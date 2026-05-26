HISTORIC CUBS-CARDINALS RIVALRY BEGINS STRETCH OF 13 CONSECUTIVE SUNDAY NIGHT BASEBALL GAMES ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Three-Time NL MVP Albert Pujols and 12-Year MLB Pitcher Jim Deshaies Join Jason Benetti in Booth for Cubs-Cardinals on Sunday Night Baseball at 7 P.M. ET on NBC and Peacock

Bob Costas Hosts Sunday Night Baseball Pregame with 2016 World Series Champion and Four-Time Gold Glove First Baseman Anthony Rizzo, who will also Provide “Inside the Pitch” Commentary from Batter’s Perspective

Two-Time AL All-Star Adley Rutschman and Orioles Host Four-Time All-Star George Springer and Blue Jays on MLB Sunday Leadoff at Noon ET on Peacock and NBCSN

Hall-of-Famer Jim Palmer and 2016 World Series Champion Center Fielder Dexter Fowler Join Matt Vasgersian to Call MLB Sunday Leadoff; John Fanta Serves as Sideline Reporter

Sunday Stretch Whip-Around Show to Immediately Follow MLB Sunday Leadoff; Peacock “Game of the Day” Features One Out-of-Market Game Streamed Nationally Each Day

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 26, 2026 – The historic rivalry between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals will be showcased nationally under the lights this Sunday, May 31, at 7 p.m. ET, beginning a run of 13 consecutive primetime Sunday Night Baseball games on NBC and Peacock. Both clubs are within 3.5 games of first place in the National League Central division.

SUNDAY NIGHT BASEBALL: CUBS-CARDINALS (7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock)

2025 Gold Glove-winning shortstop Masyn Winn and the St. Louis Cardinals host the longtime rival Chicago Cubs and 2025 All-Star centerfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong at Busch Stadium this Sunday at 7 p.m. on NBC and Peacock. Jason Benetti will call Cubs-Cardinals alongside three-time NL MVP Albert Pujols and 12-year MLB pitcher Jim Deshaies on this week’s Sunday Night Baseball announce team.

Bob Costas will host the pregame show alongside Anthony Rizzo, who will also provide “Inside the Pitch” commentary from the batter’s perspective during the game.

The Cardinals and Cubs are in second and third place, respectively, behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central. St. Louis’ breakout right fielder, Jordan Walker, leads the team and ranks second in the National League in home runs (15), fourth in RBIs (42), fifth in hits (58), and 11th in batting average (.297). Closer Riley O’Brien is second in the National League with 13 saves. As a team, the Cubs have registered 235 RBIs, the seventh most in the league, powered by second baseman Nico Hoerner’s team-leading 31. Hoerner is also tied for ninth in the NL with 13 doubles.

A three-time NL MVP, Pujols put together a prolific 22-year MLB career with the Cardinals (2001-2011, 2022), Angels (2012-2021), and Dodgers (2021). An 11-time All-Star, he won two World Series titles during his Cardinals tenure. During his career, Pujols racked up 2,218 RBIs, 3,384 hits, 703 home runs, 686 doubles, and posted a .296 batting average. Pujols ranks in the top 10 all-time in RBIs (second), home runs (fourth), doubles (fifth), and hits (ninth). Pujols serves as a Special Assistant to the Commissioner, consulting with MLB on a range of topics, including player relations and issues regarding his home country, the Dominican Republic. He is currently an analyst for MLB Network, appearing on shows such as MLB Tonight, and previously was a game analyst for Peacock’s MLB Sunday Leadoff in 2023.

Deshaies, a 12-year MLB veteran pitcher, spent time with the Yankees, Astros, Padres, Twins, Giants, and Philles, finishing his career with a 4.14 ERA and 951 strikeouts across 257 appearances. During the Astros’ 1986 NL West Division championship season, Deshaies first full year in the majors, the southpaw set a then-club rookie record with 12 wins and set a then-modern day major league record for most consecutive strikeouts to start a game (eight). Since 2013, Deshaies has been a color commentator for the Chicago Cubs television broadcast team, now on Marquee Sports Network.

A three-time MLB All-Star and four-time Gold-Glove winning first baseman, Rizzo caught the final out of the 2016 World Series for the Chicago Cubs, breaking the team’s 108-year championship drought. In 2016, Rizzo set a career high in RBI (109), was awarded a Gold Glove, earned a Silver Slugger, and won the Platinum Glove as the NL’s best overall defensive player. Over 14 seasons with the Padres, Cubs, and Yankees, the lefty slugger hit 303 home runs and had four seasons with at least 100 RBIs. Rizzo will serve as an analyst for NBC Sports’ MLB coverage throughout the regular season and its exclusive MLB Postseason coverage of all Wild Card games on NBC, Peacock, and NBCSN.

MLB SUNDAY LEADOFF: BLUE JAYS-ORIOLES (Noon ET on Peacock and NBCSN)

Two-time AL All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles host four-time AL All-Star first outfielder George Springer and the division-rival Toronto Blue Jays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Peacock and NBCSN at Noon ET. Matt Vasgersian will call the game alongside Hall-of-Famer Jim Palmer, 2016 World Series champion Dexter Fowler, and reporter John Fanta on this week’s edition of MLB Sunday Leadoff.

