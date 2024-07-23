Shari LeGate (Olympics)

Shari LeGate reprises her role as a shooting analyst for NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Paris Olympics this summer. Paris marks LeGate’s fifth consecutive Olympic assignment with NBCU, dating back to the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing.

A two-time national champion and World Cup medalist, LeGate had a 12-year career as a skeet shooter on the U.S. National Team, winning numerous titles and medals. LeGate was the target sports analyst for ESPN’s Great Outdoor Games.