NBC SPORTS’ THROWBACK NBA GAME MEDIA CONFERENCE WITH BOB COSTAS, DOUG COLLINS, MIKE FRATELLO, HANNAH STORM AND EXECUTIVE PRODUCER SAM FLOOD THIS MONDAY, MARCH 2 AT 4 P.M. ET/1 P.M. PT

Published February 27, 2026 04:56 PM

Dial 786-697-3501 to Participate; Passcode: NBC Sports

STAMFORD, Conn.Feb. 27, 2026 – In advance of NBC Sports’ coverage of the special edition “throwback” Coast 2 Coast Tuesday broadcast on Tuesday, March 3 in Philadelphia, PA., when the San Antonio Spurs visit the Philadelphia 76ers, legendary sports broadcasters Bob Costas, Doug Collins, Mike “Czar of the Telestrator” Fratello, Hannah Storm, and NBC Sports Executive Producer Sam Flood will be available for questions on a media conference call this Monday, March 2 at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT.

The game, which will be called by Costas, Collins and Fratello alongside courtside reporter Jim Gray, tips off at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. NBA Showtime precedes the game broadcast at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock and will feature Storm as studio host and Isiah Thomas and P.J. Carlesimo as studio analysts.

NBC Sports’ NBA Throwback Game Media Conference Call

Media interested in participating should call 786-697-3501; Passcode: NBC Sports

· WHAT: NBC Sports NBA Throwback Game Media Conference Call

· WHO: Bob Costas, Doug Collins, Mike Fratello, Hannah Storm and Sam Flood

· WHEN: Monday, March 2 at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT

· NUMBER: 786-697-3501

· PASSCODE: NBC Sports

Both Coast 2 Coast Tuesday broadcasts of Spurs-76ers at 8 p.m. ET and Suns-Kings at 11 p.m. ET will incorporate reminiscent and familiar components from the 1995-96 NBA on NBC season, including feature graphics package – score bar, stats, full pages, replay wipes, etc. – and tape elements. While the on-court game coverage will reflect 2025-2026 NBA on NBC Sports broadcasts, there will be flashbacks from the 1990s weaved into the viewer’s experience throughout the night.

--NBA ON NBC SPORTS--