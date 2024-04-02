NBC SPORTS & PEACOCK VISIT NASHVILLE FOR “PREMIER LEAGUE MORNINGS LIVE” FAN FESTIVAL THIS WEEKEND, APRIL 6-7

NBC Sports’ Studio Team of Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, Robbie Mustoe & Tim Howard Will be on Location for Premier League Mornings Live presented by Barclays

Two-Day Event Takes Place in Nashville on Broadway and Riverfront Park

Premier League All-Time Leading Scorer and Hall of Famer Alan Shearer, Former PL Player Daniel Sturridge, 2023 Indianapolis 500 Winner Josef Newgarden, Four-Time Olympic Gold Medalist Sir Mo Farah, and More Set to Join Fan Fest

Weekend Coverage Features 10 Fixtures Across Six Match Windows, Including First-Place Liverpool Visiting Manchester United this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and Telemundo

Midweek Coverage Begins this Afternoon with Five Matches; Chelsea-Manchester United this Thursday at 3:15 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 2, 2024 – NBC Sports’ Premier League Mornings Live Fan Fest travels to Nashville, Tenn., this Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7, featuring live coverage of 10 Premier League fixtures across NBC, Peacock, USA Network, Telemundo, and Universo.

Across the two-day festival taking place on Broadway and at Riverfront Park, registered fans can get involved in NBC Sports’ live on-site broadcast, meet Premier League legends, and take part in free on-site activities, which include the opportunity to have photos taken with the Premier League Trophy and club mascots.

NBC Sports’ studio team of host Rebecca Lowe and analysts Robbie Earle, Robbie Mustoe and Tim Howard will broadcast Premier League Mornings Live presented by Barclays from the event Saturday and Sunday, kicking off at 7 a.m. ET on Saturday and 8 a.m. ET on Sunday.

Special guests will join NBC Sports’ coverage throughout the festival, highlighted by Alan Shearer, the Premier League’s all-time leading scorer and Hall of Famer, former Premier League player Daniel Sturridge, 2023 Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden, four-time Olympic gold medalist long-distance runner Sir Mo Farah, Olympic gold medalist pole vaulter Katie Moon, and more.

Telemundo Deportes’ Carlos Yustis will provide on-location reports from the Fan Fest throughout coverage on Telemundo and Universo.

This Friday, April 5, the Premier League and NBC Sports are bringing soccer fans in Nashville a live music event, the Premier League Weekend Warm Up with Whiskey Jam, featuring eight musical artists taking part in a free show at the SkyDeck, Nashville’s largest and highest rooftop bar on Broadway.

This weekend’s Fan Fest also features the finals of the inaugural ePremier League College Invitational presented by NBC Sports. Click here for details.

Ten Premier League fixtures across six match windows will be presented throughout the two-day event live on the networks of NBCUniversal and Peacock, kicking off Saturday with Premier League Mornings Live presented by Barclays at 7 a.m. ET on USA Network, followed by Erling Haaland and third-place Manchester City visiting Crystal Palace at 7:30 a.m. ET (USA Network, Universo). Then at 9:30 a.m. ET, USA Network and Peacock continue with live coverage from the Fan Fest.

Five matches follow live at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday: Aston Villa v. Brentford (USA Network, Universo), Everton v. Burnley (Peacock), Fulham v. Newcastle (Peacock), Luton Town v. Bournemouth (Peacock), and Wolverhampton Wanderers v. West Ham (Peacock). The Goal Rush whip-around show will stream live on Peacock at 10 a.m. ET, providing viewers the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

Saturday’s action culminates with second-place Arsenal visiting Brighton & Hove Albion at 12:30 p.m. ET on USA Network. Peter Drury and Lee Dixon will call the match live from Amex Stadium.

Sunday’s coverage begins with a two-and-a-half-hour Premier League Mornings Live presented by Barclays at 8 a.m. ET on Peacock, followed by first-place Liverpool visiting Manchester United at 10:30 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo. Jon Champion and Jim Beglin will call the match live from Old Trafford.

Then at 12:30 p.m. ET, Chelsea visit Sheffield United on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo. Joe Speight and Stephen Warnock will call the action live from Bramall Lane. This weekend’s match coverage concludes Sunday at 1 p.m. ET as Tottenham host Nottingham Forest on USA Network, Peacock, and Universo, followed by Goal Zone at 3 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

Soccer fans from across the country can interact with the event by sharing their #MyPLMorning on social media, from wherever they are watching. Select viewer photos will be featured on air throughout the weekend. In addition to the broadcast, NBC and the Premier League will deliver on the ground coverage across the NBC Sports and NBC Soccer social channels, and the Premier League’s ‘PLinUSA’ channels.

