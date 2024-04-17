Damon Hack joined GOLF Channel in 2012 and currently serves as host for Golf Today and Golf Central. Additionally, Hack serves as an on-site reporter for NBC Sports’ PGA TOUR coverage.

In addition to his duties with GOLF Channel as part of NBC Sports Group, Hack in 2018 served as an on-site reporter for NBC Olympics, covering the biathlon competition in PyeongChang. Hack came to GOLF Channel from Sports Illustrated, where he covered golf and the NFL. Before joining the magazine, he covered golf and the NFL for The New York Times and golf and the New York Knicks for Newsday. He also previously covered the San Francisco 49ers for the Sacramento Bee.

Born in Los Angeles, Hack graduated from UCLA with a bachelor’s degree in history, and from UC Berkeley with a master’s degree in journalism. Hack currently resides in Connecticut with his family.