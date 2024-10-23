NO. 3 PENN STATE NITTANY LIONS VISIT WISCONSIN BADGERS ON BIG TEN SATURDAY NIGHT ON NBC AND PEACOCK THIS SATURDAY, OCT. 26, AT 7:30 P.M. ET

QB Drew Allar Leads 6-0 Nittany Lions Against Badgers in Primetime; Big Ten College Countdown Begins at 7 p.m. ET with Kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

NBC Sports Brings Big Ten Saturday Night to Fans in Philadelphia this Friday ahead of Penn State-Wisconsin, Featuring free food from BBQ Semi-Truck, Live DJ, Games, Prizes, and More

Also on Saturday: No. 8 Wisconsin Visits No. 10 Purdue in Top-10 Women’s Volleyball Matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Eligible Students Can Sign-Up to Receive Special Peacock Student Discount Offer for $1.99/Month

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 23, 2024 – The No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions (6-0) visit the Wisconsin Badgers (5-2) on Big Ten Saturday Night, this Saturday, Oct. 26, at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Coverage begins with Big Ten College Countdown at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. In the 21st meeting between the schools, Penn State looks for its sixth consecutive victory against the Badgers.

Also on Saturday, the No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers women’s volleyball team heads to West Lafayette, Ind. to take on the No. 10 Purdue Boilermakers at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Big Ten Saturday Night, 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock: No. 3 Penn State at Wisconsin

This week’s Big Ten Saturday Night matchup features the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions visiting the Wisconsin Badgers at 7:30 p.m. ET from Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisc. Pregame coverage begins with Big Ten College Countdown at 7 p.m. ET.

The Nittany Lions, who are coming off a bye week, defeated the USC Trojans, 33-30, in overtime two weeks ago led by tight end Tyler Warren’s 17 receptions for 224 yards and a touchdown. Warren set the Penn State school record and tied the FBS tight end record with his 17 receptions and became the first Penn State tight end to record a 200+ yard receiving game. Quarterback Drew Allar set career highs in pass attempts, completions, and passing yards against the Trojans, completing 30 of 43 attempts for 391 yards and two touchdowns.

The Badgers defeated the Northwestern Wildcats, 23-3, last week for their third straight conference win. Running back Tawee Walker led Wisconsin offensively with 126 rushing yards while quarterback Braedyn Locke threw for 160 yards with a passing and rushing touchdown. The Badgers’ defense has allowed just one touchdown over their last three games, marking the first time the team has had such a stretch since 2015.

Penn State at Wisconsin will be called by Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), and Kathryn Tappen (sidelines). Three-time Super Bowl referee Terry McAulay serves as the rules analyst.

Big Ten Women’s Volleyball, 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock: No. 8 Wisconsin at No. 10 Purdue

The No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers (13-4) head to West Lafayette, Ind., to take on No. 10 Purdue (15-4) in women’s volleyball, this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The Badgers and Boilermakers are two of seven nationally ranked Big Ten women’s volleyball programs.

Wisconsin at Purdue will be called by 1984 Los Angeles Olympic volleyball gold medalist Paul Sunderland (play-by-play), 2004 Athens Olympic beach volleyball bronze medalist Molly McPeak (analyst), and former United States National Volleyball Team member Heather Cox (sidelines).

Big Ten College Countdown on NBC and Peacock

NBC Sports’ Big Ten College Countdown studio show begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock on Saturday. The Big Ten College Countdown team – Maria Taylor hosting alongside analysts Chris Simms, Joshua Perry, and Jordan Cornette, and college football insider Nicole Auerbach in studio, with host Ahmed Fareed and analysts Matt Cassel and Michael Robinson on-site in Madison – will preview the upcoming game and provide news and commentary on the day in college football.

Big Ten College Countdown will lead into Big Ten games on NBC/Peacock. In addition, College Countdown will lead into Notre Dame Football games on NBC/Peacock.

NBC Sports Brings Big Ten Saturday Night to Fans in Philadelphia this Friday

This Friday, Oct. 25, NBC Sports is bringing its Big Ten Saturday Night activation to Philadelphia to celebrate away fans ahead of undefeated Penn State visiting Wisconsin on Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock).

The Big Ten Saturday Night activation will be at Philadelphia’s Love City Brewing this Friday from 6-11 p.m. ET, providing fans with free food samples from its BBQ semi-truck, live DJ, games, and prizes.

NBC Sports College Football Podcasts :

B1G Talk with Todd and Noah, hosted by Todd Blackledge and Noah Eagle, sees the two personalities dive into the new-look Big Ten conference, covering the key storylines in college football across the largest conference in the nation as well as the matchups headlining Big Ten Saturday Night. They’ll also analyze impact players and performances every Wednesday during the college football season. Click here to listen.

Rushing the Field, hosted by Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry, launches today with new episodes every Thursday morning throughout the season. Auerbach and Perry will break down the biggest college football stories, preview the upcoming weekend slate, analyze the college football playoff picture, and cultivate a home for college sports fans who want the latest news, smart takes, and laughs. Click here to listen.

NBC Sports’ 2024 Big Ten and Notre Dame Football games announced to date:



Day Time (ET) Matchup Platform Sat., Oct. 26 7:30 p.m. Penn State at Wisconsin NBC, Peacock Sat., Nov. 9 7:30 p.m. Florida State at Notre Dame NBC, Peacock Sat., Nov. 16 3:30 p.m. Virginia at Notre Dame NBC, Peacock Sat., Nov. 23 7 p.m. Army at Notre Dame (at Yankee Stadium) NBC, Peacock Fri., Nov. 29 7:30 p.m. Nebraska at Iowa NBC, Peacock

The remaining NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football games will be announced during the season, with each matchup typically announced 12 days prior to the scheduled game date.

NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football package features Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC and Peacock – marking Big Ten Football’s first dedicated weekly primetime game on a national broadcast network.

Eligible students can sign-up for Peacock’s Student Discount offer, available for $1.99/month. For more information and to sign-up, click here.

Peacock will simulstream all of NBC Sports’ college football games and studio shows airing on the NBC broadcast network this season, including Big Ten Saturday Night and Notre Dame Football home games.

In addition to football, Peacock’s sports programming features live coverage of the Premier League, college basketball, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.





--NBC SPORTS--