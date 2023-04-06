‘PREMIER LEAGUE DATA ZONE’ ENHANCED VIEWING EXPERIENCE DEBUTS EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK FOR THIS SUNDAY’S ARSENAL-LIVERPOOL MATCH

New Feed Provides Viewers with the Option to Watch the Match with Live On-Screen Player Tracking, Real-Time Data and Statistics, and More

‘Premier League Data Zone’ to be Featured on Four Matches on Peacock this Month, Debuts this Sunday as First-Place Arsenal Visit Liverpool at 11:30 a.m. ET on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 6, 2023 – ‘Premier League Data Zone,’ an enhanced data-driven viewing experience featuring live on-screen statistics and real-time player tracking, will debut in the United States exclusively on Peacock this Sunday, Apr. 9, for the Arsenal-Liverpool match at 11:30 a.m. ET.

The new streaming option, a live trial which will utilize a dedicated world feed commentary team and complements NBC Sports’ main match production (also on Peacock), features live augmented graphics and overlays, visualizing the data collected from live player tracking systems. With on-pitch graphics and an L-bar surrounding the match, viewers will experience instant statistical insights including:









Real-time team and player statistics including passing accuracy, touches, sprints and total distance traveled, dribbles and opponents bypassed, pressures, and much more A live player movement tracker Player name graphics of whomever is possessing the ball On-pitch shot speed graphics (image below)



‘Premier League Data Zone’ will debut this Sunday as first-place Arsenal visit Liverpool at 11:30 a.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. For this weekend’s complete Premier League schedule, click here .

Throughout April, the feed will be available for four matches on Peacock, including the crucial top-of-the-table meeting between first-place Arsenal and second-place Manchester City on Wed., Apr. 26, at 3 p.m. ET.

Matches in April with ‘Premier League Data Zone’ Feed Available on Peacock :

Date Time (ET) Match Match Platform PL Data Zone Sun., April 9 11:30 a.m. Liverpool v. Arsenal Peacock Peacock Wed., April 26 3 p.m. Manchester City v. Arsenal Peacock Peacock Thurs., April 27 3:15 p.m. Tottenham v. Manchester United Peacock Peacock Sat., April 29 12:30 p.m. Arsenal v. Chelsea Peacock, NBC Peacock

This season, Peacock will once again stream all games airing on the NBC broadcast network live. In addition, Peacock will feature studio shows, full match replays and the Premier League TV channel. All matchdays and windows exclusively on Peacock will feature NBC Sports’ Premier League studio coverage.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

