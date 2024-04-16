As President of NBC Sports Next & Fandango, Will McIntosh leads NBCUniversal’s portfolio of direct-to-consumer digital businesses in entertainment and sports, which develops innovative transactional and content technologies that enhance leisure and recreational time for more than 100 million consumers each month and helps drive business and efficiencies for partners.

McIntosh was elevated to the position of President in June 2022, adding digital entertainment to his existing responsibilities as head of NBC Sports Next, a division of NBC Sports and home to a portfolio of digital platforms in golf and youth and recreational sports. In his new role, McIntosh now oversees leading entertainment brands: Fandango, the nation’s top movie ticketer; world-renowned movie and TV recommendations destination, Rotten Tomatoes; and premium on-demand streaming service, Vudu. The sports brands under his purview include golf tee-time booking and course technology platforms GolfNow and TeeOff; golf membership and video content platform, GolfPass; and leading youth and recreational sports technology provider, SportsEngine.

Previously, McIntosh served as the head of digital for NBC Sports’ golf businesses. During his tenure, McIntosh was the primary driver of more than 15 mergers and acquisitions that have proliferated company growth. Since 2009, McIntosh has driven the strategy and growth for GolfNow, now the golf industry’s No. 1 technology and services company. In that time, the business has grown from 1,000 golf course partners to currently more than 11,000 in 40 countries, connecting with millions of golfers. In 2016, McIntosh led NBC Sports’ entry into youth sports via the acquisition of Minneapolis-based Sport Ngin – rebranded as SportsEngine – the leading provider of sport-life management software and mobile applications for more than 45,000 sports organizations and 16 million coaches, parents and youth athletes.

Prior to joining NBC Sports, McIntosh owned and operated his own business ventures within the hospitality industry, focusing on interactive marketing and software development. McIntosh earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration, with an emphasis in financial management, from Winthrop University where he graduated magna cum laude. He is a graduate of Comcast’s Executive Leadership Forum and was named one of Sports Business Journal’s prestigious “Forty Under 40,” honoring the best young talent in sports business.