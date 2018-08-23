Browns security practices tackling fans running on the field

Browns fans, if you’re thinking of doing something crazy this season, like running on the field, think again.
The Browns' security team is getting reps chasing and tackling fans and we’ve got the video that may or may not prove it.
The gentleman in the white does a decent job of getting away initially, but is eventually tackled around the five.
We’re not sure if this is a real drill, or if this post has any merit, but it’s the preseason and we’re here for the celebration at the end.
The Browns have gone 1-31 over the past two seasons, and while they’ve made substantial improvements to their roster this offseason, they may want to give a few of these guys in the video a look.
As if Philadelphia fans haven't spent enough of their hard-earned money on Eagles championship gear, now there's yet another piece of must-have Super Bowl swag to add to the collection.
The Eagles will wear Nike jerseys with Super Bowl LII champions patches on them when they host the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 on Thursday, Sept. 6, at Lincoln Financial Field, according to a posting on the Official NFL Shop's Instagram.
"The Eagles will wear this limited edition patch during the 2018 NFL season opener," the post reads. It also links to the website where you can purchase said jerseys.
We reached out to the Eagles to confirm and have not received a response.
The New England Patriots wore similar patches to begin the 2017 season but they most certainly will not be wearing Super Bowl champions patches to begin the 2018 season — because they lost Super Bowl LII by the score of 41-33 in a game in which Tom Brady dropped a pass and Nick Foles caught one for a touchdown.
Fans can purchase the Nike Eagles jerseys with the Super Bowl LII champions patch on Fanatics.com. They currently have 12 players available as of this posting: Carson Wentz, Foles, Zach Ertz, Jason Kelce, Fletcher Cox, Chris Long, Corey Clement, Lane Johnson, Alshon Jeffery, Malcolm Jenkins, Brandon Graham and Jalen Mills. There are green and black options as well as ladies' cuts. They retail for $119.99.
Here's a closer look at the patch:
Eagles fans, keep an eye out for the latest issue of Sports Illustrated.
You might like the cover.
That's right, Carson Wentz charging back from injury and into 2018 is one of this year's four SI covers for the publication's NFL preview.
The other three covers: Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, Colts quarterback Andrew Luck and 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman.
Like Wentz, both Watson and Luck are coming off serious injuries. Watson had a star rookie season cut short by a torn ACL, while Luck never played a game in 2016 because of a shoulder injury.
Meanwhile, it's pretty cool to see Wentz rock the cover, which will come out on the Aug. 27, 2018, issue. It's symbolic in a few ways — the champs embarking on the road to a repeat, highlighted by Wentz's road back to being the face of the Eagles.
As Lane Johnson said the other day, "The sheriff will be back in town."
Wentz still has a hurdle to clear, though, before Week 1.
"I feel good," Wentz said Monday. "Like I said, I think you guys see me out there. I have really no hesitation in the pocket when guys are around me. I feel really good but it’s going to come down to if they feel confident in contact and when that is. I can't say yet."
How strongly Wentz rebounds from his torn ACL will obviously have a major impact on the Eagles' fate in 2018 as the team looks to win back-to-back Super Bowls for the first time since the Patriots in 2004 and 2005.
What does Sports Illustrated think of the Birds' chances? Eagles fans won't love the prediction here.
