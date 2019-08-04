Saturday was a very hard day in the United States of America, as at least 29 people were killed in two separate mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

On Sunday, as the Philadelphia Union played D.C. United in MLS action at Audi Field, midfielder Alejandro Bedoya — a former member of the U.S. Men’s National Team — clearly had the news on his mind.

Just three minutes in, Bedoya scored to give the Union a 1-0 lead. Following his goal, he picked up a field-side microphone linked to the national television broadcast of the game and delivered a clear message:

CONGRESS, DO SOMETHING NOW. END GUN VIOLENCE. LET’S GO.

Wow. Philadelphia Union captain Alejandro Bedoya scores, finds the field mic on a national broadcast, implores Congress to do something about gun violence.

Bedoya has also shared his views on gun violence via Twitter.

Seeing more thoughts and prayers bullshit.

Words without actions are just worthless. America, it seems, is becoming a dystopian society.

Do something!!! Enough!!! — Alejandro Bedoya (@AleBedoya17) August 4, 2019

I’m not a policymaker either. I’m shouting at those hypocrites to get their shit together. You want some plans. We can start with stricter background checks, red flag laws, making a registry for gun purchases, closing gun show loopholes, and taxing ammunition. Better for you? https://t.co/pHNw6EdueX — Alejandro Bedoya (@AleBedoya17) August 4, 2019

In March of 2018, Bedoya wore an "MSD Strong" shirt under his jersey to support the families affected by a school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Bedoya grew up in Weston, Florida.

Bedoya talked more about his message after the game, saying his friends had encouraged him to "use your fricking platform."