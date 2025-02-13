David Moyes reaction — What did Everton boss say after Tarkowski’s late equalizer?

Everton are unbeaten in their last four Premier League games after James Tarkowski smashed home a 97th-minute volley to draw Liverpool 2-2 on the night of the final Merseyside derby to be played at Goodison Park.

EVERTON 2-2 LIVERPOOL - Highlights, recap & analysis

When you consider where the club was just a few months ago (down in the relegation zone and seeking new ownership), the above statement must feel like a fever dream for Toffees fans. And, David Moyes in the manager again? Now there’s something for the Everton fans to believe in, because the players clearly do and the results on the field make that clear. Re-appointing Moyes was a masterful stroke by the new owners, The Friedkin Group, as he has reunited a club and its supporters after years of turmoil.

David Moyes reaction — What did Everton boss say after draw with Liverpool?

“Mental probably sums [the game] up. A brilliant finish for us, to finish the last Goodison Merseyside derby and score in the last minute is, in a way, fitting. We would have liked to have won the game, but at 2-1 down I was just thinking that we probably weren’t going to get back in. It just looked like Liverpool would keep us out. We worked hard, kept at it, probably had more attempts in the second half than the first. Tarky had the quality which was the one that really mattered.”

…

"[Tonight] was right up there and it was great at the end. I think the night was maybe made for something to happen. It wasn’t the greatest, it wasn’t the cleanest game of football you’ve ever watched, but it was a bit of a throwback, a bit scrappy for both sides. We had to find a way of making the gap not so big tonight and did a good job of it.”

…

“The fact is, I think the players have responded really well in what they’ve done. We’ve made more chances. Beto’s come in and scored the goal, he’s scored for us earlier on as well. That’s really helped us. We’re suddenly creating a few more chances than we had. All praise to the players.”

Moyes describes emotions of draw with Liverpool Everton manager David Moyes does his best to find the words to describe the finish at Goodison Park that saw his side snatch a point against Liverpool.

James Tarkowski, on his stoppage-time equalizer

“Early on [in the game], I had a chance but I panicked and passed it. Late on, I just decided to get myself in the box, jumped, just let it go and see what happens. Amazing to score, and what an amazing night.”

…

“Listen to [the noise from the stands], that’s amazing. These will remember it. I’m just proud of my team — stuck at it, they didn’t create much, and we got the goal at the end.”

…

“I don’t score many, so I thought it would have been typical if it was disallowed. I had a tough weekend, so it’s nice to get one back.”