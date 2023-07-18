NFL Scores
2022 Standings
American Football Conference
East
|WWins
|LLosses
|TTies
|PCTWinning Percentage
|HomeHome Record
|AwayAway Record
|DivDivisional Record
|ConfConference Record
|PFPoints for
|PAPoints Against
|DiffPoint Differential
|StreakWin/Lose Streak
|1 BUF Buffalo Bills
|13
|3
|0
|0.813
|7-1
|6-2
|4-2
|9-2
|455
|286
|+169
|W7
|2 MIA Miami Dolphins
|9
|8
|0
|0.529
|6-2
|3-6
|3-3
|7-5
|397
|399
|-2
|W1
|3 NE New England Patriots
|8
|9
|0
|0.471
|4-4
|4-5
|3-3
|6-6
|364
|347
|+17
|L-1
|4 NYJ New York Jets
|7
|10
|0
|0.412
|3-5
|4-5
|2-4
|5-7
|296
|316
|-20
|L-6
West
|WWins
|LLosses
|TTies
|PCTWinning Percentage
|HomeHome Record
|AwayAway Record
|DivDivisional Record
|ConfConference Record
|PFPoints for
|PAPoints Against
|DiffPoint Differential
|StreakWin/Lose Streak
|1 KC Kansas City Chiefs
|14
|3
|0
|0.824
|7-1
|7-2
|6-0
|9-3
|496
|369
|+127
|W5
|2 LAC Los Angeles Chargers
|10
|7
|0
|0.588
|5-3
|5-4
|2-4
|7-5
|391
|384
|+7
|L-1
|3 LV Las Vegas Raiders
|6
|11
|0
|0.353
|4-4
|2-7
|3-3
|5-7
|395
|418
|-23
|L-3
|4 DEN Denver Broncos
|5
|12
|0
|0.294
|4-4
|1-8
|1-5
|3-9
|287
|359
|-72
|W1
North
|WWins
|LLosses
|TTies
|PCTWinning Percentage
|HomeHome Record
|AwayAway Record
|DivDivisional Record
|ConfConference Record
|PFPoints for
|PAPoints Against
|DiffPoint Differential
|StreakWin/Lose Streak
|1 CIN Cincinnati Bengals
|12
|4
|0
|0.750
|6-1
|6-3
|3-3
|8-3
|418
|322
|+96
|W8
|2 BAL Baltimore Ravens
|10
|7
|0
|0.588
|5-3
|5-4
|3-3
|6-6
|350
|315
|+35
|L-2
|3 PIT Pittsburgh Steelers
|9
|8
|0
|0.529
|4-4
|5-4
|3-3
|5-7
|308
|346
|-38
|W4
|4 CLE Cleveland Browns
|7
|10
|0
|0.412
|4-4
|3-6
|3-3
|4-8
|361
|381
|-20
|L-1
South
|WWins
|LLosses
|TTies
|PCTWinning Percentage
|HomeHome Record
|AwayAway Record
|DivDivisional Record
|ConfConference Record
|PFPoints for
|PAPoints Against
|DiffPoint Differential
|StreakWin/Lose Streak
|1 JAX Jacksonville Jaguars
|9
|8
|0
|0.529
|5-3
|4-5
|4-2
|8-4
|404
|350
|+54
|W5
|2 TEN Tennessee Titans
|7
|10
|0
|0.412
|3-5
|4-5
|3-3
|5-7
|298
|359
|-61
|L-7
|3 IND Indianapolis Colts
|4
|12
|1
|0.265
|2-6
|2-6
|1-4
|4-7
|289
|427
|-138
|L-7
|4 HOU Houston Texans
|3
|13
|1
|0.206
|0-7
|3-6
|3-2
|3-8
|289
|420
|-131
|W1
National Football Conference
East
|WWins
|LLosses
|TTies
|PCTWinning Percentage
|HomeHome Record
|AwayAway Record
|DivDivisional Record
