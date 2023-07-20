Chelsea vs Brighton: How to watch, live stream link, start time

Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea project gets an early look at Roberto De Zerbi’s impressive Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday as the Premier League Summer Series hits Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia (watch live, 7pm ET online via Peacock Premium ).

The Blues trounced Wrexham AFC 5-0 in North Carolina on Wednesday in the Florida Cup, but this test will be much stiffer than the League Two outfit owned by Rob McElhinney and Ryan Reynolds.

Chelsea will then meet Newcastle on July 26 before tangling with Fulham on July 30. Brighton will play Brentford on the 26th before meeting the Magpies two days later.

Chelsea vs Brighton preview: New faces, departures

Chelsea

Ian Maatsen isn’t a new face, so to speak, but he’s back from his latest loan — a star turn for Burnley — and bagged a brace against Wrexham. The same can be said for Levi Colwill, who shined for Brighton on loan last season and now could feature plenty now that Wesley Fofana has suffered a torn ACL. The left winger is joined by Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson as players set to revitalize the Chelsea attack. View the Chelsea tour squad — which includes American goalkeeper Gaga Slonina — here.

The Chelsea revolution continues for Todd Boehly, now under the eye of Mauricio Pochettino. In terms of intra-Premier League moves, Kai Havertz is off to Arsenal, Mason Mount’s gone to Man United, and Mateo Kovacic to Manchester City, while (inhales deeply) N’Golo Kante, Kalidou Koulibaly, Edouard Mendy, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Cesar Azpilicueta, and Christian Pulisic are gone on permament deals. David Dutro Fofana has been loaned to Atletico Madrid.

Brighton

Issue welcomes to the world of De Zerbi for Watford star Joao Pedro as well as Anderlecht goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen. The club added two veteran free transfers in longtime Liverpool and Man City servant James Milner, as well as Dortmund’s Mahmoud Dahoud.

The most notable exit by far, so far, is Alexis Mac Allister. He’s now with Liverpool. Brighton is hoping to hang onto Moises Caicedo, having so far withstood advances from Chelsea amid rumored interest from any number of sources. Robert Sanchez looks likely to leave, still unhappy with losing his No. 1 job to Jason Steele, and will not feature on the tour.

