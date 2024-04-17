Brandel Chamblee joined GOLF Channel in 2004, and currently serves as a studio analyst for Golf Central, as well as an analyst for the network’s Golf Central Live From signature news show airing on-site from the sport’s biggest events. Chamblee also occasionally serves as an analyst for NBC Sports’ PGA TOUR live tournament coverage.



Chamblee has earned a reputation for being one of the most intellectual and well-researched personalities in golf, and is known for his outspoken opinions on the game’s biggest stars.

A PGA TOUR winner, Chamblee enjoyed a 15-year professional playing career that included more than $4 million in earnings. His career highlights include victories at the 1998 Greater Vancouver Open on the PGA TOUR and the 1990 Ben Hogan New England Classic on the Korn Ferry TOUR. He also shared the first-round lead at the Masters in 1999, and finished within the top-100 on the PGA TOUR money list for seven consecutive years.

A three-time All-American at the University of Texas, Chamblee graduated in 1986 with a bachelors degree in Communications.