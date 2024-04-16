 Skip navigation
Top News

Knapp, Tom Download

Tom Knapp

Executive Vice President, Golf

Tom Knapp was named Executive Vice President, Golf in November 2022. He focuses on the overall golf business and portfolio, overseeing NBC Sports’ relationships with all stakeholders in the golf industry.

Previously, Knapp served as Executive Vice President, NBC Sports Programming, starting in October 2020. He was responsible for programming, planning and rights management for NBC Sports, Golf, and the Olympics.

Before that, Knapp served as EVP of Partnerships and Programming for Golf, starting in 2018. He was responsible for cultivating relationships with the brand’s current and prospective partners that aligned with the network’s strategic vision, including driving live content growth via linear and digital programming opportunities for live and owned events. He also worked in collaboration with the NBC Sports Group sales team to develop sponsorable corporate initiatives for the Golf business unit.

Knapp also served as Golf Channel’s Senior Vice President, Golf Sponsorship and Sales, and Senior Vice President of Programming for the network. Prior to joining GOLF in 2012, he served as president and general manager of XOS Digital Media, where he managed the Digital Media Services product line and oversaw the SEC Digital Network. Prior to XOS, Knapp served as Golf Channel’s Vice President of Strategic Partnerships for eight years after working at NBC in New York, where he developed and sold sponsorship platforms for the Sydney and Salt Lake City Olympic Games for the NBC Owned Stations.

Knapp graduated from Ohio University. He and his wife, Lauren, have three children.