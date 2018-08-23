Browns security practices tackling fans running on the field

Browns fans, if you’re thinking of doing something crazy this season, like running on the field, think again.

The Browns' security team is getting reps chasing and tackling fans and we’ve got the video that may or may not prove it.

Didn’t know they practice this 😂



Preseason for Browns security



Tackle the fan on field drill.

Better tackling than Browns games last few years.

The gentleman in the white does a decent job of getting away initially, but is eventually tackled around the five.

We’re not sure if this is a real drill, or if this post has any merit, but it’s the preseason and we’re here for the celebration at the end.

The Browns have gone 1-31 over the past two seasons, and while they’ve made substantial improvements to their roster this offseason, they may want to give a few of these guys in the video a look.