MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_penske_230701.jpg
Fowler leaps up the leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Golf Today

All of the latest episodes of Golf Today.

Latest clips from show

nbc_golf_gc_joepavelski_230628.jpg
03:31
U.S. Senior Open ‘special’ for Pavelski
nbc_golf_gt_collinmorikawaintv_230628.jpg
02:47
Morikawa eager to play in Rocket Mortgage Classic
nbc_golf_gt_justinthomaspresser_230628.jpg
06:13
Thomas: ‘One step at a time’ mindset for RMC
nbc_golf_gt_johnfeinsteinintv_230628.jpg
07:27
John Feinstein authors new book: FEHERTY
nbc_golf_gt_peterjacobsen_230628.jpg
10:41
Jacobsen previews U.S. Senior Open at SentryWorld
nbc_golf_gt_rickiefowlerintv_230628.jpg
03:53
Fowler: ‘Building momentum’ is key going into RMC
nbc_golf_gt_keeganbradleyintv_230628.jpg
07:39
Bradley relishing PGA Tour win at Travelers
nbc_golf_gt_zachblairintv_230628.jpg
08:21
Blair rides momentum from career-best at Travelers
nbc_golf_gt_annadavis_230628.jpg
07:32
Davis earns U.S. Women’s Open spot at Pebble Beach
nbc_golf_gt_pgastatement_230628.jpg
10:49
PGA Tour players have voting power on final deal
nbc_golf_gc_stevestricker_230627.jpg
07:10
Stricker’s ‘full circle’ moment at Senior Open
nbc_golf_gt_harringtonintv_230627.jpg
09:38
Harrington to defend title at U.S. Senior Open
nbc_golf_theninetopshots_230627.jpg
03:14
The Nine: Standouts from Travelers Championship
nbc_golf_gt_gordonsargent_230627.jpg
05:49
Sargent excited for Rocket Mortgage Classic
nbc_golf_gt_chasejohnsonintv_230627.jpg
04:47
Johnson: ‘Higher goals set’ for Rocket Mortgage