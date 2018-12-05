Eagles wide receiver Golden Tate is still relatively new in town.
Given that, Tate is pretty lucky that he isn't overly familiar with longtime sports radio personality and curious dresser, Howard Eskin.
Tate had something of a break out performance in Monday night's win over the Redskins. He also did a notable worm celebration after catching a touchdown.
Getting out of bed for work like...😜 pic.twitter.com/3z4xsSjY1D— Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) December 5, 2018
Eskin caught up with Tate for a radio hit on the field following the win to talk with one of the players of the game. Tate took notice of Eskin's unique attire and commented as much.
"You look sharp today by the way," Tate told Eskin. "You on point. You looking like a banana pudding."
Golden.
You can listen to that interaction below.
Do you all see what I was saying? 🍌 pic.twitter.com/rTe4SL2IeU— Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) December 5, 2018
Tate's comments were then the discussion on WIP this afternoon.
"There's a thing called overkill," Ike Reese. "He puts far too much thought into what he wears on radio.
"It don't matter how much lipstick you put on a pig, it still looks like Howard Eskin"
