Mallory Weggeman (Olympics)

Five-time Paralympic medalist Mallory Weggemann will serve as a host for NBCUniversal’s Paris Olympics coverage on CNBC and E!, becoming the first Paralympian to host Olympic coverage for NBCU. This will be Weggemann’s third assignment for NBCU and first on the Olympics, following the 2018 PyeongChang and 2022 Beijing Paralympic Games, where she served as a reporter.

Weggemann has enjoyed a decorated 15-plus year athletic career. In her Paralympic debut at the 2012 London Games, she won gold in the 50m freestyle S8 and bronze in the 4x100m medley relay. She has since competed at both the Rio and Tokyo Paralympics, winning three more medals (two gold) at the latter. Additionally, Weggemann is a 15-time world champion and twice has been named World Disabled Swimmer of the Year (2009, 2010).