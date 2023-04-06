 Skip navigation
‘PREMIER LEAGUE DATA ZONE’ ENHANCED VIEWING EXPERIENCE DEBUTS EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK FOR THIS SUNDAY’S ARSENAL-LIVERPOOL MATCH

  
Published April 6, 2023 10:46 AM
PL Data Zone 2

New Feed Provides Viewers with the Option to Watch the Match with Live On-Screen Player Tracking, Real-Time Data and Statistics, and More

‘Premier League Data Zone’ to be Featured on Four Matches on Peacock this Month, Debuts this Sunday as First-Place Arsenal Visit Liverpool at 11:30 a.m. ET on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 6, 2023 – ‘Premier League Data Zone,’ an enhanced data-driven viewing experience featuring live on-screen statistics and real-time player tracking, will debut in the United States exclusively on Peacock this Sunday, Apr. 9, for the Arsenal-Liverpool match at 11:30 a.m. ET.

The new streaming option, a live trial which will utilize a dedicated world feed commentary team and complements NBC Sports’ main match production (also on Peacock), features live augmented graphics and overlays, visualizing the data collected from live player tracking systems. With on-pitch graphics and an L-bar surrounding the match, viewers will experience instant statistical insights including:




    • Real-time team and player statistics including passing accuracy, touches, sprints and total distance traveled, dribbles and opponents bypassed, pressures, and much more

    • A live player movement tracker

    • Player name graphics of whomever is possessing the ball

    • On-pitch shot speed graphics (image below)

PL Data Zone body

‘Premier League Data Zone’ will debut this Sunday as first-place Arsenal visit Liverpool at 11:30 a.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. For this weekend’s complete Premier League schedule, click here .

Throughout April, the feed will be available for four matches on Peacock, including the crucial top-of-the-table meeting between first-place Arsenal and second-place Manchester City on Wed., Apr. 26, at 3 p.m. ET.

Matches in April with ‘Premier League Data Zone’ Feed Available on Peacock:

DateTime (ET)MatchMatch PlatformPL Data Zone
Sun., April 911:30 a.m.Liverpool v. ArsenalPeacockPeacock
Wed., April 263 p.m.Manchester City v. ArsenalPeacockPeacock
Thurs., April 273:15 p.m.Tottenham v. Manchester UnitedPeacockPeacock
Sat., April 2912:30 p.m.Arsenal v. ChelseaPeacock, NBCPeacock

This season, Peacock will once again stream all games airing on the NBC broadcast network live. In addition, Peacock will feature studio shows, full match replays and the Premier League TV channel. All matchdays and windows exclusively on Peacock will feature NBC Sports’ Premier League studio coverage.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock’s expansive programming features live sports coverage including Premier League, MLB Sunday Leadoff, Sunday Night Football, Big Ten Football (beginning in September), Notre Dame Football, NASCAR, NTT IndyCar Series, SuperMotocross World Championship, golf, Olympic sports, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league .

Premier League games on NBC and USA Network will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app to desktops, mobile, tablets, and connected TVs via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms. The full HD-quality video stream will come directly from NBC’s broadcasts. NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app are available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Windows Store, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Samsung Smart TVs, Xbox, and Chromecast.

