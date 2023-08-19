 Skip navigation
Aston Villa vs West Ham: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

Both sides will be looking for a bounce-back performance and result after disappointment on the opening weekend

Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards go up and down the Premier League table to predict every fixture of Matchweek 2.

Aston Villa have no choice but to quickly reverse course from the opening weekend of the Premier League season, when they host West Ham at Villa Park on Sunday.

[ WATCH: Premier League on Peacock ]

Unai Emery’s side was thumped 5-1 at the hands of a sensation Newcastle side last Saturday, a far cry from the robust, street-wise defensive side of a season ago. In fairness to Aston Villa, it was 3-1 with less than 15 minutes left to play before the Magpies’ relentless pressure became too much to withstand. Worst of all, starting center back Tyrone Mings (torn ACL) was likely lost for the season less than 30 minutes in. It was a miserable medical week for Villa, who also lost midfield maestro Emiliano Buendia to the same injury. As a result, former Roma playmaker Nicolo Zainolo was signed on loan from Galatasaray on Friday.

As for West Ham, a season-opening draw with newly promoted Bournemouth is disappointing on the surface, and even more so the deeper you dig. The Hammers held a 1-0 advantage with fewer than 10 minutes to play, before Dominic Solanke equalized in the 82nd. On one hand, West Ham were unlucky to not win; on the other hand, David Moyes’ side racked up just 1.07 xG on 16 shots (3 on target) against a side making its return to the Premier League. New West Ham, same as the old West Ham?

How to watch Aston Villa vs West Ham live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 9am ET, Sunday (August 20)

TV: USA Network

Online: Watch online via NBCSports.com

Updates
Team news - West Ham
By
Andy Edwards
  

West Ham United injuries

None
Team news - Aston Villa
By
Andy Edwards
  

Aston Villa injuries

OUT: Emiliano Buendia (torn ACL - out for season), Tyrone Mings (torn ACL - out for season), Bertrand Traore (undisclosed), Leander Dendoncker (undisclosed), Jhon Duran (undisclosed), Alex Moreno (hamstring), Jacob Ramsey (foot) | QUESTIONABLE: Leon Bailey (back)