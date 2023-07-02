 Skip navigation
Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_penske_230701.jpg
Fowler leaps up the leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NFLPro Football TalkPFT Live

PFT Live

with Mike Florio

Mike Florio talks about the biggest NFL topics with the people who are most passionate about the game: League execs, players, coaches and the journalists who cover pro football.

Latest clips from show

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_230630.jpg
25:06
PFT Mailbag: Bieniemy’s opportunity, RB clause?
nbc_pftpm_nnflpavote_230630.jpg
09:49
Florio: NFLPA’s election was too confidential
nbc_pftpm_tyreekhillupdate_230630.jpg
03:49
NFL has launched investigation into Hill incident
nbc_pftpm_gamblingpolicyupdate_230630.jpg
22:45
Examining next steps for the NFL’s gambling policy
nbc_pft_fullseasonsuspension_230628.jpg
04:33
Rodgers among handful reportedly facing suspension
nbc_pft_lloydhowell_230628.jpg
12:46
Howell is elected new NFLPA Executive Director
nbc_pft_mailbag_230628.jpg
13:57
PFT Mailbag: Importance of RB vs. QB position
nbc_pft_delaney_230628.jpg
03:31
Remembering Delaney on 40th anniversary of death
nbc_pft_sbfield_230628.jpg
03:16
Super Bowl LVII slippery field not players’ fault
v.jpg
07:57
Inside NFLPA Executive Director selection process
nbc_pft_carrbenched_230628.jpg
05:54
Carr still processing emotions after Raiders split
nbc_pft_kelce_230628.jpg
08:48
Projecting Travis Kelce’s future on, off the field
nbc_pft_hopkins_230627.jpg
02:50
Why aren’t the Browns interested in Hopkins?
nbc_pft_germany_230627.jpg
02:01
Chiefs vs. Dolphins in Germany sold out in minutes
nbc_pft_pftpmmailbag_230627.jpg
22:54
PFT Mailbag: HOF cases, QB situations
nbc_pft_fulltimeofficials_230627.jpg
06:20
Florio: NFL referees should become full-time
nbc_pft_pftpmthill_230627.jpg
05:29
Recent update on Hill’s latest off-field incident
nbc_pft_pftpmcook_230627.jpg
02:07
Dolphins, Jets are top teams to watch for Cook
nbc_pft_pmmailbag_v3_230626.jpg
19:04
PFT Mailbag: Private Equity Funds, Hard Knocks, KC
nbc_pft_pm_skyjudge_v2_230626.jpg
09:05
USFL shows how NFL could benefit from ‘sky judge’