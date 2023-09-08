 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Audric Estime
Week 2 College Football Player Props Primer
  • FrotonBW.jpg Eric Froton
    ,
  • FrotonBW.jpg Eric Froton
    ,
New York Jets v Miami Dolphins
Fantasy Football Week 1 Start Sit Decisions
BASKET-WC-2023-USA-GER
U.S. stunned by Germany in FIBA World Cup semifinals

Top Clips

nbc_pft_goff_230908.jpg
Goff has exceeded expectations since trade to DET
nbc_pft_jawaanv2_230908.jpg
NFL must ‘do something’ about missed false starts
nbc_pft_dolphins_230908.jpg
Expect offensive clash between Dolphins, Chargers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Audric Estime
Week 2 College Football Player Props Primer
  • FrotonBW.jpg Eric Froton
    ,
  • FrotonBW.jpg Eric Froton
    ,
New York Jets v Miami Dolphins
Fantasy Football Week 1 Start Sit Decisions
BASKET-WC-2023-USA-GER
U.S. stunned by Germany in FIBA World Cup semifinals

Top Clips

nbc_pft_goff_230908.jpg
Goff has exceeded expectations since trade to DET
nbc_pft_jawaanv2_230908.jpg
NFL must ‘do something’ about missed false starts
nbc_pft_dolphins_230908.jpg
Expect offensive clash between Dolphins, Chargers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Power and elusiveness of Wisconsin RB Allen

September 8, 2023 10:48 AM
In this Big Ten film breakdown, Connor Rogers analyzes tape of Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen whose skills go beyond his overwhelming power.