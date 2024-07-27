USA women’s soccer vs Germany LIVE: Updates, score, analysis, highlights for 2024 Paris Olympics soccer group stage

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

3M Open - Round Two
Hayden Buckley records one of wildest two-hole stretches you’ll see on PGA Tour
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/ffpsssrlwlwd2ngclyba
Hitting the Portal: Programs that upgraded and downgraded with transfer QBs
  • Adam Friedman, Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Adam Friedman, Recruiting Analyst
    ,
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/vbi46b1egtkqcvc0gxnv
Breaking down the 11 five-stars that aren’t playing for Team USA
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_buckleypresser_240726.jpg
Buckley throws stake, hits ace in chaotic 3M Rd. 2
nbc_golf_gc_nesmithintvreax_240726.jpg
Two back, NeSmith focusing on strengths at 3M Open
nbc_golf_gc_pendrith_240726.jpg
Pendrith atop 3M Open’s ‘crowded leaderboard’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

3M Open - Round Two
Hayden Buckley records one of wildest two-hole stretches you’ll see on PGA Tour
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/ffpsssrlwlwd2ngclyba
Hitting the Portal: Programs that upgraded and downgraded with transfer QBs
  • Adam Friedman, Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Adam Friedman, Recruiting Analyst
    ,
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/vbi46b1egtkqcvc0gxnv
Breaking down the 11 five-stars that aren’t playing for Team USA
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_buckleypresser_240726.jpg
Buckley throws stake, hits ace in chaotic 3M Rd. 2
nbc_golf_gc_nesmithintvreax_240726.jpg
Two back, NeSmith focusing on strengths at 3M Open
nbc_golf_gc_pendrith_240726.jpg
Pendrith atop 3M Open’s ‘crowded leaderboard’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

USA women’s soccer vs Germany LIVE: Updates, score, analysis, highlights for 2024 Paris Olympics soccer group stage

Perhaps the two most impressive sides from the opening round of games face off in Marseille.

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Published July 27, 2024 12:19 PM EDT
USWNT face 'tough test' against Germany
July 26, 2024 09:36 AM
Joe Prince-Wright previews the USWNT's group stage fixture against Germany following Team USA's impressive 3-0 win over Zambia at the Paris Olympics.

The USA women’s soccer team looked every bit the gold-medal favorites they are to open the 2024 Paris Olympics, but the test will be much tougher in game no. 2, when they take on Germany on Saturday (3 pm ET).

[ LIVE: How to watch USWNT vs Germany ]

The USWNT cruised to a 3-0 victory over Zambia, who played with just 10 players for 55 minutes, with Trinity Rodman and Mallory Swanson (twice) getting on the scoresheet in Emma Hayes’ competitive debut as head coach. They will once again be without Jaedyn Shaw after the 19-year-old picked up an injury in training this week. Sophia Smith, who started the opener but was subbed out just before halftime as a precaution, is available.

Germany entered the 2024 Paris Olympics as one of a handful of sides expected to compete for gold, and they backed up those expectations in their opener as well. A 3-0 victory over Australia saw Marina Hegering, Lea Schuller and Jule Brand score goals for Horst Hrubesch’s side.

[ MORE: 2024 Paris Olympics soccer schedule & results ]

The winner on Saturday will very likely finish top of Group B, though there are no favorable matchups for the winners in the quarterfinals, with Spain, Brazil, Japan and Nigeria coming out of a preposterously loaded Group C.

Below you’ll find lineups, video highlights, and live updates from the game at Stade de Marseille in Marseille, France.

Updates