The 13 most intriguing NBA free agents to watch this offseason
Jahvon Quinerly
Alabama point guard Jahvon Quinerly announces plans to transfer from turmoil-filled program
Orioles promote another top prospect, adding infielder Jordan Westburg

Xfinity Series' chaotic race in Nashville
Best of Chastain was on full display in Nashville
Nashville giving fans hard, exciting racing

Arsenal ‘make second bid’ for Jurrien Timber

  
Published June 26, 2023 01:34 PM
ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - APRIL 30: Jurrien Timber of AFC Ajax controls the ball during the Dutch Cup Final match between AFC Ajax and PSV Eindhoven on April 30, 2023 in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Arsenal are moving closer to signing Jurrien Timber, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Dutch defender, 22, is a top target for the Gunners and per the latest report, Arsenal have made a second bid closer to Ajax’s asking price.

Timber is versatile and comfortable on the ball and he can either play at center back or right back and will provide Mikel Arteta with a big upgrade in his defensive options. Timber has been linked with a move to the Premier League for some time and this seems like the perfect club at the perfect time.