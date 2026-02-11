 Skip navigation
*REMINDER* MIKE TIRICO, SNOOP DOGG, MOLLY SOLOMON, AND RICK CORDELLA DISCUSS NBCUNIVERSAL’S COVERAGE OF MILAN CORTINA 2026 OLYMPIC WINTER GAMES ON MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL – TODAY AT 5:15 P.M. ET/11:15 P.M. CET

Published February 11, 2026 02:08 PM

Dial +1 786-697-3501 (U.S.), +39 (06) 83360400 (Italy), +44 (0) 33 0551 0200 (U.K.) to Participate; Passcode: NBC Sports

MILAN, ItalyFeb. 11, 2026Primetime in Milan host Mike Tirico, global megastar Snoop Dogg, Molly Solomon, Executive Producer & President, NBC Olympics Production, and Rick Cordella, President, NBC Sports, will discuss NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games on a media conference call today at 5:15 p.m. ET/11:15 p.m. CET.

  • WHAT: NBC Sports’ Milan Cortina Winter Olympics Media Conference Call
  • WHO: Mike Tirico, Snoop Dogg, Molly Solomon, Rick Cordella
  • WHEN: Today, Feb. 11, at 5:15 p.m. ET/11:15 p.m. CET
  • NUMBERS:
    • U.S.: +1 786-697-3501
    • Italy: +39 (06) 83360400
    • U.K.: +44 (0) 33 0551 0200
  • PASSCODE: NBC Sports

***

For a complete archive of Milan Cortina Winter Olympics press releases, click here.

NBCUniversal owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2036, which are scheduled for Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028), French Alps (2030), Brisbane (2032), Utah (2034), and the 2036 Summer Games.

--MILAN CORTINA 2026 OLYMPIC WINTER GAMES--