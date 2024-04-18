Newy Scruggs joined NBC Sports Radio in 2012 and serves as the host of Voices of the Game with Newy Scruggs, weekdays from Noon- 3 p.m., ET. Each day, during the second hour, Newy is joined by a co-host, live, for the entire hour. Rotating co-hosts include former Atlanta Braves third baseman Chipper Jones, Sports Illustrated and NBC Sports Radio’s Chris Mannix, former Major League Baseball manager Bobby Valentine, and former NBA coach and NBC Sports Network College Basketball analyst Stan Van Gundy.

In addition to his role on NBC Sports Radio, Scruggs is the sports director and sports anchor at KXAS-TV (NBC 5) in Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas. Prior to his position at NBC 5 in Dallas, Scruggs worked as a sports anchor in Los Angeles,Calif., Cleveland, Ohio, Austin, Texas, and Myrtle Beach, SC..

A graduate of the University of North Carolina at Pembroke, Scruggs started the Newy Scruggs Sports Broadcasting Scholarship for students who desire careers in the sports media.