Second baseman Ernie Clement paces the Blue Jays with 61 hits and a .299 batting average, second and sixth best in the American League, respectively. Toronto’s pitching staff ranks second in the league with 501 strikeouts, and the offense is fourth with 439 hits and a .242 batting average. Baltimore’s Taylor Ward is second in the AL with 15 doubles, while Pete Alonso ranks 10th in the category, with 12.

With a career that spanned 14 seasons (2008-2021), Fowler spent his first six years in the league with the Colorado Rockies. As a member of the Chicago Cubs in 2016, the centerfielder was an All-Star and helped the Cubs win their first World Series title since 1908. In that 2016 World Series, Fowler became the first player ever to lead off a World Series Game 7 with a home run. This season, he has been featured as a studio analyst on Sunday Night Baseball’s pregame show and as an analyst on Peacock’s MLB Sunday Leadoff.

A 1990 Baseball Hall of Fame inductee, Palmer played for the Orioles (1965-1984) during all 19 seasons of his legendary MLB career. In 558 career appearances, including 521 starts, Palmer amassed a 2.86 ERA, 2,212 strikeouts, and 268 wins. A three-time World Series champion (1966, 1970, and 1983), he was stellar in the postseason with a 2.61 ERA, 90 strikeouts, eight wins, and six complete games across 15 starts. Palmer won three AL Cy Young Awards, four Gold Gloves, was selected as an All-Star six times, and tossed a no-hitter against the Athletics on August 13, 1969. He began his broadcasting career with ABC as a color commentator while he was still playing in 1978 and continued with the network after retiring, ultimately covering five World Series. Currently, Palmer is an in-game analyst for the Orioles’ telecasts on MASN, a role he has held since 1989, and previously was an analyst on Peacock’s MLB Sunday Leadoff in 2023.

Fanta will serve as a reporter on this Sunday’s presentation of MLB Sunday Leadoff. Fanta joined NBC Sports in August 2025 on a full-time basis as its lead BIG EAST basketball play-by-play voice.

SUNDAY STRETCH WHIP AROUND SHOW

NBC Sports’ Sunday Stretch whip-around show will stream live on Peacock immediately following Blue Jays-Orioles on MLB Sunday Leadoff. Produced in collaboration with the Emmy Award-winning MLB Network, the show will feature look-ins at all the compelling live action around Major League Baseball in real time and on replay every Sunday, so viewers don’t miss a single run or key play.

Peacock MLB Hub

Peacock will feature a dedicated MLB Hub, a one-stop destination for fans to access live games, team hubs, and highlights. This season, baseball fans will also be able to enjoy popular Peacock features, such as Catch up with Key Plays, if they are tuning in late; Live in Browse, which displays the live game on the Peacock home page for instant context about the matchup and allows viewers to immediately join the live game presentation; and MLB Live Picks, a mobile mini-game for fans to predict the winners.

The Sunday Stretch whip-around show will stream live on Peacock this Sunday, May 31, following MLB Sunday Leadoff, providing viewers with the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single run or key play. In partnership with Telemundo and Universo, Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage.

Peacock “Game of the Day” (May 26 – June 3)

One out-of-market game will be streamed nationally* on Peacock nearly every day of the season. Tonight, MLB home run leader Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies visit seven-time All-Star Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres at Petco Park with first pitch set for 9:40 p.m. ET on Peacock.



Date Time (ET) Game Tues., May 26 9:40 p.m. Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres Wed., May 27 1:40 p.m. St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers Thurs., May 28 6:40 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates Fri., May 29 7:05 p.m. Toronto Blue Jays at Baltimore Orioles Sat., May 30 10:05 p.m. New York Yankees at Athletics Sun., May 31 4:10 p.m. Arizona Diamondbacks at Seattle Mariners Tues., June 2 9:40 p.m. New York Mets at Seattle Mariners Wed., June 3 6:45 p.m. Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox

(*Note: The Peacock “Game of the Day” will not be available in the competing team markets, where it will be presented by the local rightsholder)

NBC SPORTS’ MLB TRADITION

NBC Sports has a distinguished history with Major League Baseball. The first-ever MLB television broadcast was a 1939 Cincinnati Reds-Brooklyn Dodgers doubleheader on W2XBS (the precursor to WNBC-TV) in New York. NBC Sports was a home to the first World Series broadcast in 1947, the first All-Star Game nationally broadcast in 1952, and has televised 39 World Series – more than any other network.

From 1957-2000, NBC Sports was home to a wealth of baseball programming, including Game of the Week and Monday Night Baseball telecasts, more than 30 All-Star Games, and countless iconic Postseason moments. For the 2022-23 seasons, Peacock was the exclusive home of MLB Sunday Leadoff, a first-of-its-kind Sunday morning presentation featuring a unique three-announcer broadcast booth with one analyst with expertise on each team joining the play-by-play voice.

--NBC SPORTS--