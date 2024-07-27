USA women’s soccer vs Germany LIVE: Updates, score, analysis, highlights for 2024 Paris Olympics soccer group stage

The USA women’s soccer team looked every bit the gold-medal favorites they are to open the 2024 Paris Olympics, but the test will be much tougher in game no. 2, when they take on Germany on Saturday (3 pm ET).

The USWNT cruised to a 3-0 victory over Zambia, who played with just 10 players for 55 minutes, with Trinity Rodman and Mallory Swanson (twice) getting on the scoresheet in Emma Hayes’ competitive debut as head coach. They will once again be without Jaedyn Shaw after the 19-year-old picked up an injury in training this week. Sophia Smith, who started the opener but was subbed out just before halftime as a precaution, is available.

Germany entered the 2024 Paris Olympics as one of a handful of sides expected to compete for gold, and they backed up those expectations in their opener as well. A 3-0 victory over Australia saw Marina Hegering, Lea Schuller and Jule Brand score goals for Horst Hrubesch’s side.

The winner on Saturday will very likely finish top of Group B, though there are no favorable matchups for the winners in the quarterfinals, with Spain, Brazil, Japan and Nigeria coming out of a preposterously loaded Group C.

Below you’ll find lineups, video highlights, and live updates from the game at Stade de Marseille in Marseille, France.

