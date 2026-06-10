Telemundo Kicks Off FIFA World Cup 2026™ with All-Day Opening Day Coverage Across Telemundo, Peacock, and Digital Platforms on June 11

Opening Ceremony, Mexico’s Tournament Opener and Dedicated Studio Shows Headline Telemundo’s Exclusive Spanish-Language Opening Day Coverage

New Partnership with TikTok Expands Telemundo’s FIFA World Cup 2026™ Digital Coverage and Fan Engagement Across Platforms

MIAMI, FLA. – June 9, 2026 – Telemundo officially launches its historic coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ on Thursday, June 11, with all-day multiplatform coverage across Telemundo, Peacock, the Telemundo App and digital platforms. From the Opening Ceremony and Mexico’s tournament opener against South Africa to signature studio shows, live reports and expert analysis from across North America, Telemundo will bring fans every moment of the tournament’s first day.

Ahead of the opening day celebration, Telemundo is also partnering with TikTok to expand FIFA World Cup 2026™ fan engagement and content discovery across the platform. The collaboration will feature Telemundo Deportes content within TikTok’s FIFA World Cup™ hub, “Where to Watch” promotion directing fans to Peacock and the Telemundo App, and exclusive social-first content designed specifically for TikTok audiences.

The celebration begins the night before kickoff on Wednesday, June 10, with El Mundial Ya Está Aquí: El Concierto de la FIFA, airing from 9:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET on Telemundo. The special, hosted by Carlos Adyan, Jessica Carrillo and Lourdes Stephen, will feature musical performances from the three host countries bringing together music, culture and fútbol to celebrate the arrival of the tournament and set the stage for its historic opening day across North America.

Opening Day Coverage on Telemundo, Peacock, Telemundo App and Digital Platforms



Desfile de Celebración Mundial at 8 a.m. ET – Telemundo transforms the streets into a live multicultural celebration connecting fans across Mexico City, Miami, Dallas and New York. The special is hosted by Telemundo’s Carlos Adyan , Ana Patricia Gámez , Gabriel Coronel , and Lindsay Casinelli in Miami; Jessica Carrillo , Lourdes Stephen , and Clovis Nienow in Mexico City; and Andrea Meza alongside Aleyda Ortiz in Dallas. Featuring performances by Bacilos, Boza, Carlos Baute, Carlos Rivera, Chiquis, Fanny Lu, Johan Vera, Mau y Ricky, Micah Palace, Piso 21 , Mexican superstar Emmanuel and others, the event blends music, community and fútbol into a vibrant opening-day spectacle.

at – Telemundo transforms the streets into a live multicultural celebration connecting fans across Mexico City, Miami, Dallas and New York. The special is hosted by Telemundo’s , , , and in Miami; , , and in Mexico City; and alongside in Dallas. Featuring performances by , Mexican superstar and others, the event blends music, community and fútbol into a vibrant opening-day spectacle. Hoy en el Mundial and Vive el Mundial at 12 p.m. ET – Telemundo’s daytime World Cup coverage kicks into high gear with a special show hosted by Carlota Vizmanos, Verónica Rodríguez, and Miguel Gurwitz alongside special guest hosts Jessica Carrillo and Julio Vaquiero . Together, the programs will deliver breaking news, analysis, player profiles, host-city stories and live reports from across North America leading into the tournament’s opening match.

and at – Telemundo’s daytime World Cup coverage kicks into high gear with a special show hosted by and alongside special guest hosts and . Together, the programs will deliver breaking news, analysis, player profiles, host-city stories and live reports from across North America leading into the tournament’s opening match. FIFA World Cup 2026™ Opening Ceremony at 1 p.m. ET – Telemundo presents live from Mexico City Stadium in Mexico the opening ceremonies of the 2026 World Cup . Coverage will be hosted by Vizmanos alongside Rodríguez, Carrillo , Casinelli and Vaqueiro as the world gathers to officially open the tournament.

at – Telemundo presents live from in the opening ceremonies of the 2026 World Cup Coverage will be hosted by alongside , and as the world gathers to officially open the tournament. Opening Match Mexico vs. South Africa at 2:30 p.m. ET – Telemundo, Universo , and Peacock present the opening match live from Mexico City Stadium. Match commentary will be led on-site by José Luis López Salido and Jorge Calvo , joined by on-site coverage and analysis from Vizmanos, Gurwitz, Carlos Yustis, Andres Guardado, Carlos Salcido and Jaime Herrera. Fans can join the fun with Telemundo’s social watch party streaming on YouTube, TikTok and X hosted by Juan Guarnizo, Nuni Joya, Jose Cobo, Davo Salazar, Carlos Reynoso Paz Zubiri

at – , and present the opening match live from Mexico City Stadium. Match commentary will be led on-site by and , joined by on-site coverage and analysis from and Fans can join the fun with Telemundo’s social watch party streaming on YouTube, TikTok and X hosted by Pasión Mundial and Enlace Mundial at 5 p.m. ET – Following Mexico vs. South Africa, Telemundo continues the coverage delivering post-match analysis, live reports and the latest headlines from host cities across North America while previewing the evening matchup.

and at – Following Mexico vs. South Africa, Telemundo continues the coverage delivering post-match analysis, live reports and the latest headlines from host cities across North America while previewing the evening matchup. Korea Republic vs. Czechia at 9:30 p.m. ET – Live from Guadalajara Stadium in Mexico, the match broadcast team on-site includes Alejandro Figueredo , Jaime Macias , and Alonso González with remote support from Lindsay Casinelli, Gabriel Batistuta, Jose Pekerman and Martín Vásquez.

at – Live from Guadalajara Stadium in Mexico, the match broadcast team on-site includes , , and with remote support and Todo el Mundial at midnight ET – Nightly recap show hosted by Sirey Morán and Diana Rincón, followed by an expanded one-hour edition of El Pelotazo, America’s No. 1 nightly Spanish-language sports show hosted by Verónica Rodríguez, Diego Arrioja and Pablo Mariño, featuring highlights, analysis and reactions from across the tournament from El Zocalo in Mexico.