Fans in attendance will get the opportunity to see the NBC Sports production in action, and will be part of the background of the broadcast.

The Nashville fan festival is the ninth Premier League Mornings Live supporter event to be presented by NBC Sports and the Premier League. Previous fan festivals were held in Washington D.C., New York, Boston, Austin, Miami Beach, Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Orlando. Nearly 70,000 soccer fans in the U.S. have attended Premier League Mornings Live events to date, all of which aim to recreate a matchday experience for attending supporters, while demonstrating the energy and passion for the Premier League and its clubs to the millions of fans watching the broadcast from home.

The Premier League has an ongoing commitment to bringing unique experiences to its fans and working with NBC Sports on Premier League Mornings Live continues that direct outreach to passionate fans in different cities across the United States. This also follows the opening of the Premier League’s new international office in New York in July, with the aim of delivering more opportunities for U.S. fans to engage with the League.

Ahead of this weekend’s Fan Fest, NBC Sports presents midweek Premier League coverage beginning this afternoon with Premier League Live at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock. Headlining midweek coverage is Chelsea hosting Manchester United at 3:15 p.m. ET this Thursday, April 4, on USA Network and Universo.

Throughout the 2023-24 season, Premier League coverage will be featured across NBC, Peacock and USA Network. Peacock continues its expansive coverage of the Premier League this season — including exclusive matches, all games airing live on the NBC broadcast network, studio shows, full match replays, and more. USA Network begins its second full season as the cable home of the PL. Telemundo, Universo and Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock’s expansive programming features live coverage of the Premier League, U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), Sunday Night Football, Big Ten football and basketball, Olympic and Paralympic Games, Notre Dame Football, NASCAR, NTT INDYCAR SERIES, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Premier League games on NBC and USA Network will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app to desktops, mobile, tablets, and connected TVs via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms. The full HD-quality video stream will come directly from NBC’s broadcasts. NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app are available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Windows Store, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Samsung Smart TVs, Xbox, and Chromecast.

Following is NBC Sports’ Premier League coverage schedule this weekend (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Tues., Apr. 2 2 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Tues., Apr. 2 2:30 p.m. Newcastle v. Everton USA Network Tues., Apr. 2 2:30 p.m. Nottingham Forest v. Fulham Peacock Tues., Apr. 2 2:45 p.m. Bournemouth v. Crystal Palace Peacock Tues., Apr. 2 2:45 p.m. Burnley v. Wolverhampton Wanderers Peacock Tues., Apr. 2 3:15 p.m. West Ham v. Tottenham Peacock Tues., Apr. 2 2:30 p.m. Goal Rush Peacock Wed., Apr. 3 2 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Wed., Apr. 3 2:30 p.m. Arsenal v. Luton Town USA Network, Universo Wed., Apr. 3 2:30 p.m. Brentford v. Brighton & Hove Albion Peacock Wed., Apr. 3 3 p.m. Premier League Live Peacock Wed., Apr. 3 3:15 p.m. Manchester City v. Aston Villa Peacock Wed., Apr. 3 5:15 p.m. Goal Zone Peacock Thurs., Apr. 4 2 p.m. Premier League Live Peacock Thurs., Apr. 4 2:30 p.m. Liverpool v. Sheffield United Peacock Thurs., Apr. 4 2:30 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Thurs., Apr. 4 3:15 p.m. Chelsea v. Manchester United USA Network, Universo Thurs., Apr. 4 5:15 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Sat., Apr. 6 7 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sat., Apr. 6 7:30 a.m. Crystal Palace v. Manchester City USA Network, Universo Sat., Apr. 6 9:30 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sat., Apr. 6 10 a.m. Aston Villa v. Brentford USA Network, Universo Sat., Apr. 6 10 a.m. Everton v. Burnley Peacock Sat., Apr. 6 10 a.m. Fulham v. Newcastle Peacock Sat., Apr. 6 10 a.m. Luton Town v. Bournemouth Peacock Sat., Apr. 6 10 a.m. Wolverhampton Wanderers v. West Ham Peacock Sat., Apr. 6 10 a.m. Goal Rush Peacock Sat., Apr. 6 Noon Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sat., Apr. 6 12:30 p.m. Brighton & Hove Albion v. Arsenal USA Network Sat., Apr. 6 2:30 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Sun., Apr. 7 8 a.m. Premier League Mornings Peacock Sun., Apr. 7 10:30 p.m. Manchester United v. Liverpool NBC, Peacock, Telemundo Sun., Apr. 7 12:30 a.m. Sheffield United v. Chelsea NBC, Peacock, Telemundo Sun., Apr. 7 1 p.m. Tottenham v. Nottingham Forest USA Network, Peacock, Universo Sun., Apr. 7 3 p.m. Goal Zone Peacock





