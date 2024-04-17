 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ncaa.png
NCAA fast tracks rule change to make multi-time transfers immediately eligible, matching court order
Thumbnail
Man charged in transport of Masters memorabilia taken from Augusta National
BRITAIN-LONDON-ATHLETICS-DIAMOND LEAGUE
Noah Lyles, Gabby Thomas headline USA Track and Field team for World Athletics Relays

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rbs_leiterexpectations_240417.jpg
Analyzing Leiter’s fantasy upside with Rangers
nbc_roto_rbs_waiverwirebraves_240417.jpg
Fantasy ripple effects from Albies’ injury
nbc_dps_danhurleyinterview_240418.jpg
Hurley describes emotions from back-to-back titles

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ncaa.png
NCAA fast tracks rule change to make multi-time transfers immediately eligible, matching court order
Thumbnail
Man charged in transport of Masters memorabilia taken from Augusta National
BRITAIN-LONDON-ATHLETICS-DIAMOND LEAGUE
Noah Lyles, Gabby Thomas headline USA Track and Field team for World Athletics Relays

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rbs_leiterexpectations_240417.jpg
Analyzing Leiter’s fantasy upside with Rangers
nbc_roto_rbs_waiverwirebraves_240417.jpg
Fantasy ripple effects from Albies’ injury
nbc_dps_danhurleyinterview_240418.jpg
Hurley describes emotions from back-to-back titles

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Brandel Chamblee Download

Brandel Chamblee

Studio Analyst, GOLF Channel

Brandel Chamblee joined GOLF Channel in 2004, and currently serves as a studio analyst for Golf Central, as well as an analyst for the network’s Golf Central Live From signature news show airing on-site from the sport’s biggest events. Chamblee also occasionally serves as an analyst for NBC Sports’ PGA TOUR live tournament coverage.

Chamblee has earned a reputation for being one of the most intellectual and well-researched personalities in golf, and is known for his outspoken opinions on the game’s biggest stars.

A PGA TOUR winner, Chamblee enjoyed a 15-year professional playing career that included more than $4 million in earnings. His career highlights include victories at the 1998 Greater Vancouver Open on the PGA TOUR and the 1990 Ben Hogan New England Classic on the Korn Ferry TOUR. He also shared the first-round lead at the Masters in 1999, and finished within the top-100 on the PGA TOUR money list for seven consecutive years.

A three-time All-American at the University of Texas, Chamblee graduated in 1986 with a bachelors degree in Communications.