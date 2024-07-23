Akbar Gbajabiamila (Olympics)

Akbar Gbajabiamila, in his second Olympic assignment with NBCU, serves as a host of the Gold Zone whip-around show on Peacock for NBCU’s coverage of Olympic Games Paris 2024.

Gbajabiamila, who co-hosts American Ninja Warrior on NBC with Matt Iseman, previously hosted Peacock’s Tokyo Olympics morning show, Tokyo Live, in 2021 alongside Iseman. He is also the co-host of The Talk on CBS and formerly served as an analyst for NFL Network.

