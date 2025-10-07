Latest News
Arsenal look 'on a mission' to start season
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle praise Arsenal for their performance in a 2-0 win over West Ham and explain why they both believe the Gunners are "the best footballing team by a distance" in the Premier League.
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle praise Arsenal for their performance in a 2-0 win over West Ham and explain why they both believe the Gunners are "the best footballing team by a distance" in the Premier League.
Spurs look ‘exciting, young, dynamic’ under Frank
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle discuss Spurs' win against Wolves and assess the start the club has had in Thomas Frank's first season.
‘Outstanding’ Bournemouth taking PL by storm
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe quickly recap Bournemouth's win over Fulham before expanding on the Cherries' impressive start to the season under Andoni Iraola.
Why Ange deserves more time at Nottingham Forest
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle discuss the state of Nottingham Forest following their loss to Newcastle as pressure mounts on Ange Postecoglou.
‘Special’ Haaland enough for Man City v. Brentford
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe react to Manchester City's 1-0 win against Brentford where Erling Haaland stepped up once again.
Man United showed ‘more control’ v. Sunderland
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle recap Manchester United's 2-0 win against Sunderland to ease the pressure off Ruben Amorim's future heading into the international break.
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 7
Relive the biggest moments from every Premier League fixture in Matchweek 7.
Takeaways from Liverpool’s 2-1 loss to Chelsea
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle discuss the fallout from Liverpool's 2-1 loss to Chelsea, and whether or not it's time to panic after Arne Slot's third-straight loss in all competitions.
Analyzing Caicedo’s monstrous midfield performance
The Generation xG crew takes a closer look at the role Moises Caciedo played for Chelsea in his man-of-the-match winning performance for the Blues against Liverpool.