Damon Phillips is SVP, NBC Sports Digital and Emerging Business. In his role, Phillips oversees a portfolio that includes NBCSports.com, Sports Betting, Fantasy Sports, NBC Sports Audio, NBC Sports Podcast Network and college name. image and likeness (NIL). He also serves as the DEI executive champion for NBC Sports. Previously, he served as SVP, Strategic Business and Head of Diversity and Inclusion, since November 2020.

Phillips joined NBC Sports in 2018 as General Manager of NBC Sports Washington, the NBC Sports Regional Network serving the Washington, D.C., and Baltimore region, since January 2018. Under his leadership, the network became an innovator in sports betting, esports and digital media, and expanded its media rights. NBC Sports Washington developed the NFL and NBA’s first live predictive-gaming telecasts; became the first domestic network to present NBA, NHL and WNBA video-game simulations; and presented live NBA 2K League matches. NBC Sports Washington also became the local television partner for the WNBA’s Washington Mystics and NWSL’s Washington Spirit; and launched original digital shows and expanded daily digital editorial coverage, garnering record digital milestones across all key metrics and establishing NBCSportsWashington.com as a top destination for D.C. sports fans.

Prior to joining NBC Sports Washington, Phillips spent 10 years in executive roles at ESPN, where he was a significant contributor to ESPN’s expansion of live video streaming on mobile and TV connected devices. Phillips served as VP of ESPN3 and Watch ESPN, VP of Digital Direct to Consumer Services and VP of Technical Product Management.

Phillips also held roles at USA Football, DIRECTV, The Walt Disney Company, and the NBA. He also founded sports technology company – Sports TV Insider.

Phillips earned a football scholarship to Stanford University and graduated with honors. He has been named to CableFAX’s Most Influential Minorities in Cable, and was named one of SportsBusiness Journal’s prestigious “Forty Under 40,” honoring the best young talent in sports business.