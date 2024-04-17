 Skip navigation
Top News

ncaa.png
NCAA fast tracks rule change to make multi-time transfers immediately eligible, matching court order
Thumbnail
Man charged in transport of Masters memorabilia taken from Augusta National
BRITAIN-LONDON-ATHLETICS-DIAMOND LEAGUE
Noah Lyles, Gabby Thomas headline USA Track and Field team for World Athletics Relays

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rbs_leiterexpectations_240417.jpg
Analyzing Leiter’s fantasy upside with Rangers
nbc_roto_rbs_waiverwirebraves_240417.jpg
Fantasy ripple effects from Albies’ injury
nbc_dps_danhurleyinterview_240418.jpg
Hurley describes emotions from back-to-back titles

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Damon Hack

Studio Host and Reporter, NBC Sports and GOLF Channel

Damon Hack joined GOLF Channel in 2012 and currently serves as host for Golf Today and Golf Central. Additionally, Hack serves as an on-site reporter for NBC Sports’ PGA TOUR coverage.

In addition to his duties with GOLF Channel as part of NBC Sports Group, Hack in 2018 served as an on-site reporter for NBC Olympics, covering the biathlon competition in PyeongChang. Hack came to GOLF Channel from Sports Illustrated, where he covered golf and the NFL. Before joining the magazine, he covered golf and the NFL for The New York Times and golf and the New York Knicks for Newsday. He also previously covered the San Francisco 49ers for the Sacramento Bee.

Born in Los Angeles, Hack graduated from UCLA with a bachelor’s degree in history, and from UC Berkeley with a master’s degree in journalism. Hack currently resides in Connecticut with his family.