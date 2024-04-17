 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Thumbnail
PGA Tour Enterprises board meets at RBC Heritage
AUTO: OCT 01 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff YellaWood 500
NASCAR Best Bets: GEICO 500
RBC Heritage - Previews
After hitting up dive bar after Masters, Scottie Scheffler back at in action at RBC Heritage

Top Clips

nbc_dps_danhurleyinterview_240418.jpg
Hurley describes emotions from back-to-back titles
nbc_dps_anthonyslaterinterview_240418.jpg
Slater: Warriors should stick with Curry, Thompson
nbc_roto_addholddrop_240417.jpg
Rotoworld Baseball Add, Hold, Drop: MIA’s Cabrera

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Thumbnail
PGA Tour Enterprises board meets at RBC Heritage
AUTO: OCT 01 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff YellaWood 500
NASCAR Best Bets: GEICO 500
RBC Heritage - Previews
After hitting up dive bar after Masters, Scottie Scheffler back at in action at RBC Heritage

Top Clips

nbc_dps_danhurleyinterview_240418.jpg
Hurley describes emotions from back-to-back titles
nbc_dps_anthonyslaterinterview_240418.jpg
Slater: Warriors should stick with Curry, Thompson
nbc_roto_addholddrop_240417.jpg
Rotoworld Baseball Add, Hold, Drop: MIA’s Cabrera

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
BillyRayBrown_2008.jpg Download

Billy Ray Brown

On-Course Reporter, PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions

Billy Ray Brown joined GOLF Channel in 2007, and currently serves as an on-course reporter for GOLF Channel’s PGA TOUR Champions and PGA TOUR live tournament coverage. Brown also contributes to the network’s coverage of college golf, including the NCAA Golf Championships.

A three-time PGA TOUR winner, Brown played 12 seasons on TOUR before wrist injuries cut his playing career short. Brown was a four-time All-American at the University of Houston, and was a member of the school’s 1982, ’84 and ‘85 NCAA national championship teams, and was the 1982 NCAA individual champion.

Following his retirement from competitive golf in 1999, Brown worked for ABC Sports as an on-course reporter for eight years before coming to GOLF Channel.