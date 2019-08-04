Union

Union midfielder Alejandro Bedoya uses on-field microphone to demand Congress ‘do something now’ about gun violence

By Travis Hughes August 04, 2019 8:56 PM

Saturday was a very hard day in the United States of America, as at least 29 people were killed in two separate mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

On Sunday, as the Philadelphia Union played D.C. United in MLS action at Audi Field, midfielder Alejandro Bedoya — a former member of the U.S. Men’s National Team — clearly had the news on his mind.

Just three minutes in, Bedoya scored to give the Union a 1-0 lead. Following his goal, he picked up a field-side microphone linked to the national television broadcast of the game and delivered a clear message:

CONGRESS, DO SOMETHING NOW. END GUN VIOLENCE. LET’S GO.

 

Bedoya has also shared his views on gun violence via Twitter.

(Warning: Explicit language.)
 

In March of 2018, Bedoya wore an "MSD Strong" shirt under his jersey to support the families affected by a school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Bedoya grew up in Weston, Florida.

Bedoya talked more about his message after the game, saying his friends had encouraged him to "use your fricking platform."

Union fall behind early and slide to loss against Impact

By The Associated Press July 28, 2019 12:43 AM

BOX SCORE 

MONTREAL — Finnish winger Lassi Lappalainen scored twice in his Major League Soccer debut and Orji Okwonkwo also had two goals to help the Montreal Impact beat the Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia Union 4-0 on Saturday night.

Evan Bush made three saves for his seventh shutout of the season, helping the Impact (10-11-3) snap a four-game skid. The Impact were winless since June 26 and had only four goals during the losing streak.

The Union (11-7-6) lost for the second time in three matches.

World Cup-winning USWNT taking the show to Philadelphia in August

By NBC Sports Philadelphia Staff July 24, 2019 3:24 PM

The World Cup-winning United States women's national soccer team is taking the show to Philadelphia this summer.

As part of their five-match Victory Tour, the USWNT will play Portugal on Aug. 29 at Lincoln Financial Field at 7 p.m. The match will be televised on FS1. 

The team has some local ties in forward Carli Lloyd, a Delran, New Jersey, native, and Julie Ertz, whose husband, Zach, you might have heard of — he scored the game-winning touchdown for the Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

Julie Ertz was masterful for the back-to-back champs during the World Cup in a defensive midfield role. Lloyd has 113 internationals goals, including an incredible hat trick against Japan in the 2015 World Cup Final.

Both Lloyd and Ertz are excited about playing in Philly.

 

You should also be able to watch plenty of other stars from the USWNT's World Cup campaign in France.

Information about the Victory Tour and ticket sales for the match at the Linc can be found here

