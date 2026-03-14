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Arsenal vs Everton live updates: Can the Gunners extend their lead atop the table?

  
Published March 14, 2026 01:25 PM

LONDON — Welcome to the Emirates Stadium in north London as Premier League leaders Arsenal host European hopefuls Everton, and the Gunners have the chance to go 10 points clear atop the table.

But Manchester City will have two games in-hand, as Pep Guardiola’s side play at West Ham later today.

WATCHArsenal v Everton

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have been plugging away in recent weeks and they’ve been solid rather than spectacular as they chase a historic quadruple. But who cares how they’re getting it down when they’re on track to win a first league title in over 20 years?

Everton and David Moyes have been in great form with two-straight wins in the Premier League and they have had 11 days off to rest and prepare for this huge test. The Toffees are in with a great chance of qualifying for Europe for the first time in almost a decade.

How to watch Arsenal vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 1:30pm ET Saturday (March 14)
Venue: Emirates Stadium — North London
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Watch on USA Network

Arsenal vs Everton score: Kick off, 1:30pm ET

Arsenal vs Everton live updates! — By Joe Prince-Wright at Emirates Stadium

Everton lineup

Pickford; Garner, O’Brien, Keane, Mykolenko; Gueye, Iroegbunam; McNeil, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye; Beto

Everton are missing both James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite at the back, which is a big blow. James Garner goes to right back with Iroegbunam starting in midfield.

Arsenal lineup

Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Rice, Zubimendi, Eze; Saka, Havertz, Madueke

Big news is that Kai Havertz comes in and starts up front and it looks like Noni Madueke on the left. Saka could be playing as a No. 10 with Madueke on the right and Eze on the left. Plenty of options with that fluid lineup.

Welcome to the Emirates!

Hello from north London on a lovely sunny day. Perfect conditions for what should be a really close game.