The700Level

Golden Tate had delicious diss of Howard Eskin's ostentatious outfit

Golden Tate had delicious diss of Howard Eskin's ostentatious outfit

By Enrico Campitelli December 05, 2018 3:10 PM

Eagles wide receiver Golden Tate is still relatively new in town.

Given that, Tate is pretty lucky that he isn't overly familiar with longtime sports radio personality and curious dresser, Howard Eskin.

Tate had something of a break out performance in Monday night's win over the Redskins. He also did a notable worm celebration after catching a touchdown.

Eskin caught up with Tate for a radio hit on the field following the win to talk with one of the players of the game. Tate took notice of Eskin's unique attire and commented as much.

"You look sharp today by the way," Tate told Eskin. "You on point. You looking like a banana pudding."

Golden.

You can listen to that interaction below.

Tate's comments were then the discussion on WIP this afternoon.

"There's a thing called overkill," Ike Reese. "He puts far too much thought into what he wears on radio.

"It don't matter how much lipstick you put on a pig, it still looks like Howard Eskin"

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles

Around the NFC East: How the Eagles could (still) end the Jason Garrett Era

usat_dallas_cowboys.jpg
USA Today

Around the NFC East: How the Eagles could (still) end the Jason Garrett Era

By Eric Marmon December 05, 2018 1:06 PM

So it all comes down to this; with a month left to go in the 2018 regular season, the defending Super Bowl Champion Eagles (just a friendly reminder) head to Dallas on a short week with the NFC East title essentially on the line.  

Here’s what’s happened, and what’s happening, in the NFC East:

New York Giants (4-8)

  ICYMI: In one of the weekends least-interesting surprises, the Giants cured Chase Daniel Fever in Chicago, beating the Bears in overtime, 30-27. The Giants season continues to feel like Netflix’s Marvel series; all the characters are still running around like things matter, when everyone in the audience already knows they’re canceled. 

Spin: The NFC’s Cleveland Browns have now eclipsed their win-percentage from 2017. SUCCESS! Best case scenario, they end the year on some semblance of a winning streak and get to spend the offseason talking about how they have “momentum.” Worst case scenario, they do just enough to prevent themselves from being able to draft a new quarterback, or play just well enough to convince themselves not to let Eli Manning go to Jacksonville.

What’s Next: The Giants slim playoff hopes go up against Mark Sanchez and Washington.  


Washington (6-6)

  ICYMI: The Mark Sanchez Revenge Game, it was not. Despite a disturbing 90-yard-run from 90-year-old Adrian Peterson, Washington’s top offensive weapon was held to under 100-yards rushing and Jay Gruden’s squad was slowly beaten into submission in Philly Monday Night, 28-13.   

Spin: Welp, that’s a wrap. One year ago, an NFC East team lost their established starter and rode their back-up to a Super Bowl championship. You may have read about it. That’s not what’s happening in D.C.

To think, a month ago they were the NFC East favorites. Believing in them is like believing in thoracic outlet syndrome. 

What’s Next: The Giants, like it matters. Washington’s biggest accomplishment this season will be adding evidence to the Colin Kaepernick Collusion case.  

 

Dallas Cowboys (7-5)  

ICYMI: We don’t need a new government report on climate change to know the world is falling apart; the Cowboys, whose season was sick and dying just under a month ago, ended the New Orleans ten-game winning streak and held the high-powered Saints offense to just ten stinkin’ points.

It was the biggest win for this franchise since 1996 (the same year Leighton Vander Esch was born). They’ve now won four in a row, a streak that started in Philadelphia… so really, this is on us.   

Spin: The table is on tilt; ‘dem Boys can essentially clinch the division with a win at home, on ten days rest, against an opponent on a short week. RIGGED SYSTEM!

Even a loss to the Birds would still give Dallas a coin-flips chance of making the playoffs, either as the NFC East champs or as a Wild Card.  At this point, public perception would likely consider the Cowboys missing the playoffs a Romo-like collapse.   

Which means that while the immediate stakes are higher for the Eagles, it’s the Cowboys that actually have a lot more to lose. Howie Roseman, Doug Pederson, Carson Wentz -- they’ll all be here come 2019 no matter what happens on Sunday, or for the remainder of the season. The same can’t be said for either Jason Garrett or Dak Prescott.  

What’s Next: The Beginning of the End of the Garrett Era.

The best meme from Eagles' win over Washington

whatdidthisguyjustsaymeme.jpg
@Twitter

The best meme from Eagles' win over Washington

By Enrico Campitelli December 04, 2018 1:30 AM

The Philadelphia Eagles won a football game on Monday night over the Washington Redskins by the final of 28-13. It wasn't exactly pretty. (see Roob's observations)

Washington lost their 2nd-string quarterback Colt McCoy for the season and were forced to go with Mark Sanchez in the first quarter. The Eagles found a way to win the game but if you have any expectation of this team making a playoff run, let alone simply beating the Dallas Cowboys next week, the Birds should have run away with this one. They did not do that.

But the game wasn't all for naught. The Eagles' playoff hopes are still alive. We got to point plenty of ire in the direction of Jason Witten, which is always fun.

And the Internet treated us to this enjoyable meme.

 

Load more