Coventry City promoted to Premier League after Portsmouth score 97th-minute winner vs Boro

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2026 Rd 12 St Louis 450 Eli Tomac back.jpg
Eli Tomac is back with fastest time in Nashville Supercross Qualification
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
SX 2026 Rd 13 Nashville 250 Cole Davies on flat turn.jpg
Seth Hammaker fastest in Nashville Supercross qualification
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Dodgers
Max Muncy told Dave Roberts he was close. Then came 3 homers and a walk-off

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bhagoal1_260411.jpg
Wieffer tucks away Brighton’s opener v. Burnley
nbc_pl_evegoal1_260411.jpg
Beto heads Everton level at 1-1 with Brentford
nbc_pl_bregoal2_260411.jpg
Thiago’s brace gives Brentford 2-1 lead v. Everton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2026 Rd 12 St Louis 450 Eli Tomac back.jpg
Eli Tomac is back with fastest time in Nashville Supercross Qualification
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
SX 2026 Rd 13 Nashville 250 Cole Davies on flat turn.jpg
Seth Hammaker fastest in Nashville Supercross qualification
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Dodgers
Max Muncy told Dave Roberts he was close. Then came 3 homers and a walk-off

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bhagoal1_260411.jpg
Wieffer tucks away Brighton’s opener v. Burnley
nbc_pl_evegoal1_260411.jpg
Beto heads Everton level at 1-1 with Brentford
nbc_pl_bregoal2_260411.jpg
Thiago’s brace gives Brentford 2-1 lead v. Everton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Coventry City promoted to Premier League after Portsmouth score 97th-minute winner vs Boro

  
Published April 11, 2026 12:11 PM

Coventry City are headed back to the Premier League for the first time since 2001 after securing promotion from the Championship, partially through their own doing but largely thanks to Portsmouth’s 97th-minute winner to beat Middlesbrough on Saturday.

MOREPremier League promotion race

Frank Lampard’s side only needed to beat last-place Sheffield Wednesday (currently on minus-4 points due to deductions), but the Sky Blues couldn’t find a goal and slumped their way to a second straight draw. That meant that 4th-place Boro would have to lose to 22nd-place Pompey for Coventry to go up this weekend.

For 96 minutes, Portsmouth attempted just one shot in the game (in the 67th minute) and another scoreless draw looked certain to extend Coventry’s promotion chase another few days. Then came Conor Chaplin’s left-footed finish in the 97th minute, turning home a corner kick and sparking celebratory scenes nearly 200 miles to the south.

Next up for Coventry to check off the list is a long-awaited piece of silverware. The Sky Blues haven’t won a major trophy since they lifted the FA Cup in 1987. They currently have a 10-point lead on 2nd-place Ipswich Town, who have two games in hand, with four left to play themselves. Barring an almighty collapse, Lampard and Co., will go down in the history books as the heroes who restored a massive club — fraught with financial turmoil in recent years decades — to where it belongs.