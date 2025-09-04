Daniel Levy to leave Tottenham Hotspur after quarter-century in charge of North London outfit

An era is set to end, and the noun choice is no fluke — Daniel Levy is leaving Tottenham Hotspur after a quarter-century in charge of the Premier League club.

Levy announced Thursday that he’s stepping down as Spurs executive chairman, cueing up a leadership change for the first time since 2000.

Tottenham Hotspur said there would be “no changes to the ownership or shareholder structure of the club” and that Peter Charrington will become non-executive chairman.

The club announced Levy’s departure in an announcement that laid out the plans that had been taken to make the transition happen smoothly in North London; Vinai Venkatesham was hired as CEO and Peter Charrington appointed board member and non-executive chairman, and the club appointed new men’s and women’s coaches in Thomas Frank and Martin Ho.

The changes come on the heels of a Europa League title and an expensive summer worth of spending that saw the club formally add Mathys Tel, Mohammed Kudus, Joao Palhinha, Xavi Simons, and Randal Kolo Muani.

Daniel Levy statement on leaving Tottenham Hotspur

“I am incredibly proud of the work I have done together with the executive team and all our employees. We have built this club into a global heavyweight competing at the highest level. More than that, we have built a community. I was lucky enough to work with some of the greatest people in this sport, from the team at Lilywhite House and Hotspur Way to all the players and managers over the years.

“I wish to thank all the fans that have supported me over the years. It hasn’t always been an easy journey but significant progress has been made. I will continue to support this club passionately.”