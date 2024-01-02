With the conclusion of matchweek 20, the Premier League’s 2023-24 festive fixtures are officially in the books, and things have only gotten more interesting up and down the table.

From Liverpool and Manchester City reasserting themselves as surging title combatants (don’t forget about Aston Villa), to Arsenal and Tottenham finding one another yet again, to Everton sinking back into the relegation scrap following a third straight defeat, the FA Cup and winter breaks will leave oh so much to ponder as the January transfer window now kicks into gear.

Let’s relive Week 20 with our writers Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola, and Andy Edwards supplying analysis on the nine games played in England’s top flight.

10 things we learned from Week 20 of the 2023-24 Premier League season

Mohamed Salah believes Liverpool can win title, but can they navigate his absence?

Liverpool 4-2 Newcastle

The Egyptian is one of the very best players in the world and is having one of his best seasons. Is it crazy to say it could be his best? We don’t think so. And Mohamed Salah is one of the few people not afraid to think in the big picture, saying the Premier League leaders might just have what it takes to mount another Premier League title charge.

“We believe a lot,” Salah said after the win. “We need to work hard and express ourselves on the field. If we manage to do that and work hard then we can keep winning.”

But can they do it without him for about a month? Egypt will be expected to make a deep run at the Africa Cup of Nations, with the final not until February 11. The Reds have three cup matches in that time but also Premier League outings against Bournemouth, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Burnley. Salah’s 22 goal contributions — 14 goals, eight assists — are four more than anyone else in the Premier League. Liverpool have terrific playmakers but his absence will tax the Reds as they look to hold off all comers. -Nick Mendola

So disappointing from Gunners

Fulham 2-1 Arsenal

Arsenal is going to look back on December as an opportunity wasted to cement itself as a Premier League title fighter. That’s not say the Gunners cannot rebound — not at all — but this stretch has been so sad from Mikel Arteta’s men. Fulham is a bottom-four side in xG and barely better in xGA. The Cottagers hadn’t scored in a couple of weeks and entered the day out-attempted 181-158 in open play. -Nick Mendola

What legs? Spurs impress with goalkeeping, grit

Tottenham 3-1 Bournemouth

Bournemouth had two days rest on Spurs, and it showed for most of the match.

But Ange Postecoglou diverted from his system, or at least how much gas he pumps into it, just enough to allow Tottenham to be advantageous in a 3-1 score line that didn’t tell the story but encapsulates what the Australian’s doing in North London. It helps that Guglielmo Vicario is fantastic, the Italian goalkeeper with three saves and 11 recoveries despite losing his clean sheet late. Injuries, AFCON, and the Asian Cup may end up asking too much of Spurs next month, but Tottenham can and should feel good about the way they’ve finished off 2023. -Nick Mendola

Foden gives Pep a lovely headache

Manchester City 2-0 Sheffield United

The way Phil Foden took control of the game against Sheffield United gave Pep Guardiola a lovely headache to figure out: what do I do know Kevin de Bruyne is back fit? “The standing ovation when he was warming up tells me the people want him back. It was a long injury for all of us but we’re happy he’s back,” Guardiola told the BBC after the routine win. With KDB on the bench but not risked against the Blades, there’s no need to rush his return. But when he does return, where will De Bruyne play? Foden flourishes in a central role better than he does out wide. Yes, formations and positions within Guardiola’s teams are very fluid and Foden has the flexibility to roam around but starting from a central area makes him more dangerous. To accommodate Foden playing in the No. 10 position Kevin de Bruyne could start alongside Rodri in a slightly deeper role but do you then take away KDB’s incredible influence in attack if you play him too deep? Potentially. It is an intriguing champagne problem to have for Guardiola and he will be delighted to have De Bruyne back knowing he doesn’t have to rely on him to run the team and can use his talents wherever he sees best and keep him fresh. -Joe Prince-Wright

