Arsenal ‘make second bid’ for Jurrien Timber

Arsenal are moving closer to signing Jurrien Timber, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Dutch defender, 22, is a top target for the Gunners and per the latest report, Arsenal have made a second bid closer to Ajax’s asking price.

Timber is versatile and comfortable on the ball and he can either play at center back or right back and will provide Mikel Arteta with a big upgrade in his defensive options. Timber has been linked with a move to the Premier League for some time and this seems like the perfect club at the perfect time.