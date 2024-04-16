 Skip navigation
Top News

MLB: Hall of Fame-Parade of Legends
Whitey Herzog, Hall of Fame manager who led St. Louis Cardinals to 3 pennants, dies at 92
The Chevron Championship - Final Round
How to watch the Chevron Championship and RBC Heritage
NHL: Buffalo Sabres at Colorado Avalanche
Buffalo Sabres fire head coach Don Granato after extending playoff drought to 13th season

Top Clips

nbc_pl_genxg_partc_240416.jpg
Newcastle were ‘electrifying’ against Tottenham
nbc_pl_genxg_parta_240416.jpg
Villa’s tactics ‘absolutely spot on’ v. Arsenal
nbc_ncaa_mdlaxweirman_240416.jpg
Wierman looking to ‘be the best’ at Maryland

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NBCUniversal Executives - 2013 Download

Dan Lovinger

President, Olympic and Paralympic Sales, NBCUniversal

Dan Lovinger serves as President, Olympic and Paralympic Sales, NBCUniversal.

Previously, Lovinger served as Executive Vice President, Advertising Sales, NBC Sports Group. In this role, he oversaw the sales efforts across NBC Sports Group’s robust portfolio, including broadcast, cable, and digital assets. NBC Sports Group possesses an unparalleled collection of the most prestigious properties in sports, including the International Olympic Committee and United States Olympic Committee, the NFL, PGA TOUR, The R&A, PGA of America, Premier League, Notre Dame, Churchill Downs and many more.

Prior to that, Lovinger also served as Executive Vice President, Entertainment Advertising Sales Group for NBCUniversal where he oversaw the combined advertising sales for NBC Broadcast Entertainment, USA, Syfy and WWE. Before that, he oversaw the sales efforts for Telemundo Media as Executive Vice President, Advertising Sales & Integrated Marketing.

Lovinger’s experience includes more than 25 years in advertising sales and business development, spanning domestic and international cable, digital, and print. From 2006-2010, Lovinger was Senior Vice President, MTV 360 Brand Sales & Integrated Marketing, and was responsible for ad revenue across MTV, MTV Tr3s, MTV2, MTVu, and MTV.com. From 2002-2006, Lovinger served as the Vice President of Vh1 and Vh1 Classic, Sales. He joined Vh1 and Vh1 Classic from Primedia where he was Senior Vice President, responsible for sales of more than 100 vertical trade magazines, companion websites and conferences. From 2000-2001, Lovinger held the post of Chief Operating Officer at Phase2Media.

Lovinger was previously part of the NBCUniversal family when he joined the company in 1997 as Senior Vice President, Global Advertising Sales for CNBC and NBC International. He oversaw advertising sales for CNBC Europe and Asia, NBC Europe and Asia, and Nat- Geo Asia.

Earlier in his career, Lovinger held various sales positions at Turner Broadcasting in New York and in 1994 he became vice president for Turner International in London, England.

Lovinger received a certificate in European Studies from The London School of Economics and graduated from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn., with a bachelor’s degree in Economics. He resides in Purchase, N.Y., with his wife and four sons.