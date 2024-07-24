 Skip navigation
Rupert Cox Headshot Download

Rupert Cox (Olympics)

Rugby Play-by-Play

Rupert Cox reprises his role as a rugby play-by-play commentator for NBCUniversal’s Olympic coverage this year at the Paris Olympics.

Cox made his debut on NBCUniversal’s Olympic coverage in the same role during the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and has covered the sport as a commentator and presenter for multiple media outlets, including Sky Sports and NBC Sports, for more than 15 years. Cox handled play-by-play for NBC Sports’ presentation of the 2019 Rugby World Cup.