Fans can follow all the action across @TelemundoDeportes on Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok using the hashtag #MundialTelemundo for exclusive behind-the-scenes content, highlights, interviews, and real-time coverage throughout the tournament.

How to Watch Telemundo’s FIFA World Cup 2026™ Opening Day Coverage



DATE TIME (ET) EVENT PLATFORM TALENT Thurs., June 11 8:00 AM Desfile de Celebración Mundial Telemundo Carlos Adyan, Ana Patricia Gámez, Gabriel Coronel, Lindsay Casinelli, Jessica Carrillo, Lourdes Stephen, Clovis Nienow, Andrea Meza, Aleyda Ortiz 12:00 PM Hoy en el Mundial Telemundo Vizmanos, Verónica Rodríguez, Miguel Gurwitz, Jessica Carrillo, Julio Vaquiero, Andrés Guardado, Carlos Salcido, Ivan Zamorano, Maxi Rodriguez, Guti,

Diego Arrioja, Carlos Yustis, Arantza Fernandez, Claudia Garcia, Andres Cantor, Omar Zeron,

Luis Omar Tapia, Diego Balado, Rafael Amaya, Kate del Castillo 12:30 Vive el Mundial Telemundo Carlota Vizmanos, Verónica Rodríguez , Jessica Carrillo, Lindsay Casinelli, Julio Vaquiero, Miguel Gurwitz,Adriana Monsalve, Carmen Boquin

1:00 PM FIFA World Cup 2026: Opening Ceremony Telemundo Carlota Vizmanos, Verónica Rodríguez, Jessica Carrillo,

Julio Vaqueiro 2:30 PM Mexico vs. South Africa Telemundo/ Peacock Miguel Gurwitz, José Luis López Salido, Jorge Calvo, Andrés Guardado, Carlos Salcido Carlos Yustis, Jaime Herrera 5:00 PM Pasión Mundial Telemundo Carlota Vizmanos, Verónica Rodríguez, Miguel Gurwitz, Andrés Guardado, Carlos Salcido, Ivan Zamorano, Maxi Rodriguez, Guti,

Diego Arrioja, Carlos Yustis, Arantza Fernandez, Claudia Garcia, Andres Cantor, Omar Zeron,

Luis Omar Tapia, Diego Balado, Alejandro Figueredo, Jaime Macias 5:30 PM Enlace Mundial Telemundo Carlota Vizmanos, Verónica Rodríguez,Miguel Gurwitz, Lindsay Casinelli

9:30 PM Korea Republic vs. Czechia Telemundo/ Peacock Alejandro Figueredo, Jaime Macias, Alonso González, Lindsay Casinelli,Jose Pekerman, Gabriel Batistuta, Martín Vásquez Midnight Todo el Mundial Telemundo Sirey Morán, Diana Rincón, Alejandro Berry, Roque Santa Cruz, Alejandro Bedoya Fri., June 12 12:30 AM El Pelotazo Telemundo Verónica Rodríguez, Diego Arrioja, Pablo Mariño

Where to Watch the FIFA World Cup 2026™

Telemundo will deliver more than 700 hours of World Cup programming from June 11 to July 19, 2026—the most ever for a Spanish-language presentation in the United States—including all 104 matches live. A total of 92 matches will air on Telemundo and 12 on Universo, marking the most FIFA World Cup™ matches ever broadcast on a U.S. network, regardless of language. Every match will stream live on Peacock and the Telemundo App, with on-site production at all 104 matches across the United States, Mexico, and Canada, providing unmatched access and real-time storytelling from every host venue.

As the streaming home of Telemundo, Peacock will deliver Telemundo’s comprehensive coverage of all 104 FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches live in Spanish, enhanced by Dolby Atmos® immersive sound and Peacock’s industry-leading interactive features. Fans can explore a new Spanish-language World Cup Hub featuring live matches alongside popular Peacock features like Multiview, Catch Up with Key Plays, Can’t Miss Highlights, Live Picks and Trivia – available in Spanish for the first time. Complementing this are new features such as Visión de Campo and Tourney Brackets for select matches, transforming viewing into active participation and extending engagement beyond the live match.

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About NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises:

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises leads the media industry in the production and distribution of Spanish-language content for U.S. Hispanics and audiences around the world. The company serves U.S. Hispanics through its national broadcast network, the cable network Universo, and digital platforms including the Telemundo app, a suite of FAST channels, and streaming services, such as Peacock, among others. The Telemundo Network offers Spanish-language entertainment, news, and sports content reaching 96% of U.S. Hispanic TV households in 210 markets through 30 owned stations and 94 affiliate stations. Telemundo also owns an independent station serving Puerto Rico. Anchored on Telemundo Studios, the network is the #1 producer of scripted Spanish-language content in the U.S., and the only network to produce original content specifically for US Hispanic audiences. Offering over 600 hours of reality TV shows a year, and top-rated live specials such as the Billboard Latin Music Awards and Miss Universe, Telemundo is considered the undisputed Home of Live TV in Hispanic media. The network is also the exclusive Spanish-language home of the world’s two most popular sporting events, the FIFA World Cup and the Olympic Games. NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises is a division of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.