Forest’s thick resolve makes history over uninspired Man Utd

Nottingham Forest 2-1 Manchester United

Nottingham Forest showed up for a fight and turned out to be better at throwing both jabs and haymakers than their visitors. Manchester United’s effort was there, sure, but there was little cutting edge from Erik ten Hag’s injured unit apart from the Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho connection for the goal. Christian Eriksen and Diogo Dalot had their moments to be sure, but there was to a man just as more resolve and invention from Forest. Anthony Elanga was terrific against his former side, with an assist amongst his three created chances, while Moussa Niakhate and Ryan Yates ensure their were stalwarts at every level. USMNT keeper Matt Turner won’t like the way United’s goal went in, but he made a tremendous save late and Nuno Espirito Santo got a very Nuno Espirito Santo win from the City Ground. It’s the sort of win few bottom-third teams will get this season — the type that help a team stay in the top division. -Nick Mendola

Chelsea saved as clinical finishing finally arrives

Luton Town 2-3 Chelsea

This was a game Chelsea would have lost for most of this season but thanks to clinical finishes from Cole Palmer and Noni Madueke with basically their three best chances of the game, Mauricio Pochettino’s side survived a huge scare at Luton Town. Chelsea found their shooting boots when they needed it most. All season long they’ve created lots of chances in so many games and haven’t put them away but this time the opposite was true. Like opponents have often done to them, Chelsea made the most of their opportunities and hung on, just about, to get the win. There are still so many problems for Pochettino to sort out and wins against relegation-haunted Crystal Palace and Luton to see out 2023 won’t get pulses racing at Stamford Bridge. But it’s a start and Chelsea proved that when they need to they can finish clinically and that is the main positive Pochettino will take away from their win at Luton as they remain in touching distance of the top six. -Joe Prince-Wright

Villa deserve better, get better

Aston Villa 3-2 Burnley

Burnley’s efforts were laudable, but their two goals were more than enough rewards for a 35% possession, 9-shot, 0.98 xG day. Yes, Villa earned all three of these points. Unai Emery’s men were superior in every way and put seven of their 19 shots on goal. If you want the xG figure, it was a strong 3.15. Ollie Watkins is the closest thing to Harry Kane that England’s produced aside from Harry Kane. He has an incredible eye for goal but can pick out a pass nearly as well and goodness did he lead from the front today. The 28-year-old is part of a brutally-effective attack that has electricity in Leon Bailey and Moussa Diaby plus more than a few technicians in the midfield. The late penalty was a just reward. -Nick Mendola

The Michael Olise hype is very real

Crystal Palace 3-1 Brentford

One on hand, Olise’s absence to start the season was clearly a massive blow for Hodgson and Co., after the 22-year-old dazzled during a breakout 2022-23 campaign (2 goals, 11 assists) and attracted transfer interest from Manchester City in the summer. On the other hand, the Eagles were yet to win a game in which Olise had appeared this season. In fact, they had taken just one point from the three games in which he had scored a goal — against Pep Guardiola’s side, coincidentally. With a few more performances like the one he turned in on Saturday, it won’t be long before some of the Premier League’s top sides come calling again. It’s not a matter of if, but when. The real question is: What, if anything, did Crystal Palace learn from Wilfried Zaha’s recent departure, on a free transfer, after opting not to cash in on their most prized possession? -Andy Edwards

Gary O’Neil, Premier League manager of the year?

Wolves 3-0 Everton

O’Neil took over as Wolves boss on Aug. 9 of this year. Wolves kicked off their 2023-24 Premier League campaign on Aug. 14. The opening few weeks were rough — predictably so — with four defeats from their first five games, but since then they have lost just four of their next 15 and shown incredible progress toward becoming a more balanced, well-rounded side that can win games a number of different ways. Perhaps most impressive is the fact that their recent goal rush has come with early-season star Pedro Neto (1 goal, 7 assists this season), who made his return and played 10 minutes on Saturday, out for two months with a hamstring injury. A top-half finish isn’t just a lofty goal for Wolves this season. Given their recent form and growth in O’Neil’s first few months at the helm, it is quickly becoming the minimum expectation. -Andy Edwards

Like watching Mourinho’s Madrid vs Pep’s Barcelona

West Ham 0-0 Brighton

Jor Prince-Wright, PST’s fearless leader, put it perfectly in the editorial group chat midway through the first half: “This is like watching Mourinho’s Real against Pep’s Barcelona.” The numbers were in total agreement. 67 percent possession, to 33. 781 passes, to 308. 22 shots, to 6. 2.48 xG, to 0.68. However, the metaphor (at least partially) fell apart at “James Milner is Xavi, Jarrod Bowen is Cristiano Ronaldo.” -Andy Edwards

