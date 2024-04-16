Dan Lovinger serves as President, Olympic and Paralympic Sales, NBCUniversal.

Previously, Lovinger served as Executive Vice President, Advertising Sales, NBC Sports Group. In this role, he oversaw the sales efforts across NBC Sports Group’s robust portfolio, including broadcast, cable, and digital assets. NBC Sports Group possesses an unparalleled collection of the most prestigious properties in sports, including the International Olympic Committee and United States Olympic Committee, the NFL, PGA TOUR, The R&A, PGA of America, Premier League, Notre Dame, Churchill Downs and many more.

Prior to that, Lovinger also served as Executive Vice President, Entertainment Advertising Sales Group for NBCUniversal where he oversaw the combined advertising sales for NBC Broadcast Entertainment, USA, Syfy and WWE. Before that, he oversaw the sales efforts for Telemundo Media as Executive Vice President, Advertising Sales & Integrated Marketing.

Lovinger’s experience includes more than 25 years in advertising sales and business development, spanning domestic and international cable, digital, and print. From 2006-2010, Lovinger was Senior Vice President, MTV 360 Brand Sales & Integrated Marketing, and was responsible for ad revenue across MTV, MTV Tr3s, MTV2, MTVu, and MTV.com. From 2002-2006, Lovinger served as the Vice President of Vh1 and Vh1 Classic, Sales. He joined Vh1 and Vh1 Classic from Primedia where he was Senior Vice President, responsible for sales of more than 100 vertical trade magazines, companion websites and conferences. From 2000-2001, Lovinger held the post of Chief Operating Officer at Phase2Media.

Lovinger was previously part of the NBCUniversal family when he joined the company in 1997 as Senior Vice President, Global Advertising Sales for CNBC and NBC International. He oversaw advertising sales for CNBC Europe and Asia, NBC Europe and Asia, and Nat- Geo Asia.

Earlier in his career, Lovinger held various sales positions at Turner Broadcasting in New York and in 1994 he became vice president for Turner International in London, England.

Lovinger received a certificate in European Studies from The London School of Economics and graduated from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn., with a bachelor’s degree in Economics. He resides in Purchase, N.Y., with his wife and four sons.