|ConfConference Record
|PFPoints for
|PAPoints Against
|DiffPoint Differential
|StreakWin/Lose Streak
|1 PHI Philadelphia Eagles
|14
|3
|0
|0.824
|7-2
|7-1
|4-2
|9-3
|477
|344
|+133
|W1
|2 DAL Dallas Cowboys
|12
|5
|0
|0.706
|8-1
|4-4
|4-2
|8-4
|467
|342
|+125
|L-1
|3 NYG New York Giants
|9
|7
|1
|0.559
|5-3
|4-4
|1-4
|4-7
|365
|371
|-6
|L-1
|4 WAS Washington Commanders
|8
|8
|1
|0.500
|4-5
|4-3
|2-3
|5-6
|321
|343
|-22
|W1
West
|WWins
|LLosses
|TTies
|PCTWinning Percentage
|HomeHome Record
|AwayAway Record
|DivDivisional Record
|ConfConference Record
|PFPoints for
|PAPoints Against
|DiffPoint Differential
|StreakWin/Lose Streak
|1 SF San Francisco 49ers
|13
|4
|0
|0.765
|8-1
|5-3
|6-0
|10-2
|450
|277
|+173
|W10
|2 SEA Seattle Seahawks
|9
|8
|0
|0.529
|5-4
|4-4
|4-2
|6-6
|407
|401
|+6
|W2
|3 LAR Los Angeles Rams
|5
|12
|0
|0.294
|4-5
|1-7
|1-5
|3-9
|307
|384
|-77
|L-2
|4 ARI Arizona Cardinals
|4
|13
|0
|0.235
|1-8
|3-5
|1-5
|3-9
|340
|449
|-109
|L-7
North
|WWins
|LLosses
|TTies
|PCTWinning Percentage
|HomeHome Record
|AwayAway Record
|DivDivisional Record
|ConfConference Record
|PFPoints for
|PAPoints Against
|DiffPoint Differential
|StreakWin/Lose Streak
|1 MIN Minnesota Vikings
|13
|4
|0
|0.765
|8-1
|5-3
|4-2
|8-4
|424
|427
|-3
|W1
|2 DET Detroit Lions
|9
|8
|0
|0.529
|5-4
|4-4
|5-1
|7-5
|453
|427
|+26
|W2
|3 GB Green Bay Packers
|8
|9
|0
|0.471
|5-4
|3-5
|3-3
|6-6
|370
|371
|-1
|L-1
|4 CHI Chicago Bears
|3
|14
|0
|0.176
|2-7
|1-7
|0-6
|1-11
|326
|463
|-137
|L-10
South
|WWins
|LLosses
|TTies
|PCTWinning Percentage
|HomeHome Record
|AwayAway Record
|DivDivisional Record
|ConfConference Record
|PFPoints for
|PAPoints Against
|DiffPoint Differential
|StreakWin/Lose Streak
|1 TB Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|8
|9
|0
|0.471
|5-4
|3-5
|4-2
|8-4
|313
|358
|-45
|L-1
|2 CAR Carolina Panthers
|7
|10
|0
|0.412
|5-4
|2-6
|4-2
|6-6
|347
|374
|-27
|W1
|3 NO New Orleans Saints
|7
|10
|0
|0.412
|4-5
|3-5
|2-4
|5-7
|330
|345
|-15
|L-1
|4 ATL Atlanta Falcons
|7
|10
|0
|0.412
|6-3
|1-7
|2-4
|6-6
|365
|386
|-21
|W2
Glossary
X Clinched Wild Card
Y Clinched Division
Z Clinched Home Field Advantage
W Wins
L Losses
T Ties
PCT Winning Percentage
Home Home Win/Loss Record
Away Away Win/Loss Record
Div Division Win/Loss Record
Conf Conference Win/Loss Record
PF Points Scored For Team
PA Points Scored Against Team
Diff Point Differential
Streak Current Win/Loss Streak
