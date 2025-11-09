Latest News
Trossard 'is always there' for Arteta, Arsenal
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe, for the first time in The 2 Robbies Podcast history, share their underappreciated performers selections from the same match.
Up Next
Trossard ‘is always there’ for Arteta, Arsenal
Trossard 'is always there' for Arteta, Arsenal
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe, for the first time in The 2 Robbies Podcast history, share their underappreciated performers selections from the same match.
Is the pressure on Arsenal to deliver vs. Spurs?
Is the pressure on Arsenal to deliver vs. Spurs?
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe look ahead past the upcoming international break to Matchweek 12's North London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates.
Van Dijk reflects on ‘disappointing’ loss to City
Van Dijk reflects on 'disappointing' loss to City
Joe Prince-Wright catches up Virgil van Dijk right after Liverpool's 3-0 loss to Manchester City at the Etihad in Matchweek 11.
Doku playing with ‘full confidence’ this season
Doku playing with 'full confidence' this season
Joe Prince-Wright catches up with Jeremy Doku following his man-of-the-match performance for Manchester City in a 3-0 win against Liverpool.
Robertson: Liverpool were ‘below the standard’
Robertson: Liverpool were 'below the standard'
Joe Prince-Wright catches up with Liverpool defender Andy Robertson following his side's 3-0 loss to Manchester City at the Etihad.
Lowe Down: Liverpool are still in the title race
Lowe Down: Liverpool are still in the title race
Rebecca Lowe answers Robbie Earle's and Tim Howard's most pressing questions from Matchweek 11, including her thoughts on Arne Slot's dip with Liverpool, Arsenal's surprising draw with Sunderland, and more.
PL Update: Man City put Premier League on notice
PL Update: Man City put Premier League on notice
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard look back on a busy Sunday slate that saw Aston Villa cruise past Bournemouth, Manchester City dominate Liverpool, Brentford upset Newcastle, and more.
Slot: Liverpool ‘were so poor’ in first half
Slot: Liverpool 'were so poor' in first half
Arne Slot share his takeaways from Liverpool's disappointing 3-0 loss to Manchester City at the Etihad in Matchweek 11.
Guardiola: City ‘gave me a good present’ with win
Guardiola: City 'gave me a good present' with win
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reflects on his 1,000th game as a manager in a dominant 3-0 win over Liverpool in Matchweek 11.