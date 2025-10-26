Latest News
Tavernier's Olimpico gives Bournemouth lead
It's a stunning goal for Bournemouth as Marcus Tavernier curls in his corner kick into the far post to give the Cherries a shock 1-0 lead over Nottingham Forest at the Vitality Stadium.
Flemming’s brace gives Burnley 2-0 lead v. Wolves
It's going from bad to worse for Wolves as Zian Flemming snags his second goal of the first half to double Burnley's advantage at the Molineux.
Cash drills Aston Villa ahead of Manchester City
Matty Cash scores his second goal of the season for Aston Villa to give Unai Emery's side an early lead over Manchester City at Villa Park.
Flemming blasts Burnley 1-0 ahead of Wolves
Zian Flemming times his first-time strike to perfection with a sensational finish past Sam Johnstone to give Burnley an early lead over Wolves at the Molineux.
Neville: Liverpool enduring ‘sobering’ start
Gary Neville joins Rebecca Lowe to share his reaction to being named to the Premier League Hall of Fame, Liverpool's loss to Brentford on Saturday, Manchester United's recent form, and more.
Arsenal ‘the hungriest’ team in the Premier League
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard run through the title picture halfway though Matchweek 9 and assess the form of Arsenal and Liverpool, with both sides in completely different states of mind.
Liverpool must face ‘reality’ of their situation
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk speaks to the media following his side's 3-2 loss to Brentford at the Gtech, the Reds' fourth-straight Premier League loss.
Slot reflects on ‘disappointing performance’
Arne Slot shares his thoughts on Liverpool's performance in a 3-2 loss to Brentford at the Gtech in Matchweek 9, the team's fourth-straight loss in the Premier League.
PL Update: Brentford add to Liverpool’s misery
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard look back on an action-packed Saturday slate in Matchweek 9 that saw the likes of Brentford and Sunderland pull off major upsets against Liverpool and Chelsea, respectfully.