick and for the ballclub, that he's able to reverse the momentum."

Pivetta is big on the mental side of competition. "Master your mind, master your life," his bio reads on his social media accounts. For him, it means blocking out the outside noise, negative or positive. Not getting caught up in external criticism but also not getting caught up in being labeled a 2019 breakout candidate, particularly in fantasy baseball circles.

Almost every young pitcher experiences growing pains early in his career. Pivetta, 26, is entering his third major-league season. 

"Rather than a light bulb that goes on, it's a gradual climb as you gain experience," Kapler said. "Like, oh yeah, I've been here before. When you're a kid, everything feels so tight. You feel like you've got this noose around your neck and it's getting tighter and tighter. I think as you mature, you realize that what has happened is over and this moment here is independent of what's happened prior to it."

The Phillies are not going to be a perfect defensive team in 2019 but there's no doubt they'll be better. It would be hard not to. 

Jean Segura is a better shortstop than Scott Kingery. 

Andrew McCutchen is a much better leftfielder than Hoskins. 

Jorge Alfaro has a strong arm and graded out positively with pitch-framing last season, but J.T. Realmuto is substantially better receiving the ball. And under this Phillies coaching staff which emphasizes framing, it stands to reason that Realmuto will improve there as well. It's been a focus for Realmuto in camp and the Phils say they've already seen progress.

Pivetta improved between Years 1 and 2, and his own growth in Year 3 would coincide with the Phillies' better and offense. It could create an ideal situation for him as he enters his prime years.

A spring afternoon to forget for Jake Arrieta, who's 'not gonna cry about it'

ap_arrieta_jake.jpg
AP Images

By Corey Seidman March 14, 2019 4:36 PM

BRADENTON, Fla. — On the hottest and most humid Florida afternoon of the past week, Jake Arrieta had a frustrating start against the Pirates he wants to quickly move past.

Arrieta allowed an opposite-field leadoff homer to Adam Frazier in the first inning, bobbled a high chopper in front of the plate in the second and allowed hard contact in the third and fourth innings before being pulled at 64 pitches. His command just wasn't there — 31 balls, 33 strikes.

Arrieta isn't the type, especially in spring training, to dwell on a bad outing. It's the time of spring where some mental fatigue is creeping in for players. They've been down here for a month or more, and the adrenaline of the regular season is still two weeks away.

Arrieta admitted he "sucked" on this day.

"Not gonna cry about it. I'm not gonna watch video of it at all," he said. "Didn't feel great. Got to 65 pitches, that was the goal. I would have liked better results. It didn't happen that way. Move on, that's it."

Arrieta felt like he was short-arming his fastball, not getting extended enough, and his command suffered. 

"Just one of those spring training days where it didn't sync up quite the way I wanted," he said.

With 11 days left of spring training games, Arrieta will make two more starts before the regular season begins. He projects to start for the Phillies Saturday, March 30 at 4:05 p.m. against the Braves.

