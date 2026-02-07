SUPER BOWL LX AND LINDSEY VONN’S RETURN TO OLYMPIC STAGE HEADLINE BIGGEST DAY IN SPORTS, TOMORROW, SUNDAY, FEB. 8, ACROSS PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL

Vonn Expected to Compete in Women’s Downhill Live Tomorrow at 5:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network; Encore Presentation at 9:20 a.m. ET on NBC

Super Bowl LX Kicks Off Tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Mike Tirico Calls his First Super Bowl, Alongside Cris Collinsworth in Booth; Melissa Stark and Kaylee Hartung Report from Sidelines; Terry McAulay Serves as Rules Analyst

Maria Taylor Hosts Five-Hour Super Bowl LX Pregame Show Tomorrow at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock; Coverage Begins at Noon ET with Road to the Super Bowl

STAMFORD, Conn. – Feb. 7, 2026 – The Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics and Super Bowl LX converge tomorrow, Feb. 8, across NBC Sports to create the biggest day in sports media history. Featuring multiple Olympic gold medal events, including the much-anticipated Olympic return of Lindsey Vonn in the women’s downhill, that lead into the Super Bowl LX Pregame Show and Super Bowl LX, NBC Sports’ action-packed Sunday features world-class athletes at the pinnacle of their sports competing on the biggest stages possible.

MILAN CORTINA WINTER OLYMPICS

Vonn, who was already amid one of the most incredible comebacks of all time at age 41 after initially retiring from skiing for five years (2019-2024), is expected to make her return to the Olympic stage under circumstances even more dramatic than anyone previously imagined. Despite the three-time Olympic medalist rupturing her ACL in a race last week, Vonn still intends to compete in the women’s downhill – the same event she won her lone Olympic gold medal in at the 2010 Vancouver Games.

In her final downhill training run on Saturday, Vonn registered the third-fastest time of the day, finishing 0.37 seconds behind Team USA teammate and reigning world champion Breezy Johnson. The downhill will be presented live tomorrow at 5:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network, with an encore presentation later that day at 9:20 a.m. ET on NBC.

NBC Sports’ Winter Olympic coverage leading into the Super Bowl begins at 7 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Following the presentation of the Vince Lombardi Trophy to the Super Bowl champions, Winter Olympics coverage continues at approximately 10:45 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock with Primetime in Milan, recapping Vonn’s race as well as U.S. figure skating star Ilia Malinin’s expected performance in the men’s free skate portion of the figure skating team event. Following Primetime in Milan, Olympic Late Night will air at 12:35 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

SUPER BOWL LX

Super Bowl LX (Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots) coverage begins at Noon ET with the NFL Films-produced Road to the Super Bowl.

At 1 p.m. ET, the five-hour Super Bowl LX Pregame Show kicks off from Santa Clara, Calif., on NBC and Peacock, leading into Super Bowl LX from Levi’s Stadium at 6:30 p.m. ET.

NBC Sports’ Emmy Award-winning team is led by Mike Tirico, calling his first Super Bowl, alongside 17-time Emmy Award-winning analyst Cris Collinsworth, who works his sixth Super Bowl in the booth. Melissa Stark (second Super Bowl) and Kaylee Hartung (first Super Bowl assignment) serve as sideline reporters. Three-time Super Bowl referee Terry McAulay is Super Bowl rules analyst for the second time with NBC Sports.

NBC SPORTS’ SUPER SUNDAY SCHEDULE – FEB. 8

Time (ET)

Event

Platform(s)

5:30 a.m.

Olympic Women’s Downhill – Lindsey Vonn

Peacock, USA Network

7 a.m.

Milan Cortina Winter Olympics Coverage

NBC, Peacock

Olympic Women’s Downhill – Lindsey Vonn (9:20 a.m. ET)

NBC, Peacock*

12 p.m.

Road to the Super Bowl

NBC, Peacock

1 p.m.

Super Bowl LX Pregame Show

NBC, Peacock

6:30 p.m.

Super Bowl LX

NBC, Peacock, Telemundo, Universo

10:45 p.m.

Primetime in Milan

NBC, Peacock

Midnight

Late Local News

NBC

12:35 a.m.

Milan Cortina Olympic Late Night

NBC, Peacock



*Encore presentation

