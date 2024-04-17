Billy Ray Brown joined GOLF Channel in 2007, and currently serves as an on-course reporter for GOLF Channel’s PGA TOUR Champions and PGA TOUR live tournament coverage. Brown also contributes to the network’s coverage of college golf, including the NCAA Golf Championships.

A three-time PGA TOUR winner, Brown played 12 seasons on TOUR before wrist injuries cut his playing career short. Brown was a four-time All-American at the University of Houston, and was a member of the school’s 1982, ’84 and ‘85 NCAA national championship teams, and was the 1982 NCAA individual champion.

Following his retirement from competitive golf in 1999, Brown worked for ABC Sports as an on-course reporter for eight years before coming to GOLF Channel.